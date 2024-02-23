Maine Association of Basketball Coaches honors Pulkkinen as ‘Coach of the Year’

By Matt PascarellaWindham boys’ varsity basketball coach Chad Pulkkinen has been honored as 2024 North AA Coach of the Year by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. He describes the award as a representation of his team and says he gratefully shares it with his players and assistant coaches George McCrillis, Geoff Grigsby, and Noah Estey.
Pulkkinen graduated from Windham High School in 2002 and has been very successful on and off the court. He played professional basketball in England after playing for Saint Joseph’s College and majoring in business administration.
“All four years of high school, he’s always believed in me and seen the best in me,’ said Windham senior Matt Searway. “The countless hours and time he’s spent on our team and this program with our guys creating a relationship with every single one of us has brought us close together.”
It’s an honor for Pulkkinen to be recognized by his peers and he has mutual respect for all of them.
“He’s become part of my family, he’s just a really good guy,” said McCrillis. “He’s a great family man. It’s always been his dream to coach in his hometown. The reason I love the guy and love working with him so much is it’s not just about basketball. Basketball is the vehicle; we’re trying to help young men and teach them, through basketball ... the importance of school, community, being a good person. Chad makes me better; both as a person and certainly as a basketball coach because he has a vast knowledge. He will tell you it's not about him. He doesn't need to feed his ego by winning a lot of basketball games. He’s had [quite] a career. And it's not about that for him. It's way beyond that.”
Pulkkinen has become a positive influence for his players.
“The biggest thing I have learned from Coach Pulkkinen is to never give up,” said Windham senior Blake McPherson. “He always tells me and my teammates to be the best version of ourselves we can be. He never gets down on any of us. He’s always just keeps telling us to keep fighting. Coach Pulkkinen is the best coach we could’ve ever asked for our team. He leads us in the right direction on and off the court. Coach isn’t just a coach to our team, he’s part of our family.”
Continuous learner
Pulkkinen considers himself a continuous learner and observer. He’s been lucky to coach against some of the best coaches in the state and he tries to learn from his peers, asking as many questions as possible, especially starting out. Now, there are many coaches who consult him.
“Chad has done an incredible job building the culture over his career,” said Edward Little boys’ basketball coach Michael Adams. “It's one thing to be 'good' because you have good players. It's another to be consistently good because of the work that you and your athletes put in over the years. Chad leads his players and program in doing things the 'right way.' I've enjoyed, and respected, watching Windham play over Chad's coaching career as he has influenced and taught his players to play fundamental, team oriented, basketball.”
After graduation, Pulkkinen tries to stay in touch with players. He offers any help he can to outgoing seniors. Often past players come back to help out with the team in some way and those players know he cares about them beyond basketball.
“Coach is more than deserving of the Coach of the Year award ... although he would credit it to his players and assistant coaches,” said Windham senior Erik Bowen. “Coach puts in an unreal amount of time that is unseen. Coach has an incredible basketball mind and is really dedicated; he truly cares about his players and community.”
Mentoring younger athletes and establishing relationships early is very important to Pulkkinen and his coaching staff. They want eighth graders and even fifth and sixth graders to establish connections before they reach high school. Varsity players assist with basketball camps, referee youth games, or watch younger athletes play and basketball comes second to relationship building among individuals.
“It was intimidating yet you just want to be part of it,” said Windham eighth grader Carter Ammons. “There’s an energy meeting Coach Pulkkinen and the team only made me want to work harder to be at that level.”
Every year there are several players that inspire or amaze Pulkkinen for a variety of reasons over the season. He’s able to use these examples to inspire new players or to inspire or motivate past players. According to Pulkkinen, the impact the kids have on him is more powerful than the impact he has on them.
“Working with Chad has been one of the best experiences for me personally,” said Estey. “He allowed me to work with the guys as a brand-new high school coach and empowered me to share my knowledge and passion. He asked questions and made me feel I was a vital part to our success. Chad will give every ounce of passion and energy he has if it means having a positive impact on our guys. He preaches the lessons of life through the game, and ties everything to valuable life lessons. He is truly a maker of men as well as a basketball coach.”
Humbled by award
During his first season as WHS coach in the 2015-2016 season, the Eagles finished 7-11 but by the following year, WHS was 13-7 and Pulkkinen was honored as SMAA Coach of the Year. As a collegiate player at Saint Joseph’s College, he was team captain for three years and helped the Monks to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2003 and an ECAC championship in 2007.
Besides coaching prep basketball, Pulkkinen serves as Chief Executive Officer for Windham Millwork, a third-generation, family-owned custom woodworking business in Windham.
He said he would like to thank his wife Ramsey because without her support, coaching wouldn’t be possible. He also would also like to thank his family who have always supported him and the team, Windham Athletic Director Rich Drummond, and his assistant coaches, as well as Peter Brown who helped guide him starting out. They are some of his best friends and mentors. He also credits Pat Moody for pushing him to apply for varsity coach and for being an inspiration to the team and community.
“No one is more passionate or better prepared than Chad,” said Grigsby. “He’s always trying to better himself, find an edge for the team, and study anything he feels can help our program. He has developed a culture within the program that spreads to the larger community, of hard work and togetherness. He isn’t coach of the year this year because of what this team has done over the last three months, he’s ‘Coach of the Year’ because of what he’s developed for years with the basketball families of Windham.” <
