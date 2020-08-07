RSU 14 proposes hybrid plan for school reopening

By Ed Pierce
In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, RSU 14 Schools
Superintendent Christopher Howell has recommended that the school district
adopt a hybrid model for the start of the school year for students in Windham
and Raymond.
In a Zoom presentation made to the RSU 14 Board of Directors on
Wednesday evening, Howell proposed starting in-person instruction for students
in Grades 1 to 9 on Sept. 1, with students in Grade 10 through 12 starting
in-person classes on Sept. 2.
Howell told the board that making the decision about proposing a
hybrid model was not easy and took into account that Maine Center for Disease
Control health restrictions limiting the number students on school buses to 26
and no more than 50 students in a group factored in this decision. Typically,
about 60 students are transported aboard each bus for the trip to school.
“When the state announced its model for reopening schools, it
was released prior to health considerations issued by the Maine CDC,” Howell
said.
On July 31, Maine’s Department of Education recommended that all
school districts in the state could reopen for in-person instruction if health
and safety guidelines were adhered to.
The RSU 14 board is expected to vote on Howell’s proposal at its
Aug. 19 meeting.
Besides proposing how and when to bring back students to school,
Howell said many other issues had to be examined, including how exactly to
transition students back into in-person instruction after spending the spring
receiving instruction from teachers online using Zoom.
“Our challenges mean every student and every staff member has to
wear a mask,” he said. “We’ve also had to undertake the challenge of managing
and ensuring that the district has a sufficient supply of personal protective
equipment ready and available.”
He said right now RSU 14 has obtained 600 gallons of hand
sanitizer and thousands of masks.
“Like everyone else this summer, we’ve been thinking about what
school will be like this fall and will students be safe,” Howell said.
Students attending classes in-person will start at school each
day with hand sanitizer, but temperature checks and self-health assessments
will be performed at home by families.
During his presentation, Howell shared results with the board of
a survey of RSU 14 parents about how to best instruction this fall.
“Over 80 percent of parents said that they want their children
back in school,” Howell said. “They also said they will accept other models if
necessary.”
According to Howell, RSU 14 also is planning to offer students a
remote-only learning option if families do not feel comfortable with the
proposed hybrid plan for the start of fall classes.
He said that the foundation of the reopening proposal is to
ensure the safety, equity and accessibility for all Windham and Raymond
students.
Because of additional cleaning requirements for schools as a
result of COVID-19, some additional daytime custodians will be deployed to help
cleanse hard common surfaces. The district also is exploring different
scenarios for student lunches, ranging from eating in the classroom to finding
larger spaces in the schools for lunchrooms to accommodate social distancing
mandates. For some schools, RSU 14 has purchased additional picnic tables for
students to eat lunch outdoors.
School administrators also are looking at giving students
multiple mask breaks during the school day and how to best do that.
“We recognize kids can’t spend all day in the classroom,” Howell
said. “We’ve also looked carefully at classroom space to keep students 3 to 6
feet apart and only 10 students in a classroom.”
Howell said many of those social distancing mandates will be met
by adopting the hybrid model until such a time when COVID-19 restrictions are
eased to allow for all students to resume normal in-person instruction at some
point in the future.
At the RSU 14 main office building, plexiglass barriers have
been installed to limit COVID-19 transmission.
Howell said he’s aware of the uncertainty regarding the virus
and that like countless others across the country, RSU 14 staff is doing it all
it can to keep everyone as safe as possible during the pandemic.
“We’re all feeling the strain of distancing requirements and
we’re all trying to return students to school safely,” he said. “It will
definitely be a different school setting than what we’ve come to expect.”
<
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.