RSU 14 adds alternating Fridays to in-person instruction schedule

By Ed Pierce
|Following a vote by the RSU 14 Board of Directors on
April 7, students will be returning to the classroom for
in-person instruction on alternating Fridays through the
end of the school year. PHOTO BY ED PIERCE
When RSU 14 students return to the classroom on alternating
Fridays following spring break, it will be another step on the path back to
some resemblance of normalcy in their school routine disrupted by the pandemic.
Meeting on April 7, the RSU 14 Board of Directors voted to
approve alternating Friday schedule starting April 30. Under the plan, students
will remain in assigned cohorts and the school calendar will be updated to reflect
the change.
Last August the district adopted a
hybrid instructional model to ensure the safety, equity and accessibility for
all Windham and Raymond students as COVID-19 cases spread throughout Maine.
Since then, students have been grouped alphabetically with last names from
A to K having in-person classes in school on Mondays and Wednesdays and those
with last names from L to Z attending in-person classes in school on Tuesdays
and Thursdays. On days when students are not in school, they have been expected
to be following up online with their teachers to the best extent possible on
Fridays.
“We greatly appreciate the 375 individuals who attended the meeting, the 2,210 staff, parents, and students who submitted feedback, and the 78 individuals who submitted questions and comments following the April 1 meeting when each of the proposals to increase in-person instruction was reviewed and discussed,” Howell wrote. “The decision was not an easy one but was based on what the board felt was best for our students given the complexities of schedules, capacity when working within Maine CDC social distancing guidelines, and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our communities.”
He wrote that the high level of participation and interest in the RSU 14 Board of Directors difficult decision serves to highlight the extraordinary investment everyone has in the school community.
“I am grateful for your feedback and support as we navigate
this difficult school year and can assure you that I will continue to
collaborate with district staff on behalf of every child in Windham and Raymond
schools.”
For education statewide, Maine Gov. Janet Mills released an update earlier this month to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely.
Mills said that the
Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Center for Disease
Control and Prevention continue to review evidence that indicates lower
transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population. She
pointed out that during March, the rate of new cases for school staff members
or students is 30 per 10,000, or about 25 percent lower than a new case rate of
41 per 10,000 for the general population.
In adding the alternating Friday schedule through the remainder of the school year and the resulting increase in in-person instructional days, Howell said that RSU 14 will continue to offer students a remote-only learning option if families do not feel comfortable sending their children for in-person lessons on Fridays.
Students currently using remote learning are
free to return to classroom instruction, but do not have to make the transition
if their families wish to keep using the remote option through the end of the
school year in June.
Information on the RSU 14 website says that the
school district will provide transportation for families who are unable to
transport students to school on alternating Fridays.
Prior to the April 7 meeting, the RSU 14
Board of Directors reviewed several different options and proposals about
adding in-person instructional days to the district schedule. The board said any
increase in in-person instruction was in response to expressed community needs
for children to return to schools for as much in-person instruction as possible
while maintaining adherence to social distancing and health/safety guidelines,
as well as the academic, social, and emotional needs of students.
“We understand that this has
been an extraordinarily challenging year for all staff, students,
administrators, and community members. These are difficult decisions. It is
important that we maintain a focus on student needs and then respond to
challenges that staff are facing as we collaboratively problem solve the myriad
of issues that this year has presented,” a board statement read. “As more
educators are vaccinated, school districts are examining possible schedule
shifts to meet the needs of students and the community.
“The RSU 14 Board of Directors has been kept abreast of building-level
needs and challenges in response to COVID social distancing guidelines
throughout the 2020-2021 school year,” the statement read. “Classroom spacing,
furniture needs, social distancing protocols, instructional shifts, social
emotional and academic planning, etc., are all being carefully examined and
would be presented to the board for their input and consideration, as well.
Every decision made by the RSU 14 Board of Directors is made following a
thorough review of multiple perspectives.” <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.