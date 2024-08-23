‘Lost River’ temporarily flows again in Windham after 100 years

When a dam malfunction resulted in the emptying of Dundee Pond at the start of the summer, a lost river took its place.
Recently the Friends of the Presumpscot River, whose mission is to protect and restore the waterway, held a series of guided walks for the public along the river called “The River That Flows Below: A Presumpscot River Walk & Talk.”
On Sunday, Aug. 18, both Rob Sanford, a Professor Emeritus for the University of Southern Maine’s Environmental Science Department and Michael Shaughnessy, a founding member and the President of the Friends of the Presumpscot River, explored the lost river landscape with more than 50 community residents.
"The town didn't know this was going to happen," said Shaughnessy. “The disappearance of the pond came as a total shock to everyone, but the formation of this river and what was revealed below, even more so.
Sanford who is also the author of “Reading the Rural Landscape” and the editor of “River Voices: Perspectives on the Presumpscot River,” said that the stumps along the path of the river are 110 to 120 years old.
He is skilled in understanding the story and history of a landscape. Standing at Dundee Park and looking out over the lost river, it was difficult not to notice its dramatic features.
This area of the river was the site of an original canal project dating back to the late 1700s. During this time, many dams were being built along the Presumpscot River for hydroelectricity. The pond was not flooded until 1910, however, which means the last time this landscape featured a river was over 100 years ago.
The former pond’s stark delineation and water line is a very dramatic feature. But it’s the tree stumps and fissured soil that resembles a different planet, or perhaps our planet but in an apocalyptic time.
In the flat areas where the stumps were scarce, Sandford said that these would have been fields filled with grazing sheep. During the time before the area was flooded, sheep would have been valuable commodities.
“In the Civil War a lot of wool for uniforms came from New England,” said Sanford.
A “wolf tree” stump was spotted in a clearing on top of a knoll. Such a large tree would have been where farmers rested with their horses.
Much of the dry soil in the area is gray “Presumpscot Clay,” which was in demand many years ago when Gorham had eight different brickmakers.
In minutes, the features of the landscape can be recognized by the human eye, but Shaughnessy questions the environmental impacts created by the dam malfunction.
"A lot of environmental remediation is going to need to happen here," said Shaughnessy.
He pointed out that the freshwater mussels scattered underfoot were at one time living in the benthic zone of the pond, filtering and cleaning the water.
The color green is returning to the landscape, however, and life can be seen all around. Small flowers and grasses are pioneering their way into the bare landscape.
A Great Blue Heron was spotted in the distance. It triggers the memory of birds that once thrived among the shores of this river.
Presumpscot is the Wabanaki word for “many rough places” and prior to colonization, the river may have featured up to 18 waterfalls. Only three falls are now visible including Presumpscot Falls in Falmouth, Saccarappa Falls in Westbrook, and Wescot Falls near North Gorham Pond.
In the rapids of this 100-year-old river near Dundee Park, “Whitney’s Falls” have reappeared and are now the fourth set of modern-day waterfalls in the area.
This name dates back to a time when fish such as salmon, trout, eels and herring dominated the river. Bear, otters, eagles, and osprey flocked here to claim these fish as their meal.
“This is a unique and historic moment," said Shaughnessy. "The Presumpscot River at Dundee has been dammed for well over 100 years. For the first, and possibly last time, a wild river with vibrant rapids and falls is revealed. In addition, the historic lands, eerily barren, cracked and shorn, but so well preserved, are likewise momentarily seen again. What is revealed is indicative of what lays under many of this river's still waters."
The company that manages the dam that malfunctioned unveiling the “lost river,” Relevate Power Management, has estimated that dam repairs will be completed by the end of August and the impoundment will be refilled thereafter, thus reforming Dundee Pond.
Meanwhile, take a walk back in time through this small valley and visualize a landscape that’s more than a century old.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, Friends of the Presumpscot River will be hosting another informational walk along the "Lost River." Meet at Dundee Park at 3 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.
To learn more, visit the Friends of the Presumpscot River website at www.presumpscotriver.org <
