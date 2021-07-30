Work on Windham Middle School construction advancing

By Ed Pierce
The plan to renovate and build a new Windham Middle School
remains at the forefront of RSU 14’s agenda this summer and an architectural
firm has been chosen to lead the project.
In June, the RSU 14 Board of Directors voted 8-0 approving the Lavallee Brensinger Company of Portland to serve as architects for the project and this week, RSU 14 Superintendent Christopher Howell, Bill Hansen, RSU 14’s Director of Facilities, Property Services and Special Projects, joined representatives of Lavallee Brensinger at a meeting in Augusta with the head of school construction projects for the state of Maine.
Howell said that the pre-design meeting in Augusta clarified how much in depth of a study that RSU
14 will need to complete for an analysis of potential renovation of the current
WMS building and discussed the possibility of constructing the building on the
current WMS campus across from Windham High School.
“Since this is a state funded project, we will be working with the state to negotiate the project fees associated with the first two steps,” Howell said. “The fees for the final construction project are based on a percentage of the total cost of the project.”
He said Lavallee
Brensinger architects will be working with the Windham Middle School Building Committee
while RSU 14 works through the construction process.
“Bill Hansen and I
will be acting as liaisons between the committee and the firm,” Howell said. “The
first step of the project will include a new versus renovation analysis of the
current Windham School Building that will be completed by the firm. If the data
points to new construction, which we are anticipating, we will work with the
firm to complete a site analysis for a new building.”
According to Howell,
the RSU 14 Board of Directors chose Lavallee Brensinger as the project
architect based upon their extensive experience with high quality school
construction projects and their proven ability to complete projects efficiently
and economically.
“The firm has
demonstrated an ability to work with clients to help them fulfill their visions
for a school plant and has a reputation for completing high quality school
buildings,” Howell said. “Most recently, the group completed Sanford High
School and Morse High School. They are currently building a middle school that
is similar to our project for the Oyster River School District in New
Hampshire. They have a reputation for shepherding projects that are completed
on time and on budget.”
Howell said the project remains on track to be completed for
students by the fall of 2026.
After several years of being ranked at Number 5 overall among
state-approved and subsidized construction projects, RSU 14 learned in March that
the highly anticipated project was greenlighted by the state to move forward
although how much actual funding for the project is yet unknown. The determining
factor for funding depends upon whether the aging 44-year-old school will be
rebuilt or renovated.
Howell
said that the original Windham Middle School was completed in 1977 and was
built for a capacity of 483 students. In
the past year, that number has now grown to 636 students, with sixth graders
housed for some classes at the adjacent Field Allen School, originally
constructed in the 1930s.
“Over
the years, the Field Allen School has had several minor renovations and has
been incorporated into the programming of the school. Most recently, two new classrooms were added
to the building to accommodate a large sixth-grade class,” Howell said. “The
building has served the district well over the years but is starting to show
signs that it is reaching the end of its usable life cycle as a school
building. Aside from the inability to
have all students in the building under one roof, the main middle school
building has small classrooms, outdated science rooms, restroom facilities that
do not meet modern requirements, a worn-out heating system, outdated windows,
and a less than adequate electrical system.”
During
the 2020-2021 school year, more than 200 students had to transition back and
forth from Field Allen School to Windham Middle School for classes in art,
music, science, STEM, gym and other activities including the school cafeteria.
Howell
said that RSU 14 originally applied for the Maine Department of Education’s
Major Capital Construction Program in 2016 for funding for construction and was
ranked as the fifth-highest priority among 74 proposed school construction
projects statewide each year before being greenlighted for funding in March
2021.
“The
program is highly competitive as a positive rating in the process can lead to a
significant financial savings for school districts,” Howell said. “A majority
of construction costs for school projects selected through this program will be
covered by the state.”
Once
a district applies for funding, Maine DOE reviews and rates the project based
upon need. The State Board of Education then funds as many projects from the list as
available debt limit funds allow. Working with the State Board of Education,
Maine DOE establishes both size and financial limits on projects.
Local school
districts may exceed these limits at local expense through municipal bonds, but
the state bears the major financial burden of capital costs for approved school
construction projects. As such, Maine DOE first looks at the possibility of renovations
or renovations with additions and new school construction projects are only
considered in instances in which renovation projects are not economically or
educationally feasible.
According to Howell,
there are 21 steps
in the school construction process for state funded projects.
“The
first three steps are steps related to the application for a building. The project started step 4 last week when an
advertisement was completed for architectural services for the project,” he
said. “Once an architectural firm is selected, the district will work with that
firm to complete an analysis of new versus renovation and to conduct an
analysis of possible sites in the district to construct a new building.”
He
said specific work by RSU 14 toward developing a vision for the new school
building started in 2019.
“The
district engaged the services of an experienced school planner named Frank
Locker who has worked with teams across the world to design and build new
school buildings,” Howell said. “Frank
has been working with a group of stakeholders through a process of examining
middle level programming, student grouping, functionality and equipment,
environment in the new learning space, future learning, and how the building
can be used for all members of the RSU 14 community. A final report from the work of this group
will be presented this spring. The
document will be used by the architects to develop concept designs for the new
building.”
This spring WMS Principal Drew Patin said he was thrilled
that the project is now moving ahead.
“Not only will we be able to create a safe and welcoming school, but we will have the opportunity to design a building that meets the educational needs of our students in this current age and for generations of students to come,” Patin said. “We will create spaces that promote lifelong skills, such as collaboration, problem-solving, creativity, and perseverance.” <
