Year in Review: 2024 (Part One)

Jan. 5’s top story was about a family living in Raymond who discovered a box of Bric-A-Brac and art items stored in an unused house addition which turned out to be a veritable time capsule undiscovered for more than 50 years in their home. The items were carefully wrapped in a 1973 newspaper and stored in a home addition, and included English china, small plates, and miscellaneous pieces of dishware and home goods. Most of the items were in perfect condition and many of the pieces of pottery were crafted by the family’s grandmother who was also a ceramics instructor at Camp Wawenock in Raymond and studied under Hungarian sculptor George Julian Zolnay in the early 1900s. The family’s favorite items from the previously undiscovered collection featured several sculptures that their grandmother had made of babies and children. The art treasures were found in an add-on portion of the former one-room schoolhouse that has passed through four generations of the family in Raymond including a great-grandfather, grandparents, parents, and now down to this current generation. The house itself was moved to its current location in Raymond when a previous farmhouse owned by the family burned to the ground. When the family’s grandmother passed away in 1973, evidently the box was packed up and stored in an unused area over a new house addition. The family says it was unaware of its existence, so the Bric-A-Brac time capsule had been lying in wait to be discovered for more than 50 years.
The top story for Jan. 12 was Apparel Impact’s expansion into Windham. With the average American consumer throwing away more than 81.5 pounds of unwanted clothing every year resulting an estimated 17 million tons of textile waste entering U.S. landfills every year, Joe Whitten’s for-profit company, Apparel Impact, has established several drop-off points in Windham to recycle textile waste and used clothing instead of throwing it out. “We provide easily accessible recycling bins across New England and New York that give people the opportunity to see their clothing, reused, upcycled, or downcycled,” Whitten said. “Aside from our primary mission of being a clothing reuse and clothing recycler, we also have an entire division dedicated to providing free clothing to those most in need within the communities we provide service to.” In 2023, Apparel Impact provided clothing, shoes, and other resources to more than 4,000 people and families in New England. “All of the schools that host Apparel Impact bins have access to an outreach link where they can request needed items for students,” Whitten said. “As we grow in Windham, we hope to expand our reach within Windham schools and the surrounding towns.” The expansion into Windham includes local partners in Apparel Impact’s efforts to divert textile waste and provide community support. Current partners have recycling bins at Shaw's Plaza, 770 Roosevelt Trail in Windham; Rustler’s Steakhouse, 61 Tandberg Trail in Windham; Maine’s Auto Connection, 653 Roosevelt Trail in Windham; and at Windham Community Park, 363 Gray Road in Windham.
The top story for Jan. 26 was about the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner held on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Camp Sunshine in Casco. Robin Mullins, the Chamber’s President and CEO, shared a video on the Chamber’s history and discussed how the organization continues to thrive and evolve as the region changes. During the meeting, two new board members were added to the chamber’s leadership team for 2024. Tricia Zwirner of the Nominating Committee introduced the new board members, Maureen LaSalle of Northern Lights Mechanical, and Maureen Mazur of Taro Health. The Chamber Board also voted Jonathan Priest of J. Priest Insurance to succeed Jennifer Arsenault of Edward Jones as the new Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce Board Chair. The Chamber’s Community Service Leadership Award was presented to Lacy Antonson for her work in Gray, especially at the Gray Wild Blueberry Festival. The Chamber’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Shaw Dwight of Paul's Boutique in Windham. The Chamber’s Business of the Year Award was presented to Kenny Cianchette and his team at Erik's Church in Windham. Mullins presented the Frank Koenig Chamber Hall of Fame Award posthumously to George Bartlett. It was his wife, Jane, and his daughter, Vickie, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressing their gratitude for recognizing how much George meant to the community, and how much he would have loved this award. Mullins said that the Chamber is anticipating another busy year of events in 2024.
Feb. 2’s top story detailed an initiative by the Raymond Parks and Recreation Department to provide opportunities for area children to learn more about skiing while also improving their skills on the ski slopes and keep kids active during the winter months. The Raymond Ski Program is a five-week program which meets after school each Friday for an exciting evening of skiing. Kids and volunteers ride in a donated bus to Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton for their excursions, said Raymond Parks and Recreation director Joseph Crocker. According to Crocker, there are 23 participants in the Raymond Ski Program with students in grades 2 through 8 encouraged to join and discover how much fun skiing can be. The goal of the Raymond Ski Program is to help children and families enjoy healthy and fun outdoor winter lifestyles while nurturing a connection to the natural environment. Crocker said that the Raymond Ski Program does just that. Not only are the kids out in nature, but they are actively engaging in fitness, interacting with other youth outside of school, meeting new people, and learning a skill. All ability levels are welcomed, and the atmosphere is inclusive, welcoming, and supportive, Crocker said. Volunteers are always welcome and needed to participate. Those who would like to help out with the ski program may contact the Parks and Rec director by email at joseph.crocker@ raymondmaine.org. Chaperones and other support are always welcomed. Crocker said, “Volunteers are key to our program. We couldn’t do it without them.”
The top story for Feb. 9 reported that Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing’s President Diane Dunton Bruni of Windham recently completed a 488-mile bicycle ride through Florida to raise money to eradicate poverty housing. She rode as part of a group traveling down the east coast of Florida from just south of Orlando to the southernmost part of the United States in Key West. This was the fourth time Bruni was part of the Fuller Center Bike Adventure. Even though the ride was in Florida, Bruni said it was far from a vacation. “Every ride keeps a rigorous schedule,” says Bruni. “We are up at 6 in the morning after a night sleeping on thin mattresses, pack our gear and get it to the support van by 6:30, eat breakfast and clean our host church by 7:30 a.m. We circle up and hear about the route for the day, then someone in the group shares a devotional, a prayer is said for our safety, and we are off. The average ride is 65 to 70 miles. The support vans stop every 20 miles to offer snacks and water or Gatorade.” After they arrive at their next location, the riders unpack the van, get escorted to showers, share a community dinner and then do it all again the next day. Bruni is the Board Chair, President and a founding member of the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing, which launched in 2019 with five churches and Saint Joseph’s College.
Feb. 16’s top story was regarding the Town of Windham as it renewed its annual contract with the Animal Refuge League to help care for stray animals picked up locally. The contract started July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025, at a cost of $27,098 for the care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated or relinquished animals picked up in Windham and transported to the shelter in Westbrook. During a council meeting, Windham Assistant Town Manager Bob Burns said that the rate for the contract’s renewal is based upon 2020 U.S. Census figures, which recorded 18,434 residents living in Windham. Under the new contract terms, the per capita rate charged for Windham rose 4 cents overall, going from $1.43 to $1.47 per resident. “ARLGP then collects and reimburses Windham $25 for an animal impound fee on animals recovered by the Windham Animal Control Officer,” Burns said. “The impound fee rises to $50 for a second offense and $100 for each subsequent offense.” Maine law requires municipalities to provide shelter at a state licensed animal control shelter for stray and lost dogs, cats, and domesticated animals that are a problem in the community and undomesticated animals that pose a threat to public health and requires that the municipality also must provide services relating to the humane disposition of said animals in the event they are not claimed by their owners. Funding obtained by the communities it serves allows the shelter to offer veterinary care for strays and provide adoption services.
The top story for Feb. 23 was about Windham High School boys’ varsity basketball coach Chad Pulkkinen being honored as the 2024 North AA Coach of the Year by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. Pulkkinen said the award is a representation of his team and that he gratefully shares it with his players and assistant coaches George McCrillis, Geoff Grigsby, and Noah Estey. “For me it means I have great kids and great players,” said Pulkkinen. “I have honestly been overwhelmed with the praise from the community. Our community is extremely passionate about Windham and our kids feed off that passion. I do not get this award without the play and effort from our guys.” He graduated from Windham High School in 2002 and played professional basketball in England after playing for Saint Joseph’s College. During his first season as WHS coach in the 2015-2016 season, the Eagles finished 7-11 but by the following year, WHS was 13-7 and Pulkkinen was honored as SMAA Coach of the Year. As a collegiate player for Saint Joseph’s College, he served as team captain for three years and helped the Monks to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2003 and an ECAC championship in 2007. He said he would like to thank his wife Ramsey because without her support, coaching wouldn’t be possible. He would like to thank his family and credits Pat Moody for pushing him to apply for varsity coach and for being an inspiration to the team and the community.
March 1’s top story was about U.S. Army Captain William Barton Skelton, Jr., who served with the 603rd Camouflage Engineers Unit of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops Unit, also known as the ‘Ghost Army’ during World War II. His daughter, Malinda “Mindy” McKinney of Windham will join her sisters in Washington, D.C. on March 21 to receive the Congressional Gold Medal recognizing her late father’s service with the top-secret unit. Skelton’s unit waged war by deploying inflatable tanks and vehicles, broadcasting fake radio traffic and troop statistics, sound effects, and creating messages between fake generals. It harnessed imagination and illusion to trick the enemy and saved thousands of lives in the process. McKinney, a retired Raymond Elementary School secretary, said that her late father kept his word not to discuss his service in wartime with the secretive Ghost Army. “He never spoke of specifics of the five battles that he was part of but rather wanted to share stories about the bonds among the men of his unit and the good things that happened such as wild boar hunting in France with locals that then fed all the troops, discovering a tank of beer at a German brewery that they requisitioned, and when a wild boar startled them as they ate K-rations at the edge of the woods near the Moselle River,” McKinney said. “They tried their best to get that boar for a barbecue, but it did not happen. The Battle of the Bulge started the day after that.”
The top story for March 8 reported on the local celebration as the Windham High School varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Gorham, 62-58, in overtime on Saturday, March 2 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland to win the AA state championship and claim the first gold ball in the program’s history. “It means everything to me because these guys got to experience it,” said Windham head varsity coach Chad Pulkkinen. “That’s all I wanted; I just wanted these guys to feel what they’re feeling right now and all the hard work they put in. This group is very special and have set a standard for groups to come of how to play unselfishly and stick together and be good kids and most important that’s what they are, a great group of kids, who happen to be really good at basketball.” WHS players were thrilled with their accomplishment. “I dreamed about this when we were in middle school,” said senior Quinton Lindsay. “Always wanted a gold ball; just a perfect way to end the story. We were all together – we did not get down on each other, if we got down, we knew we would have fallen apart, we stayed composed and won the game. We just knew one stop at a time, one stop and we’d be champions – and we are.” Windham was led by great seniors who showed the younger guys the way and Pulkkinen said he has never been more confident in a team throughout a season.
March 15’s top story was about Anna Seavey of Windham Christian Academy, who won a $2,000 college scholarship during the national 2024 VFW ‘Voice of Democracy’ contest in Washington, D.C. She was presented the award by VFW Auxiliary President Carla Martinez and the VFW National Commander Duane Sarmiento on March 6. Seavey said she plans to use the scholarship to attend Southern Maine Community College to study early childhood education. She hopes to eventually teach at a daycare or preschool following her college graduation and was inspired to enter the local Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by Windham VFW Post 10643 after knowing several previous students at Windham Christian Academy who have won the contest in the past few years. In addition to the $2,000 scholarship she earned at the national level, Seavey received a $750 scholarship for winning the Maine Voice of Democracy and she also earned a $200 check from the Windham VFW for her win at the local level last November. VFW Post 10643 Commander Willie Goodman said that he is impressed by how well Seavey represented Windham in the state and national competitions. “Anna is a delightful young woman with an engaging personality and I’m sure this was an experience of a lifetime for her and her parents,” Goodman said. “Clearly, Anna is on her way to an extremely bright future and our post thanks her for her participation in our annual essay contest and allowing us to be a part of this incredible journey.”
The top story for March 22 was about students at Raymond Elementary School and Windham Primary School hosting John Patrick Green, the author and illustrator of the beloved graphic novel InvestiGators and Agents of S.U.I.T series. RES third-grade teacher Carolynne Bacon said that Green engaged the student audience by weaving humor into his stories, describing his early experiences of reading and illustrating during his own elementary school years. Teachers at both schools have subsequently incorporated some of the inspiration of Green’s visit into lessons for their own students. “The story of his youth resonated with the students, who recognized a few parallels between John's journey and their own, inspiring them to embrace their passion for graphic novels while fostering a love for reading," Bacon said. She explained that Green promoted graphic novels as an authentic reading experience that enhances the students’ vocabulary, improves their reading appreciation, and helps to understand plot and character development like any other novel. “Students experienced a boost of confidence upon realizing that graphic novels are also considered as ‘real’ literature,” Bacon said. “They are often told that graphic novels are not ‘true’ books.” WPS third grader Carter Caswell, who reads about two hours per day said that Green is one of his favorite authors, boasting a collection of eight books from Green's two prominent series. “He really liked to draw Garfield,” Caswell said. He said he got so good at it that he started selling his drawings of the cat to his friends at school.”
March 29’s top story focused on RSU 14’s choice to donate retired school vehicles used by the district to various community programs such as the Windham Food Pantry and to the Raymond Parks and Recreation Department rather than auctioning them off. RSU 14 has donated a retired school van to the food pantry and a retired school bus to Raymond Parks and Recreation. The idea of donating a van to the food pantry emerged from a collaborative community meeting that discussed the issues of homelessness and food insecurity within the school district. “Community service has always been a focus and academic commitment of the school board,” said RSU 14 Superintendent Christopher Howell. Windham’s General Assistance Administrator Rene Daniel said that the Windham Food Pantry has been delivering food to shut-ins that had no means of coming to the pantry, but now the donated van will allow the pantry to elevate itself to the next level. “It will allow us to pick up generous donations from in and out of Windham,” Daniel said. “Also, we can now institute and implement visiting our senior housing communities by using the van, bringing the Windham Food Pantry to them where they reside. It is our sincere appreciation to the Windham School Committee, the Windham Superintendent, and Windham Public Works for their dedication to our community,” Daniel said. “And to Marge Govoni for her continued 100 percent support of the Windham Food Pantry/Clothes Closet since its inception. Words are not enough to express our thanks.”
April 5’s top story reported how Windham High sophomore Shane Donnelly’s unexpected death at age 16 in 2015 was tragic but led to the creation of a volunteer organization called PowerServe which performs home repairs and an array of community service projects during an event held every April in his memory. The 2024 event started at the Windham Historical Society Gardens on April 27. Each volunteer received a PowerServe t-shirt and after the projects finished, all volunteers were treated to a barbecue lunch at the Windham Historical Society. The first PowerServe event was only supposed to be a one-time occurrence but following an enormous volunteer response, it has become an annual event growing to include hundreds of volunteers and dozens of projects each year. Shane’s mother Kim Donnelly said that PowerServe is such a gift and tribute to Shane’s memory. “Shane loved the peace and beauty of the outdoors,” his mother said. “The projects that we do mean that our volunteers are working outside together to do good.” PowerServe Committee Member Anne Daigle said that she has known the Donnelly family for 30 years and personally knew Shane. “I felt compelled to do this in hopes that it would help to heal the family as well as the community,” Daigle said. “Giving back and helping others is the heart of any community and having the students and other members of the community work together I believe gives us all a little hope that this coming generation is amazing,” Daigle said.
The top story for April 12 was about Ari Anghel, 16, a sophomore from Windham attending the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, who helped his team earn first place at the 45th Annual Maine State Math Meet at the Augusta Civic Center on April 2. The Maine School of Science and Mathematics is Maine’s only magnet high school and one of the few public boarding schools in the country. The competition drew the top math students from around Maine to demonstrate their understanding of challenging math concepts. Anghel placed fifth overall in the competition for high school sophomores and his award from the state math meet was in addition to his reciting Pi to 919 digits on Pi Day at his school on March 14. Vanda Madore, one of the MSSM Ivory math team coaches, said that the students should be proud of their accomplishments at the Maine State Math Meet. School officials say that Anghel exemplifies the caliber of outstanding students drawn to MSSM, where academic excellence and a passion for mathematics converge. “Last year, as a freshman, Ari stunned onlookers by reciting Pi to 500 digits. This year, the sights were set even higher to nearly double their previous record, captivating the audience with mathematical virtuosity,” said Ryan McDonald, Director of Admissions and Summer Programs for the Maine School of Science and Mathematics. Anghel remains committed to shattering the record for reciting Pi digits. “So long as you keep going, eventually you'll make more and more progress.”
For April 19, the top story detailed how although about three months behind schedule, Polar Dip participants rushed into 38-degree lake water at Raymond Beach to raise money for the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce’s “Feed the Need” Program. The event is typically held in February but this year the Sebago Lake ice wasn't thick enough for participants to safely hold people, so the decision was made to postpone it until April when all the ice was completely melted. This year’s Polar Dip raised more than $5,000 in pledges for “Feed the Need,” which provides financial support for more than 12 different Lakes Region food pantries, including those in Windham and Raymond. The Polar Dip previously was around for many years as part of the Sebago Lake Rotary's Ice Fishing Derby. The Maine Children's Cancer Network was the benefactor of the Polar Dip for many years. The chamber took over the Polar Dip portion in 2021. “In 2020, I was approached by my fellow Sebago Lake Rotarian, George Bartlett,” says Mullins. “He was a huge proponent of the ‘dip’ and wanted to bring it back as part of the 2021 Ice Fishing Derby, and he wanted to know if I would help. I immediately said I would and asked if the proceeds could benefit the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce Charitable Trust, or what we call ’Feed the Need.’ Food insecurity is a concern in the region and the ‘trust’ was started in 2016 to address that need.”
April 26’s top story reported on efforts by local property owners dealing with the aftermath of a surprise late-winter nor’easter on April 4 inflicted that inflicted severe damage on many parts of Windham and Raymond area, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 48 hours. Some property owners tackled cleanup efforts on their own, while others were unable to safely restore their site to pre-storm conditions. A lot of locals found a sense of community, sharing, and assistance through various social media outlets and sought help from arborists or landscape professionals as more trees were downed by this nor’easter. Raymond resident Bruce Small visited Sebago Lake State Park and was astounded by the damage he saw. “The lake is very high with lots of erosion from the winter and spring storms,” Small said. “The last big snowstorm devastated the area. There are trees and big limbs down everywhere! It’s really sad. It’s going to take an enormous amount of work to clean things up.” According to Heather Fontaine-Doyle, a Raymond resident, her yard looked downright apocalyptic following the storm. “The road in has a bunch of broken and bent trees and limbs down as well,” she said. “Still contemplating having someone come in for a spring cleanup since it was already a mess before the last storm, but at least we have the big limbs in piles now.” Both Windham and Raymond Public Works Departments are working to remove tree limbs and other debris posing hazards to motorists.
May 3’s top story was about Windham football player Kendra Cummings, who was in her second season of playing tight end and defensive end for the Maine Mayhem, a women’s tackle football that competes in the Women’s Football Alliance. The Mayhem is the only women’s tackle football team in the state of Maine. Cummings is a registered nurse at Maine Medical and is the mother of six children. She had never played football previously but caught on fast in her first year with the Mayhem, racking up nine solo tackles and assisting on five others. Cummings also recovered a fumble in a game against the North Connecticut Nightmare and ran it in from 38 yards out for a touchdown. The Mayhem provides opportunities for women ages 18 and over to play full-contact football, a sport traditionally dominated by male athletes and it’s something that Cummings welcomes. “I became interested in playing after watching my daughter, Niyah, play youth tackle football in Windham,” she said. “The Maine Mayhem is the only women’s tackle football team in the state. We practice at Memorial Field at Deering High School and at the Portland Sports Complex during the snowy months. We practice twice a week for a total of five hours.” According to Cummings, playing tackle football last season was stressful, nerve-wracking, and exciting. “I love football because it’s challenging and competitive. I enjoy being taken out of my comfort zone and it’s a nice stress reliever being allowed to hit people,” Cummings said.
For May 10, the top story was about Windham’s Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center welcoming two new mini horses, AppleJax and Apollo, to their farm. AppleJax was donated to the farm last fall and Apollo is a new addition this spring. Both mini horses work with unmounted therapy sessions and are planned to be an active part of RTT’s school-based programs, field trips, and summer camps. “We believe that the minis will be a great fit to have at RTT again and are looking forward to being able to have them active in all sorts of programming,” said RTT Executive Director Sarah Bronson. “They make a wonderful addition to the diverse group of horses at the farm.” AppleJax also has carriage driving experience and plans are for him to join the program at RTT in the near future. Currently age 9, AppleJax has been doing very well on the farm. Bronson describes him as having a curious and adventurous personality. “AJ's been working on his ‘office skills’ and is pretty comfortable visiting all of our staff in their offices,” she said. Apollo is 17 years old and is continuing to adjust to his new environment, after arriving only a few weeks ago. He is a “free lease” horse, meaning he has an owner, but resides on the farm where RTT takes care of his needs. Following protocol, Apollo was in two weeks of quarantine to ensure the health of the rest of the herd on the farm.
May 17’s top story was about Windham High School senior Alex Pooler, who placed third among participants in the 2024 Maine App Challenge. He designed an app that makes it quick and easy for educators to assess a student’s well-being, winning a $1,000 scholarship from Tyler Technologies for placing third in the competition. His app is called Good Morning Class and is an interactive check-in app for elementary school teachers and students. Prior to working on his Good Morning Class app, Pooler says he had never developed an app before. He started working on his app idea in 2022. At the start of his junior year, he was talking with a primary school teacher, Mrs. Farrin, who thought it would be a good idea to design an app to make it easier for teachers to check-in on their students. “Last year I developed Good Morning Class using MIT App Inventor, a block-based coding program,” said Pooler. He first developed a prototype for the app and then tested it with the help of Mrs. Farrin. “This year, I developed version two in Python, a coding language, and Kivy, a graphical framework. This was a major improvement and difficulty, as I was still learning both languages,” says Pooler. After graduation Pooler intends to study Game Design and Development at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The Maine App Challenge is a contest hosted annually by Tyler Technologies Inc., a Plano, Texas-based provider of software and technology services with around 1,200 employees in Maine.
For May 24, the top story covered a gathering at Veterans Park in Raymond on May 17 to remember two British Royal Navy pilots killed during a training mission over Sebago Lake in 1944. Representatives from Great Britain and the United States dedicated a new memorial at Veterans Park in Raymond in the memory of the British aviators with two nephews of one of the lost pilots in attendance. The special ceremony included sailors from the USS John Basilone, the British Royal Navy, State Senator Tim Nangle, State Representative Jessica Fay, members of the Raymond Select Board, Raymond town officials and Dr. Peter Abbott, the British Consulate General for New England. David McIntire of Raymond, the lone member of Raymond’s Veterans Committee and a retired U.S. Army officer, worked closely with James Normington, a representative of the British Commonwealth and Remembrance Project – USA to create a lasting memorial lakeside for the two Royal Navy pilots. A granite memorial was purchased from Collette Monuments in Lewiston and designed by McIntire and Collette Monuments and approved by the British and Commonwealth Remembrance Project and the British Consulate General Abbott. Funding for the memorial was paid for by the British and Commonwealth Remembrance Project, a British organization situated in New England, which recognizes the service and sacrifice made by British and Commonwealth service personnel in times of war. Its volunteers help look after more than 200 British war grave sites throughout the New England area from World War I and World War II.
May 31’s top story reported on the dedication of a new black granite monument outside Windham’s Public Safety Building on Gray Road as a tribute to those who render assistance to the public when emergencies arise, put out fires, and keep residents safe 24 hours a day. The monument recognizes the contributions that police officers and firefighters have made to the town and is intended as a permanent way to say thanks to those who have served as members of Windham Fire/Rescue, Windham Police, Rescue Association, or as a dispatcher for the Town of Windham. Surrounding the monument is a courtyard made up of new benches and special brick paver stones for families of first responders. During the dedication, Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield and Windham Fire/Rescue Chief Brent Libby shared their thoughts about the monument. “Today’s activities are the culmination of two to two-and-a-half years of work,” Schofield said. “This recognizes people in public service to the community, and it means a great deal to all of us.” Schofield introduced Karen Lewsen, the wife of the late former Windham Police Chief Richard B. “Rick” Lewsen Jr., whom he replaced as top law enforcement officer for the town in 2015. A granite bench in the courtyard is dedicated to Chief Lewsen, who died in 2022. “We are grateful for the work that Nancy Graves, Fire Rescue Coordinator for Windham Fire Rescue did on this and for all those who placed the paver stones and worked on this monument,” Schofield said.
For June 7, the top story was about 2024 Windham High graduate Conner Vail, who has been working as an aviation line service technician for MAC Air Group in Portland maintaining fueling systems for aircraft. He’s racked up 33 hours of the required 40 hours for pilot training and hopes to obtain his pilot’s license within the next year. “My plan following high school is to continue my flight training and become a professional pilot alongside working in aviation,” Vail said. “I plan on taking online classes toward a bachelor’s degree once I am settled in a flying job.” Back in fourth grade, Vail said he wrote an essay discussing that he wanted to someday pilot a Boeing 777 aircraft, and that an aviation career has been a lifelong dream. Wanting to be as close as possible to flight led Vail to apply with MAC Air Group after school during his senior year of high school. “I have a passion that is hard to come across nowadays and I do everything I can to be around it,” he said. “My goals in life are unlike others and it seems to make me stand out from the rest of my classmates. I gave up playing sports my senior year and that was hard, but I’m farther ahead now of reaching my goal. My job is fun for me so I have never really considered it a chore, but instead a break from the stress that life can bring while in school.”
June 14’s top story covered the dedication of a new granite bench at Raymond Veterans Park overlooking Sebago Lake honoring the late George Bartlett of Raymond, a tireless community champion and someone who unselfishly gave his time to others. Bartlett owned and operated the Busy Bee Laundromat in Windham for 38 years before his death in 2023 at age 84 and he was heavily involved in the activities of both the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and the Sebago Lake Rotary Club where he helped organized events that helped those less fortunate in the area. The dedication ceremony included an American Legion Color Guard and a bagpiper and several of his friends and Rotary colleagues shared stories about Bartlett. “George was the epitome of what it is to be a member of Rotary,” said Sebago Lake Rotary Club President Robin Mullins. “George was a Rotarian for 38 years and he accomplished so many good things during that time.” As an international ambassador for Rotary, starting in 1990 and continuing right up until a few months before his death, Bartlett made numerous trips to Romania, bringing them greatly needed medical supplies and books for students. During a Rotary International project in 1998, he helped to collect and deliver more than $750,000 worth of dialysis and medical equipment for Romanian hospitals. Bartlett’s daughter, Vicki Bartlett, said her father would be proud of the bench. “He did it his way, but he would be honored and humbled by this gesture today.”
For June 21, the top story was about the death of Korean War veteran Walter “Junie” Braley Jr., 92, of Windham. He passed away peacefully at his home in the Cornerbrook subdivision of Windham on Father’s Day, June 16. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947 at the age of 17 and was sworn in for active military duty by the late Maine U.S. Senator Margaret Chase Smith. He rose to the rank of Sergeant in the Marines and was stationed at bases in Cuba and California and then was sent to South Korea during the Korean War. While in Korea, one of his duties was to patrol the DMZ, the no man’s land separating South Korea from its hostile North Korea neighbor. While stationed at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California, Braley transported a fellow Marine to the base, and it turned out to be future county music superstar George Jones. Braley said they became good friends, and he would accompany Jones on weekend leave excursions. When Jones was in Maine to perform a concert years later, he introduced the audience to Braley and asked him where he had been since he last saw him in the 1950s. “Right here,” Braley is said to have told him. Braley worked 35 years for the Animal Refuge League and volunteered for the Bruce Roberts Fund and Meals on Wheels. He was an active member of VFW Post 10643 in Windham and the American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 in Windham.
June 28’s top story involved the creation of a domestic violence awareness garden in Raymond by the “Lavender Lady” Jenny McCarthy of Raymond. For the past three years, McCarthy has spent countless hours preparing, designing, and implementing the project, which she hopes will provide a peaceful, safe, and serene space for anyone to enjoy some quiet time to rest or take in the sweet fragrances of the garden at her Raymond home. McCarthy moved to Raymond in 2020 under the address protection program so she could safely rebuild her life following a domestic violence experience and she is now safe. “I didn’t know anyone, I had no local friends, and I wondered what I could do with my time,” said McCarthy. “I want the garden to be a calming place to share with everyone, not just for me. People can feel comfortable just stopping to sit on the purple bench and chairs. Anyone can relax, take in the lavender, or just be. I definitely want people to feel welcome.” Her garden project sprouted as McCarthy cleared away copious amounts of invasive bittersweet plants from her overgrown property. She said that she knew nothing about gardening or plants at the onset of the project and didn’t realize what she was getting into. The soil was dry and sandy, and she started researching plants that would grow in those conditions. “I started looking into lavender and found out it loves sand. I also connected with its beauty and relaxing properties,” McCarthy said.
