WEDC plans role in North Windham infrastructure improvements

The way forward for the Windham Economic Development
Corporation over the next five years is crystal clear and that will focus
squarely on planned North Windham infrastructure improvements, WEDC officials
told the Windham Town Council during a meeting on Tuesday evening.
WEDC Executive Director Tom Bartell and WEDC President Larry
Eliason briefed councilors about the organization’s plans for 2022 and the
years ahead and much of their work will involve interfacing with property
owners and businesses which will be affected by upcoming sewer and road initiatives.
“The sewer project will affect every property and business in North Windham, and we will have to meet one-on-one with each of them,” Bartell said. “It will be a major focus for us over the next four or five years.”
The mission of the WEDC is to encourage economic growth and
development in a manner that supports increased prosperity in Windham and improves
the quality of life for all residents and along with a heavy emphasis on
coordinating the North Windham infrastructure projects, Bartell told councilors
that the organization also hopes to bring new senior affordable housing to the
town.
Bartell said that the WEDC has been working on developing a
partnership between the Town of Windham, the Westbrook Development Corporation,
Age Friendly Windham, and the Windham Economic Development Corporation to
provide high-quality, subsidized affordable housing for seniors.
“It’s been since 2005 that an affordable housing project was built in Windham,” Bartell said. “We have a couple of projects in mind.”
About 1,550 units of market rate housing have been built in
Windham since the last affordable housing project, Little Falls Landing, nearly
17 years ago. Bartell told the council that Windham’s Comprehensive Plan calls
for a level of at least 10 percent of new residential development built or
placed during the next decade to be affordable. The WEDC’s goal is to develop
up to 200 high-quality, subsidized affordable Senior Housing units in up to four
projects in Windham with a projected
completion date of Dec. 31, 2027.
Eliason said that WEDC’s Board of Directors are all volunteers
and hope to continue to be a part of the process of Windham’s ongoing business
climate and economic growth.
According to Bartell, the Downtown North Windham Modernization
Program is a series of public investments leading to a 21st Century Downtown
better suited for increased private development supporting the residents and
businesses of Windham and the Sebago Lakes Region.
WEDC plans to create a maker space for North Windham and is
working on obtaining a Community Development Block Grant to do that. A maker
space is a
collaborative workspace found located in a public or private facility for
making, learning, exploring, and sharing purposes that use evolving technology
for budding entrepreneurs. Maker spaces are open to all ages and have a variety
of maker equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, machines, and soldering
irons intended to foster new business growth.
“Upcoming public investments in North Windham are a lot, and
we just need to focus on them,” Bartell said.
He said WEDC has been working on bringing more manufacturing
to the town in Windham and the WEDC is looking for a large space to be able to
conduct meetings in North Windham.
Along with public investments, WEDC is encouraging private
investments in the town, Eliason said.
“We do need additional warehouse space from the commercial
side,” he said.
Bartell said WEDC is also hoping to bring more commercial
space to Windham through private investment. That could mean more commercial
space, hotels, professional offices, apartments, increased manufacturing space
and redevelopment of existing space.
The WEDC will host a Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce Business Break at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Windham Veterans Center, Bartell said. <
