New Windham Town Clerk to be sworn in next week

For the first time in nearly three decades, the Town of Windham will have a new Town Clerk when Anthony Blasi is sworn in for the position on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
“Linda is a tough act to follow. I can only hope to command the love, respect, and trust that the people of Windham have bestowed upon her,” Blasi said. “Linda is so helpful. You see the way she interacts with people, and she is always willing to help. If she cannot do something or is not sure, she always finds out the answer. I learned more about resourcefulness from her and hope to be as resourceful as she is.”
In his new duties, Blasi will oversee Dog Licensing; Hunting/Fishing Licensing; Business Licenses and Permits; and Notary and Dedimus Service. The Windham Town Clerk’s office assists in Tax Collection/Auto Registration in collecting property taxes; registers autos, boats, and ATVs; issues marriage licenses and has Welcome Packets available for new residents. The Town Clerk also ensures that excellent customer service is provided to the public in a courteous and friendly manner. and supervises all elections conducted in the Town of Windham. The town clerk is also responsible for ensuring that all voter registration is handled in accordance with Maine Law and the Windham Town Charter.
Blasi is originally from Auburn and graduated in 2015 from Edward Little High School. He then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Maine Farmington in 2019.
Before coming to work in Windham, Blasi served as the Town Clerk of Woolwich for about a year and a half, and he applied for the Windham job because it posed more of a challenge.
“I was looking for work in a larger town with a more fast-paced environment,” Blasi said. “My mom is from Windham, so I was very interested when I saw they were hiring. Once I met Linda and the others, I knew it was a perfect fit for me.”
He is a Certified Municipal Clerk by the Maine Town and City Clerks Association and is a Notary Public.
Blasi is married and is a bit of a history buff. He enjoys visiting used bookstores, hiking and especially going to the beach. He’s also the author of the book “Frontier Ranger of Colonial New England,” for which he was presented the Roger Grindle Award for encouraging academic excellence in the field of history by the University of Maine Farmington.
During his first days on the job as Windham Town Clerk, Blasi said several immediate tasks will take priority.
“The first few weeks after my swearing in will involve several post-election tasks as well as many upcoming dog registrations,” he said.
Of everything he’s learned so far in his time working in the town clerk’s office, Blasi says organization and preparation are paramount to his success.
“I feel that in this field there is no end to training,” he said. “There are always new facts and processes to learn, which keeps you on your toes.”
Up until last year, the Windham Town Clerk job was an elected position, but voters in November 2024 approved a Windham town charter amendment to convert the Town Clerk’s position to one appointed by the Windham Town Council. The charter amendment eliminated residency in Windham as a requirement for qualified candidates seeking the job of the Town Clerk when the position becomes vacant. Morrell has served in the position for more than two decades as an elected official and her term expires Tuesday.
As far as replacing a trusted public servant and local legend as Windham Town Clerk, Blasi said Windham residents can expect continuity and consistency when visiting the Town Clerk's Office in the future under his leadership.
“When people come in and see me in Linda’s place, I hope they find business as usual,” he said. “Linda did a wonderful job; I do not see a renewal needed, only a continuing of an excellent legacy. I like to think I am a friendly professional. I want people to demand excellence with a smile and hope to meet their expectations.” <
