Windham council renews annual contract with Animal Refuge League

Some of the most vulnerable members of the community will continue to have someone watching out for them as the Windham Town Council has approved an annual contract with The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
During a town council meeting Jan. 23, Windham Assistant Town Manager Bob Burns told the council that the rate for the contract’s renewal is based upon 2020 U.S. Census figures for the town, which recorded 18,434 residents living in Windham. Under terms of this year’s contract, the per capita rate charged by the Animal Refuge League for the town rose 4 cents overall, going from $1.43 to $1.47 per resident.
“ARLGP then collects and reimburses Windham $25 for an animal impound fee on animals recovered by the Windham Animal Control Officer,” Burns said. “The impound fee rises to $50 for a second offense and $100 for each subsequent offense.”
Maine law requires municipalities to provide shelter at a state licensed animal control shelter for strayed and lost dogs, cats, and domesticated animals that are a problem in the community and undomesticated animals that pose a threat to public health or safety, and requires that the municipality also must provide services relating to the humane disposition of said animals in the event they are not claimed by their owners.
Funding obtained by the communities it serves allows the shelter to offer veterinary care for strays and provide adoption services for as many pets as possible into responsible and caring homes. The ARLGP organization is an open-admission shelter, giving every pet hope for a new life.
It strives to create awareness and support for the humane treatment of all animals, end animal overpopulation through proper education while promoting spaying and neutering, and only makes end-of-life decisions for animals based on safety, health, and animal welfare considerations.
According to information posted on the ARLGP website, last year the shelter adopted 3,012 pets from its facility including 1,979 cats, 796 dogs, and 237 bunnies, birds, and other animals. It provided training classes for 549 dogs and handlers and reached 2,116 children with its humane education outreach program in the area in 2023.
The shelter also took in 1,521 animals overall in 2023 from across Maine and the United States and worked to place 981 strays seized from inhumane environments to good homes. Reports also show that a total of 954 pets in the Greater Portland area received clinical care, pet food and reunification services from ARLGP last year and 1,515 animals were placed in foster care situations while awaiting permanent new homes.
Windham has contracted with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland for stray care services since 1990.
Statistics compiled by the Animal Refuge League show that 71 pets were adopted by residents of Windham in the last year. That includes 39 cats, 26 dogs, two rabbits and four other animals. Some 68 stray animals were picked up in Windham and housed at the ARL shelter in 2023, including 48 cats and 27 dogs.
Animal control services in Windham are administered by the Windham Police Department through an annual budget of $77,046. That amount includes the annual salary for the animal control officer, animal control uniforms, equipment and supplies, and the services provided by the shelter.
Councilors voted unanimously to approve the new contract.
