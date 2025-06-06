WHS grad conquers challenges to achieve dream

To all that know her, Afomiya Timerga, certainly lives up to the meaning of her first name. In Ethiopian, Afomiya means “pure joy” and among Windham High School’s Class of 2025, no one personifies the definition of overcoming personal challenges to achieve joy and happiness more than her.
“The hardest part was adjusting to a new country,” Timerga said. “When you’re younger it is easier to pick up on things. I tried to make friends and learn the language.”
Having attended elementary school in Portland, another huge transition took place in Timerga’s life when her mother, Abebanesh Abdela, purchased a home in Windham and her family, including Afomiya, her brother Musea Timo, and her sister Minaida Timon, relocated here when she was halfway through seventh grade.
“It was like I was starting over again,” she said. “At my school in Portland I knew everyone, but here I didn’t know anybody in Windham and felt isolated and alone. But eventually I made friends at Windham Middle School and things gradually improved.”
In 2015, she joined her mother in becoming a U.S. citizen during a ceremony in Portland.
“My biggest role model in life is my mom. She’s shown me what it truly means to work hard, raising three children on her own as a single mother,” Timerga said. “Despite the challenges, she remains strong, determined, and full of faith. She’s helped me stay grounded in my relationship with God, especially in a world full of distractions and temptations. Through her example, I’ve learned the value of a strong work ethic and the importance of never giving up, no matter what life throws at you.”
During her time at Windham High School, she tried to avoid the spotlight to some extent but worked to consistently make a positive impact at the school.
“Whether it was through my involvement in the Black Student Union, where I worked to create a more inclusive and supportive environment, or simply by encouraging others and staying true to who I am, I’ve always aimed to lead by example,” Timerga said. “I believe that small actions, showing up, staying kind, and being dependable, can make a big difference.”
To do that, Timerga said one of her biggest challenges that she had to overcome was learning how to believe in herself.
“Throughout high school, I have felt self-doubt, stress, and the responsibilities that I had to keep up with,” she said. “I also learned how to manage my time and balance everything out. There were many nights where I felt exhausted and was not sure that I could make it, but I did. Something a lot of my classmates may not know about me is that I’m not as quiet as I seem. While I may come off as reserved at first, I’m actually very hard-working, passionate, and determined behind the scenes. Once I’m comfortable, I open up more and people are often surprised by how driven and focused I am on my goals.”
Timerga credits two teachers at WHS in helping her.
“I want to thank my BSU advisor, Tianna Burton, and my tennis coach and French teacher, Kary Dresnok,” she said. “Mrs. Burton has been more than just a teacher, ever since I met her, she has been a guiding light. She pushes me to do better, not just academically, but as a person. When I created the Black Student Union, I created and built a safe space for me to find my voice and connect with others who share a similar experience. My tennis coach also played a huge part in my growth, and reaching graduation because on and off the court, she has taught me to stay disciplined and work hard for what I want. Whenever I was in trouble, I could always count on her for advice.”
Of all the classes she took at Windham High, several are more memorable for Timerga than the rest.
“The two that stand out to me the most were Honors Chemistry and Honors US History,” she said. “Honors Chemistry was the first class that taught me to study independently and how to manage my time. I focused on staying disciplined and pushing through difficult topics, and in that process, I became a better student. The hardest class I took at WHS was Honors Chemistry. It really pushed me to my capacity because the materials required a lot. Looking back, I appreciate that class because it is another testimony that even though it might be hard when you're in it, it all works out in the end because I passed that class and I made it through. I also enjoyed Honors History because the way it was taught made everything come to life. There was never a dull moment in that class where I wasn’t engaged.”
She says that her favorite teacher at Windham High School is Tianna Burton because she has been there for her and has guided her to do better in every situation, making her comfortable and giving her a place of belonging.
As a student, Timerga considers her greatest strength to be the ability to get it done no matter what.
“I don’t easily give up on materials and I seek out help when needed,” she said. “I’m able to stay focused and when it gets hard, I’m not afraid to ask for help. I have learned throughout the years that I can’t do everything on my own. If I need help, then I should speak up for myself and ask for help when needed. One fact that I learned while at WHS is that not everybody is going to agree with you. It’s how you take the disagreement that really matters. I’ve learned that staying respectful, open-minded, and true to yourself is more important than always being right. This lesson has helped me grow – not just as a student, but as a person – and it’s something I’ll carry with me throughout life.”
After graduation, her immediate plan is to go to college. She’s been accepted to attend the University of Southern Maine where she will be majoring in accounting and marketing.
“After completing my education, I hope to enter the business world, possibly starting my own company or working in accounting or marketing,” Timerga said. “I am also interested in real estate. Whatever I choose to do, I know that I will succeed because I have faith and I’m guided and protected always. My number one goal is to be happy.” <
In 2015, she joined her mother in becoming a U.S. citizen during a ceremony in Portland.
“My biggest role model in life is my mom. She’s shown me what it truly means to work hard, raising three children on her own as a single mother,” Timerga said. “Despite the challenges, she remains strong, determined, and full of faith. She’s helped me stay grounded in my relationship with God, especially in a world full of distractions and temptations. Through her example, I’ve learned the value of a strong work ethic and the importance of never giving up, no matter what life throws at you.”
During her time at Windham High School, she tried to avoid the spotlight to some extent but worked to consistently make a positive impact at the school.
“Whether it was through my involvement in the Black Student Union, where I worked to create a more inclusive and supportive environment, or simply by encouraging others and staying true to who I am, I’ve always aimed to lead by example,” Timerga said. “I believe that small actions, showing up, staying kind, and being dependable, can make a big difference.”
To do that, Timerga said one of her biggest challenges that she had to overcome was learning how to believe in herself.
“Throughout high school, I have felt self-doubt, stress, and the responsibilities that I had to keep up with,” she said. “I also learned how to manage my time and balance everything out. There were many nights where I felt exhausted and was not sure that I could make it, but I did. Something a lot of my classmates may not know about me is that I’m not as quiet as I seem. While I may come off as reserved at first, I’m actually very hard-working, passionate, and determined behind the scenes. Once I’m comfortable, I open up more and people are often surprised by how driven and focused I am on my goals.”
Timerga credits two teachers at WHS in helping her.
“I want to thank my BSU advisor, Tianna Burton, and my tennis coach and French teacher, Kary Dresnok,” she said. “Mrs. Burton has been more than just a teacher, ever since I met her, she has been a guiding light. She pushes me to do better, not just academically, but as a person. When I created the Black Student Union, I created and built a safe space for me to find my voice and connect with others who share a similar experience. My tennis coach also played a huge part in my growth, and reaching graduation because on and off the court, she has taught me to stay disciplined and work hard for what I want. Whenever I was in trouble, I could always count on her for advice.”
Of all the classes she took at Windham High, several are more memorable for Timerga than the rest.
“The two that stand out to me the most were Honors Chemistry and Honors US History,” she said. “Honors Chemistry was the first class that taught me to study independently and how to manage my time. I focused on staying disciplined and pushing through difficult topics, and in that process, I became a better student. The hardest class I took at WHS was Honors Chemistry. It really pushed me to my capacity because the materials required a lot. Looking back, I appreciate that class because it is another testimony that even though it might be hard when you're in it, it all works out in the end because I passed that class and I made it through. I also enjoyed Honors History because the way it was taught made everything come to life. There was never a dull moment in that class where I wasn’t engaged.”
She says that her favorite teacher at Windham High School is Tianna Burton because she has been there for her and has guided her to do better in every situation, making her comfortable and giving her a place of belonging.
As a student, Timerga considers her greatest strength to be the ability to get it done no matter what.
“I don’t easily give up on materials and I seek out help when needed,” she said. “I’m able to stay focused and when it gets hard, I’m not afraid to ask for help. I have learned throughout the years that I can’t do everything on my own. If I need help, then I should speak up for myself and ask for help when needed. One fact that I learned while at WHS is that not everybody is going to agree with you. It’s how you take the disagreement that really matters. I’ve learned that staying respectful, open-minded, and true to yourself is more important than always being right. This lesson has helped me grow – not just as a student, but as a person – and it’s something I’ll carry with me throughout life.”
After graduation, her immediate plan is to go to college. She’s been accepted to attend the University of Southern Maine where she will be majoring in accounting and marketing.
“After completing my education, I hope to enter the business world, possibly starting my own company or working in accounting or marketing,” Timerga said. “I am also interested in real estate. Whatever I choose to do, I know that I will succeed because I have faith and I’m guided and protected always. My number one goal is to be happy.” <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.