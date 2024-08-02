Chalk the Trail event raises awareness, spreads happiness through creativity

By Kaysa Jalbert
On a day that provided a perfect balance of sun and shade, about 40 members of the community gathered on the Mountain Division Rail Trail at Gambo Fields in Windham for the Chalk the Trail event sponsored by the Cumberland County Conservation District, Windham Parks and Recreation, and Mountain Division Alliance.
Owen Currier, a participant, walked the trail on this day with his mom. On other days, he enjoys using the trail with his siblings. He said he likes to “spread happiness through artwork.” The trail holds lots of memories for Owen. Playing soccer on nearby fields introduced him to the trail and to swimming in the nearby Penobscot River.
“The event brings people to the trail for a different reason than to bike or walk,” said Andrew Walton, Secretary of the Mountain Division Alliance. “The chalking beautifies the trail, and community members can socialize with trail enthusiasts.”
At the event itself, the Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District had a booth with the pavement in front of them chalked with the words “Please pick up after your dog.” They handed out dog treats and talked with trail users about the importance of picking up after their dogs and disposing of the waste properly.
Annually, the Soil & Water Conservation District conducts surveys to check how much dog waste is not disposed of properly along the Mountain Division Trail. According to the district, over a two-week period 47 deposits were found, that is equivalent to three daily dog walkers not picking up after their pets.
Chalk the Trails is a community event organized to bring awareness to the Mountain Division Trail and bring community members to the trail for a family friendly event. Chalk is provided and participants are encouraged to use their creativity on every inch of pavement. More opportunities to chalk the trails will come again next summer in the towns of Fryeburg and Windham.
Windham Parks and Recreation has had a long-time partnership with the Mountain Division Alliance, with Windham being one of the first sections of the trail to be developed.
“We love having an opportunity to bring more people to the trail,” says Linda Brooks, Windham Parks and Recreation Director. “The weather was great and there were just a lot of people using the trail already that day. It’s one of those events that we do encourage people to come back and check out every year.”
Walton says he came up with the Chalk the Trails idea from watching a kids television show that showed a “Chalk the Block.”
“I thought we could do the same on our rail trail,” Walton said. “The goal is to grow the event over time and bring awareness to our volunteer organization, the Mountain Division Alliance which is advocating for the completion of the rail trail from Fryeburg to Portland.”
To bring in more participants, the rail trail has hosted running races, and groups like churches and recreational departments use the trail for activities. “The trail has become an important asset to the community,” says Walton.
“You just never know who you’ll meet on the trail,” said Walton. The day of this event I met a gentlemen named Joey and he was bicycling from Seattle Washington to Bar Harbor Maine. It was great to see someone taking on that huge adventure and riding the Mountain Division Trail. He was very appreciative of the event and water. He mentioned he loves going on rail trails because he doesn’t have to worry about cars.” <
