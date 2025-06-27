Hail to the Champs: WHS Girls' Lacrosse, Softball teams earn state titles

By Matt Pascarella
Windham High’s varsity girls’ lacrosse and softball both made program history on Saturday, June 21. Second-ranked girls’ lacrosse won the program’s first-ever Class A State Championship after it defeated top-ranked Kennebunk 12-9 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Second-ranked WHS softball won its second-ever Class A State Championship in three years when it shut out seventh-ranked Edward Little 7-0 at Saint Joseph’s College.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” said Windham senior Grace Joly. “I’m so in shock I don’t even have words. This team means everything to me. I’m so excited; what a great way to go out with a bang, it’s so exciting. We definitely just had to ... take it game by game. We had a really big winning streak and coming into this game knowing that we’re a great team, we can hang with them, we just have to believe. That was our biggest thing toward the end of the year. Believe in each other, believe in the coaches, believe in our fans.”
In the very first game of the season, Windham girls’ lacrosse lost to Kennebunk. From that game until the State Championship Game, they beat every team they went up against.
WHS girls’ lacrosse members include seniors Sophie Allen, Grace Joly, Lauren Jordan; juniors Abby Trainor, Neve Ledbetter, Demetria Nicholas, Elizabeth Baker, Mady Donnelly, Brianna Duarte, Alyssa Cooper, Olivia McPherson; sophomores Morgan McLain, Grayson Cornish, Gracie McPherson, Charlie Scanlon, Libby Hartwell, Avery Adams, manager Allegresse Kawaya; freshmen Brooklyn Roy, Anna Bowie, Morgan Clark, Maria Rose, Madison Buzulchuck and Lauren Valle.
“I think we just kept getting better – 17 in a row is pretty wild,” said Windham varsity girls’ lacrosse coach Matt Perkins. “The way the girls treat each other is second to none. I’ve been fortunate to be around some really good teams, and this is probably the finest team I’ve seen that puts each other first. Even though we have some dynamic players, no one is selfish; they are all about what’s best for the team. I think the mindset was we’re better than them. They beat us in the first game, (but now) we’re better.”
Windham junior Abby Trainor said it feels amazing to win a state title with this team. In her opinion, it’s the most tightknit team they’ve had in the history of Windham lacrosse, when you see they’re breaking scoring records and multiple teammates are scoring multiple goals, Windham is unstoppable. Trainor said in that first game with Kennebunk, they took a step back and assessed what went wrong. They came into the State Championship Game prepared; they knew what Kennebunk would do from watching film and when they did it, Windham was ready.
“It’s pretty crazy (to have won another state championship),” said Windham senior Stella Jarvais. “You never really know, how you’re going to end up throughout the season until playoffs. This team is so special because we just do it for each other, we’re not selfish in any way. That’s what makes it so fun to play on this team.”
Last year, Windham softball lost to Cheverus in the Regional Championship after being undefeated in the regular season. They did not want to feel what that felt like again this year. Preparations to overcome Cheverus in the playoffs began 52 weeks prior to when Cheverus beat them in the Regional Championship, 1-0.
“I think for us, and this is what I said to the girls before the game, ‘we were the underdogs all year long,’” said Gardiner. “No one thought we were going to get Cheverus, we played all year long as the underdogs. And that’s how Tuesday really went, we played as the underdog with that battle, with that fight and just because the news headlines may be say something different, we still need to go out there and act like we’re the underdog. These girls still went out realizing the job wasn’t done after Tuesday.”
WHS softball team members include seniors Stella Jarvais, Kyla Harvie, Lydia Marden, Chloe Edwards, Kennedy Kimball; juniors Oakley McLeod, Jezabelle Pinto, Nola Bryant, Lacie Higgins, Addison Caiazzo, Chloe Delewski; sophomores Kaylee Napolitano, Evelyn Anderson, Kiley Card, Sarah Smyth, Abhilasha Jain and freshmen Evelyn Robinson and Yani Kostopoulos.
“I’m so glad we were able to do this, after playing Cheverus last year,” said Caiazzo. “We knew that this is where we wanted to end; we wanted it to end (at the State Championship). We all grew up together, playing Little League. So being a close-knit team and pretty much a family, it was just amazing.” <
