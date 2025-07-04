Family rescues distressed moose in lake

Monday evening June 30 was supposed to be nothing more than a relaxing sunset cruise around Sebago Lake, but it turned out to be a life-saving trip for a family visiting the Lakes Region from Massachusetts.
With six family members aboard their pontoon boat, they set out from shore but got about halfway out on Sebago Lake before spotting something unusual.
“My younger sister saw what she thought at first was a buoy in middle of the lake, but when we got closer, we noticed that it was a huge moose fighting to keep its head above the water,” said Samantha Chasse, 19. “The moose’s ears were back, and it was having a difficult time swimming in the lake. Our family just didn’t know what to do, so we started calling the police and the warden service to see if they could help us.”
She said none of the agencies that the family called were able to respond and the moose continued to struggle in the water.
Thinking that the moose could drown being so far offshore, they chose to maneuver their boat directly behind the moose at a distance to see if they could gently guide the large creature back toward land.
“We took it upon ourselves to try and help an animal that was trying to survive. We had been doing that for a while when we noticed a couple in a passing motorboat and we flagged them down,” Chasse said. “They agreed to help us, and they got on one side of the moose, and we got on the other side and started slowly steering it back to the shoreline.”
According to Chasse, the coordinated efforts of both boats and through sheer determination, they were able to slowly guide the exhausted animal back to land and safety after about 30 minutes.
Moose are the largest members of the deer family, with adult males standing 6 feet tall at the shoulder and weighing between 1,200 and 1,600 pounds. Female moose typically weigh between 800 and 1,300 pounds.
As they got closer to what is known locally as “Cub Cove” between Casco and Raymond, the moose appeared to realize it was near the shoreline and appeared to become stronger, climbing out onto the beach, before it exhibited an unusual gesture.
“Once it reached the shore, it stopped and turned its head toward us as if to say thanks,” Chasse said. “Then it turned around and ran into the woods. We could see it was a huge animal as it ran off and we were all cheering that it was safe.”
For Chasse, it was the first moose she has ever seen in Maine.
“We’ve been coming to Maine for years and we have all grown up around Sebago Lake. We have seen plenty of deer and bears, but have never seen a moose,” she said. “It truly was an awesome experience.”
She said saving the moose is something all members of her family can be grateful for.
“I’m an animal lover and have been for my entire life,” she said. “To be involved in something like this in helping an animal in trouble is just incredible and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”
Chasse says that their swift actions not only saved the moose’s life but also remind them of the power of unity being a good citizen.
“This remarkable moment is a testament to what can happen when people set aside differences and act out of kindness,” she said. “We hope this story inspires others to look out for both wildlife and one another.” <
