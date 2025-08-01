Young boat builder realizes dream of creating first vessel

If dreams are the touchstone of our character, then Brysen Sheridan, 10, has a very bright future ahead of him and because of his persistence and determination, his dream of building a boat and taking it out on the water has come true.
The son of Rob and Chanelle Sheridan of Raymond, Brysen came up with the idea for a small boat last fall.
“I just had the idea and wanted to make it happen,” he said. “I thought of the idea before bed one night and I drew it out and started making it the next day.”
The first obstacle he had to overcome in his plan was figuring out how to pay for the building materials he needed to construct the boat and then saving up to purchase them.
Throughout the winter, Brysen shoveled snow from driveways and sidewalks for his neighbors and helped them with yard work. As the weather slowly warmed up this spring, he earned some additional money from mowing lawns and stacking firewood.
After school officially ended for the summer in June, Brysen discovered that he finally had saved enough money to purchase the materials he needed for the boat.
“We went to the store I bought them with my money,” he said.
Working steadily in his family’s garage and outside in his yard from his initial design, the boat project began to take shape.
“I needed some help with the circular saw, and then I had some leaks when I first put it in the water, but I used Flex Seal to fix that,” Brysen said.
The project was wrapped up on July 11 and resulted in a vessel measuring about 6 feet by 2 feet.
He named his new boat “the unsinkable” and tested it out with his family watching to ensure it was safe to be out on the water.
“I am very proud, and it was so worth it,” Brysen said. “I’d like to build a larger boat sometime or my mom wants me to build a console table for her.”
His mother, Chanelle Sheridan, says the entire family is amazed at what Brysen was able to accomplish with his design and a dream.
“We are so excited,” she said. “He was so determined and worked so hard to finish this.”
During the summer, Brysen has taken his younger brother Bennett (Benny), 5, out on the water for a fishing trip on “the unsinkable” on a small cove near Jordan Bay in Raymond.
He says that looking back at everything regarding his boat project, the hardest aspect of building the boat for him was all the work that he had to do and all of the hours that he put in around his neighborhood to earn the money for the parts and materials.
According to Brysen, his favorite subject in school is writing and he says he would eventually like to become a game warden when he grows up.
But having realized his dream of building a practical vessel, he says he now knows what needs to be done to see a project through from start to finish.
As far as something that he’s learned from building his first boat, Brysen says that’s simple to answer.
“You can do whatever you put your mind to,” he said. “I’d tell other kids wanting to build a boat to stick with it even if it’s hard.” <
