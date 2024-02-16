Raymond residents want answers for slow mail delivery

If you live in Raymond, it is possible that you are asking, “Where is my mail?” United States Postal Service mail delivery in Raymond has become intermittent recently, leaving many residents wondering what is going on and hoping for a solution.
|Slow and intermittent mail service in
Raymond since December has left residents
frustrated and seeking answers about how to
improve and speed up delivery by the U.S.
Postal Service to residents there.
PHOTO BY KENDRA RAYMOND
Despite numerous phone attempts to find out why mail service is so slow over a week’s time, staff members at the Raymond Post Office said they would not comment on the issue. Phone calls to the national U.S. Postal Service number have been fruitless, as several options to leave a message are offered, but there is no possibility to speak to a live person.
The USPS website lists the postal service mission as, “The Postal Service shall have as its basic function the obligation to provide postal services to bind the nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people. It shall provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities.”
Members of several Raymond area social media groups have reported mail arriving just once or twice a week, sometimes late at night. Some expressed fear about deliveries after dark, while others were concerned about the safety and welfare of the drivers.
People have received pieces of mail for a similar address or even recipients across town. Some are connecting via social media with photos of mail in hopes of getting pieces to the rightful owners. Raymond residents are investing a lot of time into helping their neighbors receive their mail.
Some feel angered about not receiving solicitations and ads as some report it feels like “big brother” choosing what they will receive and when. Others are concerned about missing medications, bills, bank statements, paychecks, tax documents, and appointment letters. One resident said she was unable to file her tax return as her W-2 still has not arrived.
In some areas of town, community members also reported receiving the December holiday edition of The Windham Eagle newspaper just last week, the first delivery in seven weeks. Many are dissatisfied with the irregular delivery schedule of the newspaper and magazines by the postal service and want to receive the missing issues. This has been an ongoing problem since last fall, and concerns have been addressed to the Postmaster General for New England, who indicates they are working on resolving the matter.
Kelly Mank, who owns The Windham Eagle newspaper, said she’s encouraged by recent improvement in delivery of the newspaper in Raymond and said the issue hasn’t affect delivery to all homes, just to some areas.
Sadly, the Raymond Post Office receives a 1.9-star review on Google. Reviewers complain about a 75-minute closure for lunch and unsatisfactory customer service from the Raymond Postmaster.
Gayle Farrell’s review says, “Have not received any mail since December. Filed a complaint and the postmaster of Raymond closed it as “resolved” and three days later still no mail. Medical documents, social security documents, checks, retirement info, and more. Where is my mail? Went to ask and I was told ‘it’s in the truck.’”
Raymond resident KJ Grow submitted this review: “I cannot tell you how much disruption and inconvenience this has caused in my life and for my neighbors. Checks never arrive, health care documents and insurance cards never arrive. Packages usually arrive, but you have to track for yourself, when they are likely sitting at the post office, and if you're like me, take time off work to go pick them up. Somehow The Windham Eagle always makes it to the mailbox. I cannot imagine the stress this must cause for people who rely on USPS for prescription medications.”
After submitting a service request, one resident reported receiving a case number within 24 hours. The email stated that the USPS would investigate the situation and then reach out to resolve the issue. As of this printing, no response has been received by the resident after two weeks have passed.
The USPS offers several contact methods for concerned customers. You can visit your local post office and ask to speak to the Postmaster to inquire about mail concerns. USPS customer service can be reached by email at: https://emailus.usps.com. Or reach out by phone at 1-800-ASK-USPS® (1-800-275-8777). Forms are provided to submit a service request.
Copies of The Windham Eagle are available at locations throughout the Lakes Region as well as on its website at: www.thewindhameagle.com. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.