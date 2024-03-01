Raymond residents continue efforts to block solar project in neighborhood

With a decision nearing by members of the Raymond Planning Board whether to allow installation of a 1MW ground-mounted solar power generation facility on a residential property in the Pulpit Rock Road and Twin Pines neighborhood near Thomas Pond off Route 302, area residents are growing increasingly frustrated and determined to make their opposition to the project known.
Wallace said concerned residents discussed some of their objections to the project at the Raymond Select Board meeting on Feb. 13 and that included environmental concerns and placement of such a project in a residential neighborhood. The group requested a town moratorium on ground-mounted large solar projects but the select board said that was something the Raymond Planning Board could do.
“At the Feb. 13 Select Board meeting, the Code Enforcement Officer gave us three business days to offer ordinance language changes that would protect residential areas and the environment,” Wallace said. “The attorney provided our recommended changes in a timely manner. We added the names of 43 households supporting our moratorium request we collected during those three business days.”
During the Feb. 21 Raymond Planning Board meeting, board members requested more time to evaluate the changes, with the understanding that the public would again be able to provide input at its March 13 meeting.
According to Wallace, during a Planning Board discussion the town is proposing only a single, minor change to the buffer for the project from 20 feet to 50 feet.
“They are not proposing any of the other reasonable changes that we offered,” Wallace said. “It sounds like we will be able to discuss additional ordinance changes at the next Planning Board meeting. It will be too late to enact anything without a special election. There are many Raymond residents from all over the town who are not in favor of both this solar project and the continued use of a vague solar ordinance. We are up against an artificial deadline tied to getting the ordinance changes on the town’s warrant papers for the June town vote. Those we have contacted are in favor of the town slowing down to get the proper language in place. A member of the Planning Board said that it wouldn’t be fair to the applicant to push back on their project because they’ve invested so much into it. The Planning Board is not listening to the concerns of the townspeople. We are getting frustrated by their inaction and their bias towards the solar array applicant.”
Allen Solar, LLC submitted the proposal to the Raymond Planning Board in October and seeks to locate the Mainely Solar facility on Roosevelt Trail on a lot owned by Scott and Aimme Allen with access to the project area through a lot owned by Scott Allen using the existing Raymond Marine entrance to Roosevelt Trail. The project lots amount to 17,817 square feet and intend to occupy about 6.8 acres located within the town’s Rural Residential District and portions are within the Shoreland Zone, Limited Residential/Recreation District.
The solar project will also require approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers filling a small 325-square-foot wetland to support project access. The solar company says the property will be fenced and buffers and setbacks will be deployed to minimize visual impact.
Wallace said that acreage for the proposed site is hilly, heavily wooded and filled with vernal pools, critical wetlands and streams that run downhill directly into Thomas Pond.
“It is the habitat of many birds, four-legged animals, and amphibians,” she said. “We support energy sources other than fossil fuels. But placing a commercial solar farm in this sensitive ecosystem can ultimately do more harm than good. Raymond is considering making commitments to an industry that could, if unchecked, harm the pristine environment in which we’ve chosen to live. If this specific project is allowed to move forward, it could set a dangerous precedent in Raymond and the Lakes Region. The Thomas Pond watershed feeds directly into Sebago Lake, the source of drinking water for thousands in the Greater Portland region.”
Research into the environmental assessment report by Watershed Resources Consultants which was paid for by the applicants for their submission excluded part of a wetland that is on both the applicant’s leased property and an abutter’s property, Wallace said.
Because the Allen Solar proposal was accepted for review by the town in October and changes since then made to the ordinance, Wallace said the project should fall under provision of the updated ordinance.
“To that end, we requested a retroactive moratorium by the Planning Board, but they unanimously rejected the request and punted the moratorium initiation back to the Raymond Select Board,” Wallace said.
Raymond Select Board Chair Joe Bruno said concerns about the solar project is an ongoing issue that Select Board members were waiting for the Planning Board to address at their last meeting.
“I have added it to the Select Board meeting for March 12 to discuss again. We are all very concerned about the environmental impact on the waterway,” Bruno said. “The current ordinance went into effect I believe in 2021 when nobody considered that someone would build a commercial solar farm in a residential area. There may need to be some changes to that ordinance to make sure there is enough buffering from the neighbors, and also from the water. Everyone seems very supportive of solar for residential use. It’s the commercial aspect that most have hesitancy with.”
Bruno said the Select Board also needs to be cognizant that the applicant submitted the application under the current ordinance and followed the rules as laid out in the ordinance.
“This is a tough situation that nobody anticipated years ago when the ordinance was written,” Bruno said. “We will do our best to deal with this from a Select Board perspective and also the Planning Board process. The Select Board has to listen to why the Planning Board has moved ahead since this is their charge and not the Select Board’s area.”
Dave Fowler of Mainely Solar says his company followed town policy in its current solar ordinance and has addressed neighborhood concerns.
“Our project meets all of the land use standards that Raymond has adopted,” he said. Given the feedback from the planning board process, we have voluntarily agreed to increase the setback from the abutting property line. While we will be clearing approximately 4.5 acres of land for the solar panels, equal to 2 to 3 house lots, the environmental and life safety impacts will be significantly less.”
Fowler said Allen Solar, LLC has agreed to a 70-foot step back and the project will include a fire suppression system consisting of a 10,000 cistern and a network of piping and fire standpipes and the fence surrounding the project will include multiple gates with knock boxes, allowing Raymond Fire and Rescue to respond to emergencies. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.