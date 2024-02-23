Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby anglers overcome challenge to assist charities

For the second consecutive year, a lack of ice on Sebago Lake couldn’t ruin the fun for participants in the annual Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.
This was the 23rd year for the Ice Fishing Derby and despite warmer temperatures preventing the buildup of ice on Sebago Lake again this year, the popular contest proved yet again to be more than just an excuse to get outside for time spent fishing. Proceeds from the Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby benefit local charities and nonprofit organizations that the Rotary Club donates to, including “Feed the Need,” which assists with funding for 12 different food pantries throughout the Lakes Region of Maine.
Participants found that searching for suitable ice was challenging but the event brought together people from all walks of life, helping forge new friendships among those fishing and leaving them with great stories to tell about their experiences that probably will be shared over the course of their lifetimes.
The warm temperatures and subsequent cancelation of contest fishing on Sebago Lake held down the overall number of registered participants compared to numbers registered in previous colder years, but many dedicated fishermen did sign up for the event, said Cyndy Bell of the Sebago Lake Rotary Club.
Bell said in keeping with tradition from years past, many participating fishermen donated their catches which were then delivered to Nova Seafood to be processed and delivered to assist in feeding the homeless and those facing food insecurity in the Lakes Region.
The Ice Fishing Derby concept itself is credited to Tom Noonan, a Sebago Lake Rotary Club member, who came up with the idea in 2001 in cooperation with the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department.
Since then, the event has grown substantially to become the Sebago Lake Rotary Club’s largest annual fundraising initiative and has supported hundreds of charities over the past two decades, with more than $1 million donated to local causes.
“Under the leadership of Sebago Lake Rotarian Toby Pennels, the derby gained additional national notoriety as one of only four fishing derbies in the United States to be featured in a television program filmed for the National Geographic Channel that aired in June 2014,” Bell said.
An Otter Ice Shelter for the event was donated by Sebago Bait’s Rick Boutot. An Ice sled was donated by Sebago Bait’s Shannon Hallgren and a shelter for Ice Fishing Derby participants was donated by Cabela's Sam Eckle.
Here are the 2024 Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby winners –
Top Prize Winners
The winner of the $5,000 cash grand prize was John Godbout.
Stephen Tufts won the 50/50 raffle drawing of $640.
Pickerel
First place: Travis Sparks of Bowdoin, 3.9 pounds, 25 1/4 inches
Second place: Adam Bryant, 3.86 pounds, 27 inches
Third place: Peter Reinhard, 3.66 pounds, 24 1/2 inches
Perch
First place: Shanna Hudgin of Poland, 1.74 pounds, 15 3/4 inches
Second place: Mark Plowman, 1.57 pounds, 14 inches
Third place: Greg LaChance, 1.56 pounds, 13.75 inches <
