‘Mission Working Dogs’ showcases service dog training in Windham

A new Maine organization which trains service dogs, therapy dogs, and facility dogs for those with disabilities made a stop in Windham on Wednesday, showcasing its work for veterans and their families at the Windham Veterans Center.
|Christy Gardner of Mission Working Dogs visits
with service dog Libby. Gardner, a double
amputee, trains service dogs in Maine for
veterans and others with disabilities and brought
two dogs for a presentation in Windham
on Wednesday. COURTESY PHOTO
Spending more than a year and a half in the hospital, doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. paired her with a service dog named Moxie to help her recover. That act boosted Gardner’s confidence, and it eventually led her to return home to Maine, to reestablish her life, and to become a member of the United States National Sled Hockey team, and an alternate for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
She had been involved in training puppies in Maine for about 10 years before founding Mission Working Dogs in July 2020.
“My own service dog, Moxie, made me want to start Mission Working Dogs,” Gardner said. “She was incredible and allowed me so much more independence than was imaginable after I was injured in the Army. I had volunteered at a Labrador breeder and helped other organizations temperament test puppies for possible service work and eventually became a puppy raiser.”
She said Mission Working Dogs has partnered with the Maine Department of the American Legion for a year-long project to support service dogs for Maine veterans and she traveled with several of her dogs to Windham to promote the effort.
“The Legion, Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion posts across the state are hoping to raise funds to sponsor the cabin where veterans will stay to learn how to use their new service dog and bond with the dog as well as earmark funds to help make the fully trained service dogs free to veterans in need,” Gardner said.
According to Gardner, it takes Mission Working Dogs about two years to train the dogs to their standard as they work toward international accreditation.
“Every dog gets a minimum of 120 hours of training in our owner-trained program and typically at least 2,000 hours for the fully trained dogs we provide,” she said. “Those dogs master at least 59 commands to help with mobility assistance and/or PTSD.”
Mission Working Dogs selects puppies with the best health possible to train as service dogs.
“We start them as puppies, so they have the right exposure to different stimuli at a young age and use early neurological stimulation to make more resilient dogs who have a drive to work and the temperament to be caring, balanced and tailored to the individual’s needs and interests,” Gardner said.
Gardner says that service dogs can assist those with physical disabilities to accomplish tasks normally taken for granted such as fetching dropped items, opening doors, and turning lights on and off. During her presentation, she said the trained dogs can assist people suffering from PTSD to recognize increases in anxiety, carry an individual’s medications, and provide deep-pressure therapy to calm or redirect the dog handler.
She said that some dogs who are working as facility dogs are often trained to recognize a patient’s affected side in the case of a stroke and to approach them on the side the patient pets the animal with or to throw a ball. Through this, Gardner said that patients can work on developing fine motor skill movements used in petting or caring for the dog.
Dogs are trained at the Mission Working Dogs facility Mission and typically takes about two years as the dogs undergo assessments of their physical health, temperament, and whether they can perform necessary tasks or skills to make sure they can properly support their handler.
Establishing Mission Working Dogs is something Gardner takes immense pride in.
“It’s changing lives,” she said. “It’s incredible to see how freeing a service dog can be for the handler but also the farther-reaching impacts that dog has on the family, friends, and sometimes even the whole community where they live.”
As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, Gardner said the public is able to support Mission Working Dogs through donations on its website at https://www.missionworkingdogs.org/ or by mailing them to Mission Working Dogs, 152 Moxie’s Place, Oxford, ME 04270. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.