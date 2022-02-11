Maine Education Commissioner pays visit to Windham High School

The students and staff at Windham High School hosted a special guest on Monday, Feb. 7, when Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin spent the day with students, educators, and staff as well as teachers and students of the Katahdin Program.
“We are here today to shine a light on the amazing work being done by the educators, school staff, and students in our public schools and to call attention to the need for communities to support schools by volunteering and substituting,” Makin said.
The commissioner, who was the principal of the REAL (Regional
Education Alternative Learning) school from 2003 to 2014, of which RSU 14
participated, began her day at WHS at 10:45 a.m., arriving with homemade baked
goods as a gift to staff to show appreciation for their dedication during
challenging times. She was welcomed and greeted by Superintendent Christopher
Howell, RSU 14 School Board Chair Kate Brix, and WHS Assistant Principal Phil
Rossetti, who acted as her host for the day.
“It was an honor to have her visit WHS to shed some light on the
great things happening in our school and RSU 14,” Rossetti said. “Being a
former colleague of so many in the district, it was nice for her to reconnect
with so many of us and to see her interact with students which is something she
excels.”
After serving lunch, Commissioner Makin visited art teacher Joe
McLaughlin’s classroom. She and the students learned about monochromatic
artwork and the detailed instructions to lead the students to their first
painting of the spring semester.
Makin’s day at WHS ended with a visit with students and staff at the Katahdin program, which was a ‘coming home’ of sorts for the commissioner. As a former principal of the REAL School (prior to the move to the Katahdin Program), she had an opportunity to catch up with former colleagues. Craig Haims, Director of the Katahdin Program, shared his experiences.
“Working with Pender for many years was fun because she created
a space where innovation was not occasional, but rather, was a consistent
feature of our shared work,” Haims said. “Spending some time together at
Katahdin yesterday was meaningful as the students and staff got to explain to
her about the many exciting activities and initiatives that are happening now
at the Katahdin Program. It was so fun for us all to reconnect."
Makin said that she is in awe of what is transpiring in all
the schools, stating that there are so many bright and positive things
occurring that go unnoticed.
Rossetti agrees with Makin, stating that there are a lot of
challenges schools have been facing over the last couple of years and there has
been a lot of focus on the many hurdles.
“But when you step away from those challenges, there are a lot
of amazing things happening in our schools,” Rossetti said. “To have the
commissioner visit to help bring to light the great things that are happening
and recognize the amazing work the staff is undertaking is powerful. I hope
those considering to support schools by volunteering or substituting will
consider joining our team - if only for a day. There are many ways to support
education as the commissioner highlighted in her visit.”
On Monday, the commissioner made a case for substitute teaching
and volunteering.
“You get to make your own hours, you have the opportunity to be
with the most magnificent young people, and you get to learn so much. Education
is a symbiotic process—you can’t help but grow your own brain while you’re
helping children learn.”
Makin served as a classroom teacher at Fred C. Wescott Junior
High School in Westbrook from 1997 to 2003. As principal at The REAL School,
Makin and her team supported high risk students from 28 sending school
districts through innovative academic and experiential programming. Makin
served as the Assistant Superintendent of the Brunswick School Department
starting in 2015.
She was honored as the 2013-2014 Maine Principal of the Year by
the Maine Principal’s Association and has also received the Milken Educator
Award, a national distinction bestowed upon educators for exceptional
educational talent, exemplary educational accomplishments, and an engaging and
inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students.
As Maine Education Commissioner, Makin leads the state agency
that administers both state education subsidy and state and federal grant
programs; coordinates the authoring of the rules for Maine State education
statutes passed by the Maine State Legislature; provides professional
development, information, supports and resources, as well as a system for
educator credentialing; and leads many collaborative opportunities and
partnerships in support of local schools and districts.
She grew up in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy. Makin earned
a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and a master’s degree in school
leadership from University of Southern Maine and received her teacher
certification from the University of New England’s Department of Education in
1996. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.