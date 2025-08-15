WHS graduate brings high school swing dance back for second year

While having a way of dealing with stress is important for everyone, it is especially important for the high school age. Greta Paulding, a 2023 Windham High School graduate, found swing dance to be her way of not only coping with stress, but also noticed improvements physically, mentally, and socially.
|Members of the Windham Swing Dance Club perform a line
dance during a recent session at the Windham Town Hall Gym
The club is for high school students and recent graduates.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Paulding blocked off the Windham Town Hall gym on Wednesday evenings between 7 and 9 p.m. during the summer to hold her swing dance club.
“We started off very small with is group of around eight people,” says Paulding. “It was small, but the people who attended were loyal and would invite other people; we had a lot of fun. Coming back this year, we have grown to between 20 to 30 regulars and about 20 attendees each event.”
Swing dancing is known for its energetic and playful nature, use of triple steps (three steps in two counts of music), partnerships and social interaction, variations of turns and spins, arm flourishes and the potential for acrobatic moves like flips and dips.
Since the club’s inception, students from South Portland, Durham, and even students from New Hampshire have traveled to swing dance with the Windham Swing Dance Club.
“It was my anxiety that made me think about the friends that I had in high school and how many of them struggled with anxiety and depression,” says Paulding.
Through her high school swing dance club, Paulding has created an environment where high school students can stay physically active, meet new people within their age group, and get out of their comfort zone in a place where they feel comfortable.
“Even people who are more introverted come to just check it out, people who do not expect that they would be dancers and end up falling in love with it just like I did,” Paulding says.
After learning new dance moves each evening, there are also a few staples that show up, such as the line dance.
“We do certain dances to certain songs, and we do the line dance to the song ‘Stuck like Glue’ and everyone recognizes it from the first beat and they all line up to do the line dance. It is definitely a cardio workout, but it is so much fun,” says Paulding. “It is easy to pick up but gives you a feeling of belonging because now you know the big group dance, which adds to the feeling of community.”
Paulding also administers the club’s social media account that is currently updated with photos, videos, and information. Their social media can be found on Instagram @windhamswingdance.
“Windham swing dance has fostered an excellent community. The runners of this show are fantastic teachers and have created a safe space to learn a new skill and get out of the house during summer break,” said swing dance club member Devyn Doyle. “Swing dancing is not only fun and easy to learn, but it has also been a great opportunity to make new friends. I love Windham Swing Dance.”
Other club members agree.
“Swing Dancing was truly the highlight of my summer. I got to learn, laugh, and dance with friends, and I now have a lifelong skill,” says Iris Hubbard, also member of the swing dance club.
While Paulding is going back to college next week, she plans on returning home next summer in May and continuing to run the club.
“My goal is to have a team of volunteers by next summer that know the moves and dances and can keep the club going for summers to come,” says Paulding. “I see that it has made a positive impact, and I think that it would be worthwhile for it to continue.” <
