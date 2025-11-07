Winning candidates to be sworn into office following municipal election

By Ed Pierce
The voters have spoken and three new Windham Town Councilors and two members of the RSU 14 Board of Directors representing Windham will be sworn in prior to the next meeting for both entities this month.
Voters elected three new councilors to serve three-year non-partisan terms on the town council during Tuesday’s municipal election.
In the North District, Margaret “Maggie” Terry will succeed Maxfield, picking up 3,221 votes to defeat Deborah Devou, who had 2,621 votes.
Terry is the business owner of Legal Label Inc. and Seahorse Alley LLC. During her campaign, she said she was seeking a town council position to address Windham’s increasing property tax burden and the challenges posed by rapid growth.
“I am particularly concerned about the impact of new state housing mandates on our infrastructure and community character,” Terry said. “My goal is to promote responsible development, preserve Windham’s heritage, and pursue alternative revenue strategies that reduce reliance on property taxes while maintaining essential services.”
For the South District, Doug Fortier received 3,736 votes to defeat Michael Russin, who had 1,826 votes.
Fortier owns a Christmas tree farm and had served for 20 years as Public Works Director for the Town of Windham before retiring in 2023. He says he grew up and has lived in Windham since 1970.
“I feel working for the town has given me insight of how the town works and what its needs are and help move it forward,” he said.
In the race for the At-Large council seat, Cook’s 2,273 votes earned the position, topping former town councilor Clayton Haskell’s 2,234 votes and Joseph Campbell’s 1,575 votes.
Cook is an Information Technology and Litigation Support Manager. She said she was running for town council because she believes Windham deserves leadership that listens, plans wisely, and protects taxpayers.
“I’m not here to play politics, I’m here to serve,” she said. “I want to make sure every decision made at Town Hall reflects the values and priorities of the people who live here. That means clear communication, smart budgeting, and a commitment to keeping Windham a place we’re proud to call home.”
In a five-candidate race with the top two vote tallies earning seats for three-year terms on the RSU 14 Board of Directors, incumbent Christina Small and first-time candidate Matthew Irving will be sworn in later this month.
Currently serving as RSU 14 Board Chair, Small picked up 2,888 votes, while Irving received 2,483 votes. Adam Zajac was third with 2,327 votes, while Megan Potter had 1,644 votes and Destiny Johnson received 1,629 votes.
Small has served on the RSU 14 Board of Directors for five years. She is a stay-at-home mother who says she sought re-election because she cares deeply about this community and public education.
“My goal has only ever been to support the staff and students of RSU 14,” Small said.
Irving is a former classroom counselor and community mental health worker who is now a stay-at-home father. He said he was running because he wants the best future possible for area children.
“I am a graduate of public schools and a first-generation public university graduate, so I can vouch for the value of public education,” he said. “Our kids need relevant skills and confidence in their ability to think critically in a tumultuous world. Our board needs people who engage respectfully with our community and contribute with well-researched ideas, which I will do.”
Voters in Windham and Raymond were among state residents casting ballots in Tuesday’s election to decide the fate of two statewide referendum questions.
Referendum Question 1 asked voters “Do you want to change Maine election laws to eliminate two days of absentee voting, prohibit requests for absentee ballots by phone or family members, end ongoing absentee voter status for seniors and people with disabilities, ban prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, limit the number of drop boxes, require voters to show certain photo ID before voting, and make other changes to our elections?”
The question failed statewide, with 256,326 no votes to 144,925 yes votes, or a margin of 63.9 percent to 36.1 percent. In Windham, 4,321 no votes were cast, on Question 1, while 2,558 voted yes. In Raymond, 1,185 no votes were received to 800 yes votes on Question 1.
Referendum Question 2 asked “Do you want to allow courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having dangerous weapons if law enforcement, family, or household members show that the person poses a significant danger of causing physical injury to themselves or others?”
The question was approved statewide, with 252,687 yes votes to 147,022 no votes, or a margin of 63.2 percent to 36.8 percent. In Windham, 4,403 yes votes were tallied for Question 2 to 2,465 no votes. In Raymond, 1,189 yes votes were recorded, while 793 voted no. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.