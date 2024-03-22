Newspaper surpasses 11-year anniversary in community

“When we first started The Windham Eagle, we felt there was a need for a community publication to tell positive stories about our local residents,” Kelly Mank said. “There are so many negative things about this community that are publicized elsewhere but having a newspaper that emphasizes positive achievements and solutions-based news is a necessity and has led to our success.”
She said she had never thought about creating a newspaper before starting The Windham Eagle in 2013 but knew it had to be different for it to succeed.
“I remember talking about it initially and remarking that if we are going to do it, it is going to be different,” Mank said. “We wanted to create a publication that all ages could find something of interest in, and that would contain positive articles focused on the communities of Windham and Raymond. It would spotlight the youth and their accomplishments as they are the future, we would highlight the veterans and their history for their dedication to our community and we would partner with local businesses to help create a thriving local economy.”
According to Mank, many people were skeptical that such a newspaper could be sustainable. They told her that newspapers across America are dying, and that positive news isn’t real news and couldn’t work.
“With a lot of dedication and the commitment we made to ourselves and the community, we have survived,” Mank said. “The newspaper’s success did not come easy or without debt and sacrifice, however, it has proven to be a positive tool and resource for our towns, schools, families, non-profits, organizations and businesses.”
Advertising Director Melissa Carter joined The Windham Eagle in October 2013, having worked at other publications for many years, and said that the greatest misconception people may have about the paper is that it operates with much more of a crew than it actually does.
“Unlike most other publications, we are very a small staff. We do not have a large team of employees but manage to put out more pages on a weekly basis than any other single newspaper in Maine,” Carter said. “Readers may not realize that 100 percent of the newspaper’s revenue comes from supporting advertisers which is why we ask all our readers to support the local businesses they see in the paper.”
Carter said she loves her work with The Windham Eagle. She said she is passionate about working with local businesses, new and old, to help market and brand them so they can grow and succeed. As both the advertising director and designer Carter can deliver a level of service and expertise not found with other publications.
“Being able to get creative and come up with ideas to contribute to their overall success is challenging and rewarding,” she said. “I am not your average ‘salesperson’, in fact I went to school for graphic design and that is where much of my passion lies.”
Managing Editor Ed Pierce is the third of three different editors who have led the newspaper, following Michelle Libby and Lorraine Glowczak in that role.
Pierce has been with the newspaper since May 2020 and says working for a positive and solutions-based publication is refreshing.
“I started out in journalism in 1975 and one of my favorite jobs in my 49-year career was working for a small community newspaper,” he said. “This newspaper really is a throwback because once again I am telling stories about schools, churches, businesses, clubs, people with interesting hobbies and veterans who sacrificed everything so we can live in freedom.”
He said not writing about crime or politics allows him to focus on finding compelling articles that might not otherwise be published elsewhere or even heard about for that matter.
“Every day somebody sends me an email or calls us with a human interest story idea for the newspaper,” Pierce said. “I also enjoy working with our freelance writers to keep The Windham Eagle filled with great positive stories about this community.”
Carter said that The Windham Eagle is the only publication in the area that is direct mailed to every home and business in Windham and Raymond, making it an invaluable resource to the community.
“We saturate the market more efficiently than any other advertising source. I believe in our paper so much and wouldn’t be able to sell it to businesses if I didn’t,” she said. “We’re able to mail copies of the newspaper to every home because of the support of our advertisers. Because we circulate to 13,000 homes and businesses, there is no question as to who your ad will reach. We bring feel-good stories to the readers that they will not find anywhere else. When people see their neighbors, friends, family, and students in the paper, it creates a personal connection and is what makes us so unique and highly read. And our customers make us successful. Without them we would not be able to pay the high cost of mailing and printing so many copies. We have a loyal base that supports us week after week and for that I am grateful. The trust I have built with my clients is amazing.”
Lisa DiBase, a broker and the owner of Landing Real Estate in Windham, said having an outlet like The Windham Eagle has been invaluable for her company.
“This platform has served as a powerful channel through which we can reach our target audience and effectively communicate our brand message,” DiBiase said. “The Windham Eagle provides us with a local presence, allowing us to connect directly with members of our community. This localized approach is crucial for a real estate agency like ours, as building trust and rapport within the community is essential for attracting clients and closing deals.”
She said The Windham Eagle enhances Landing Real Estate’s credibility and visibility among potential clients.
“When individuals see our name and listings regularly in a reputable local publication, it reinforces the perception that we are a reliable and reputable real estate agency worthy of their consideration,” DiBiase said. “The Windham Eagle serves as a positive and reliable source of information for community events, news, and developments. By being present in such a publication, we not only promote our business but also demonstrate our commitment to staying informed and engaged with the local community. The Windham Eagle has provided us with a platform to effectively promote our business, showcase our listings and agents, and engage with the community. It has been instrumental in driving awareness, generating leads, and ultimately contributing to the success and growth of Landing Real Estate.”
Linda Manchester, the owner of The Good Life Market and Swift River Coffee Roasters in Raymond, says the newspaper has been a huge supporter of her businesses since they first opened, doing feature stories about them to let the community know what and who we were, and consistently coming up with creative and beautiful content for their advertising.
“The personal connection we’ve had with the staff at the paper has been amazing, it feels like they are truly in our corner, wanting to see us succeed,” Manchester said. “It’s meaningful that The Windham Eagle gives back to the community by doing fundraising ads, and highlighting the achievements of local people, organizations, and businesses. The fact that the paper shows up in every mailbox gives readers an effortless connection to each other, to the community, and to a simpler time, and reminds us that we’re all still here for each other. I love working with your paper, because I know and love this region, and I truly believe The Windham Eagle does, too.”
Chris McDonald, the owner of Windham Powersports, says he’s a believer in what The Windham Eagle newspaper does for his business.
"You can have the best product in the world and if no one knows about it, it won’t sell,” McDonald said. “The Windham Eagle has helped me get my brand out to their huge local audience. Customer Service is Key in business and Melissa at The Windham Eagle has provided top-notch service for me and my business. She has offered unique and creative advertising on a weekly basis for nearly a decade. Melissa and The Windham Eagle are like having an ace up your sleeve, helping you win with sales and customer relationships. Thank you to Melissa, and The Windham Eagle, for all you've done for Windham Powersports over the years."
The newspaper’s annual Eagle Choice Awards, where readers cast votes for their favorite and most trusted businesses in the region, remains as popular now as when it started, culminating with a gathering of award recipients hosted by The Windham Eagle. Last summer’s Eagle Choice Awards celebration was held for the first time at Erik’s Church in Windham and drew its largest crowd of several hundred people since the awards were launched in 2015.
The newspaper also sponsors regular advertising initiatives specifically intended to raise funds for local nonprofits and various charitable activities.
The Windham Eagle staff would like to thank their readers and advertisers for their ongoing support. See our celebration pages inside with a salute to more than 100 local businesses. Here’s to 11 more years. <
