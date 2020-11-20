Windham Town Council elects new chairperson, makes committee appointments

|David Nadeau has been elected
chairperson of the Windham
In the aftermath of this month’s election with two members
sworn in and taking seats on the Windham Town Council, councilors elected a new
chairperson and sorted out committee appointments in a meeting via Zoom on Nov.
10.
Councilor David Nadeau was elected as the new council chair,
succeeding Jarrod Maxfield, who was voted as the new council vice-chairperson.
Councilor David Douglass was chosen as the council parliamentarian.
Nadeau is a retired electronics engineer who has served on the Windham Town Council for eight years and was a member of the town Planning Board for 10 years. In September he was presented with the 2020 Planner of the Year Award by the Maine Association of Planners.
The council also chose Nadeau to serve on the Finance
Committee along with Councilors Mark Morrison and Nicholas Kalogerakis. Elected
to serve on the Appointments Committee are Councilors Douglass, Kalogerakis and
Maxfield.
Morrison, who was elected Nov. 3 as an at-large
representative, will join Maxfield in serving as the council’s representatives
to the Windham Economic Development Board.
Douglass and Kalogerakis will represent the council on the
Marijuana License Fee Committee, while Maxfield and Nadeau will serve on the
Public Dire Road Sub-Committee.
Councilor Tim Nangle was elected to serve on the Parks &
Recreation Advisory Committee, while
Douglass was chosen to serve on the Natural Resources Advisory Committee.
Councilor Brett Jones, who was elected to represent the East
District on Nov. 3 will serve on the Public Easement Advisory Committee.
Maxfield and Nadeau will serve on the Smith Cemetery Committee.
Councilors also appointed Elizabeth Hall, James Ross and Ken
Dolby to serve on the Smith Cemetery Board.
Jacqueline Roux was appointed by the council to serve a three-year term on the town’s Board of Assessment Review. <
