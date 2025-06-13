RSU 14 budget passes, Raymond elects municipal candidates

By a margin of just 200 votes, the RSU 14 annual budget was approved by voters in Windham and Raymond during Tuesday’s election.
|Raymond voters have elected Susan Accardi, left, to the
RSU 14 Board of Directors, and Christopher Hanson, center,
and Kaela Gonzalez to the Raymond Board of Selectmen.
Accardi, Hanson and Gonzalez will serve three-year terms.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
The budget represents a 12.75 percent increase over last year’s $60,185,403 budget, with a 6.4 percent increase stemming from the construction of the new Windham Raymond Middle School. To offset that, the school district will receive an additional state subsidy to cover almost half of the increase, resulting in an impact to taxpayers of 6.5 percent. Included in the RSU 14 budget are regular operating expense increases and a Pre-K expansion program.
Voters in both towns approved a question asking if the current RSU 14 budget voting should be continued for the next three years. In Windham, 962 votes were cast in favor of this with 347 voting no. In Raymond, 347 voted to continue the budget voting process, with 183 voting no. Combined totals were 1,457 votes for, and 530 votes opposed.
In Raymond, two new members of the town’s Board of Selectmen were elected for three-year terms.
Christopher Hanson received 350 votes, and Kaela Gonzalez tallied 328 votes to earn seats on the Select Board. Hanson is the code enforcement officer for Raymond and graduated from the University of Maine Orono. He also serves as a member of Raymond’s Budget-Finance Committee. Gonzalez is a program coordinator with the city of Portland and has a degree in Health Science. She has served on various town committees including the town’s most recent Comprehensive Plan Committee and she formerly worked for the Town of Raymond.
Also receiving votes for the Raymond Select Board were Frederick Miller (239 votes) and Mark Meister (204 votes). All 30 municipal approval questions asked of Raymond voters were approved, including spending $67,500 for a partnership with the Regional Transportation Program to establish a QuickRide program. Once created, local riders using QuickRide will be able to schedule transportation to pick them up and take them where they want to go within the Raymond community for a nominal fee.
Raymond voters also elected three members to the town’s Budget Finance Committee for three-year terms. Karen Lockwood (443 votes), Shawn McKillop (392 votes) and Deanna Lee (375 votes) were elected to serve on the committee.
Susan Accardi received 366 votes to Diana Froisland’s 272 votes to serve a three-year term on the RSU 14 Board of Directors representing Raymond. Accardi is a retired registered nurse and served as a school nurse with RSU 14. She has been a member of the Raymond Budget-Finance Committee for two terms, been a member of various short-term town committees, has served as a town ballot clerk and sits on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Raymond Village Library.
The Annual Town Meeting for Windham will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 14 in the Town Hall Gymnasium on School Road in Windham. During the meeting, voters will be asked to approve the municipal services budget for fiscal year 2025–2026 as approved by the Windham Town Council.
The Windham budget proposal of $50,402,149 is a 6.39 percent increase from last year’s $46,991,715 budget and includes funding for several significant capital improvement projects in the town.
Should the budget pass, Windham will construct a new North Windham Public Safety Building housing firefighters behind Hannaford Supermarket on Route 302, design and construct new playing fields at Gambo Fields, build a new public ice rink and playground in North Windham, and continue funding for the North Windham Moves and sewer projects. <
