Windham Primary School to start school year with popsicles

It doesn’t get much better for kids on a summer day than enjoying an icy cold popsicle. To keep the summer fun going before heading back to school, Windham Primary School will once again be holding “Popsicles on the Playground with Principals” on Monday, Aug. 25. Two days after that on Aug. 27 is the official first day of school for first- through third-graders. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students start after Labor Day with half the students on Sept. 2 and the other half on Sept. 3.
|Windham Primary School will once again be conductiing
the 'Popsicles on the Playground with Principals' event
to welcome students and their families back to school
from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25.
COURTESY PHOTO
Some students didn’t have the whole summer off as a number were attending summer school. “Summer Academies, both online and in-person, were successful and well-received by families,” Rhoads said. “Like during the school year, our concerted efforts to support students make a difference. Impressive work indeed! Thanks to all the staff for their help this summer.”
There will be some new faces during the 2025-2026 school year. New WPS teachers include Pre-K teacher Tatum Ledue; Special Education teacher Ashley Dunham-Conway; Grade 1 teacher Kim Courtemanche; music teacher Sara Wolfe; part-time music teacher Marie Jacques; and part-time music teacher Eric Yim. Other new WPS staff members include Special Education Site Coordinator Kim Guptill; school psychologist Kaylee Jipson; and Special Education Ed Tech Amanda Day.
In addition to new faces some physical changes took place at the school over the summer. “The construction crews, tech department and custodial crews have been very busy getting our school ready on time,” Rhoads said. “Our school has been under construction with roof upgrades and a new gym floor. Many of our spaces have gotten a new paint job, too.”
WPS is one of the largest elementary schools in the state with about 780 registered students for school this fall. It serves students from Pre-K through third grade. The school's core values are teamwork, growth, creativity, and acceptance, with learners at the center.
Among the changes this year is the addition of a Pre-K classroom. “We are adding one Pre-K classroom because we had the chance to expand the overall RSU 14 Pre-K program,” Rhoads said. “In the future, we will expand Pre-K classes at Windham Primary School. Our program is just beginning, and it is exciting to welcome our first 4-year-olds.”
The school will be using the Building Assets, Reducing Risks (BARR) model for the second year.
“The model has been research-based for over 20 years and addresses the needs of students by strengthening teacher-student relationships and using real-time data to inform interventions,” Rhoads said. “However, successful implementation requires expert coaching and support. Teaching staff will have two full days of training with the organization this year.
Before the school year starts, students and their families will have a change to meet with Principal Rhoads and Assistant Principal Diana Jordan and other WPS staff at the “Popsicles on the Playground with Principals” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. The event will include school tours, directions for the Parent Square app, playing on the playground, and of course, popsicles.
Rhoads said he started the event when he first became principal of WPS in 2008. “I used this event as one of my first opportunities to get to know the families of students. The following summer staff and families shared that they hoped I would continue the event. I decided to continue it. When our new playgrounds were built, it also became an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy them, too.”
“Popsicles with the Principal highlights many important parts of our school community,” he said. “Most importantly, it provides a great chance for the students, staff and families to reconnect after summer and build new relationships while enjoying popsicles and our beautiful playgrounds! We are looking forward to this opportunity to meet with the students and their families. The event is an indicator that school is returning, and summer is winding down.”
Later in the fall the annual WPS Fall Festival free school community event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. Other family events for the year can be found at tinyurl.com/mw4a56x7.
Those wishing to volunteer at WPS for the first time should contact the office at 207-892-1840 or attend the Volunteer Orientation scheduled for Sept. 17 in the school library from noon to 6 p.m. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.