Preparations for Windham Summerfest ramping up

The beginning of June means that Windham Summerfest is coming up soon, and once again this year it promises to be a daylong event filled with fun activities and getting to know your community better.
|Windham Summerfest is welcoming back the popular band
Motor Booty Affair for a performance at this year's festivities
on Saturday, June 21. COURTESY PHOTO
The Grand Marshal for the Windham Summerfest Parade will be Charlie Hammond, former Windham Fire Chief. The Modern Woodmen of American Hometown Hero for this year will be the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” Foundation created by Bill Diamond of Windham.
“The mission statement we use is ‘Bringing Unity to the Community,’” says Deb Matthews, Chair of the Windham Summerfest. “We all feel that sharing this day with our families, neighbors and fellow community members shows us what an amazing town that Windham is. We want everyone to join us for a free fun filled day and make the best of it.”
She suggests visiting and bringing a picnic lunch, some folding chairs and spending the day with the community.
Not only is the Windham Summerfest a fun way to spend the day, but it is also a wonderful way to get some advance Christmas shopping done while supporting your local community vendors.
As participants, many often do not see everything that goes into preparation for the Summerfest and all the challenges that come with it.
“A big challenge and difference that we are faced with is trying to keep it fresh and new,” says Matthews. “We want to engage all ages with the offerings, with the music and the activities. We are always on the lookout for a new way to entertain the community members whether it is a new musician or a different activity. We always welcome new committee members with a different perspective. Each year presents us with new challenges, and we face them head on. I think the biggest challenge this year was the rising cost of so many of our offerings. We have so many generous business sponsors and many had to cut back. We appreciate every single one of our sponsors and their continued support. We also have to thank the Town of Windham and Windham Parks and Recreation; without their financial support and day to day help, we would not be able to do this.”
For Matthews, one of her favorite parts about the Summerfest is the music.
“As always, I am excited about the music. The bands this year truly offer a variety of sounds for many generations. Motor Booty Affair always has us on our feet, dancing the night away and waiting for the fireworks. Them Talking Monkeys start the day at 1 p.m. with a mix of 70s and 80s rock that will have you jumping out of your seat. The Vista Cruisers will make the 3 p.m. start time fun for the ‘oldies’ lovers in the crowd,” says Matthews. “We will have a ‘block’ party before the parade at the corner of Windham Center Road and Route 202 with Tyler Dhone performing from 10:30 a.m. until the parade kicks off at noon. This is our latest change to try to bring people out and enjoy this special day.”
While the event will go on rain or shine, Matthews and everybody involved in the event are hoping for sunny skies.
“We have had many years of Summerfest being cold or rainy, this year we are all praying for sunshine,” says Matthews.
Michael O’Neal with Keeping Kids Safe will also be present at Summerfest. O’Neal is a former part time Deputy Sheriff for Cumberland County for over 17 years and is the founder of Keeping Kids Safe (KKS), a non-profit which started in 2008. Keeping Kids Safe offers personal safety training and teaches the Grip, Dip, and Spin technique that could help save children from predators. He also teaches various other child-friendly programs and educational programs like anti-bullying, internet safety, and date escape.
Apart from selling hamburgers at Summerfest, O’Neal spreads awareness about internet safety and about what Keeping Kids Safe does.
“We teach our kids the Stop, Drop, and Roll method in fire but we never taught our kids what to do if a stranger grabs them,” says O’Neal. “Social media is a great tool, but also a very dangerous one.”
2025 Summerfest promises to be a day full of fun and the community is strongly encouraged to attend the event and enjoy live music, local food, and end the day with fireworks.
“We want the community to know that the event is free to all,” says Matthews. “If you choose to purchase food from the nonprofit food vendors or from one of our many talented crafter/vendors, that would be amazing but not required. We just want everyone to know we do it for the whole community and hope that they have one of the best days.” <
