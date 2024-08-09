Dundee Pond water level may be restored by October

As the end of summer nears, Windham residents hoping to go swimming at Dundee Park may have to wait to do that until next year.
In early spring, the Dundee Dam at Dundee Park, which is a hydroelectric project on the southern end of Dundee Pond, experienced a gate malfunction resulting in water being drained out of the pond there. Dundee Park is a popular spot in summer for Windham residents to swim, have a picnic or attend free weekly concerts hosted by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Now the New York-based company that oversees the dam at the park, Relevate Power Management, has issued a press release explaining what happened.
“As many residents and recreators on the Presumpscot River in Windham, Maine are aware, Dundee Pond is currently drained, and the performance of critical maintenance on the dam is underway, said Matthew Wenger, Chief Executive Officer of Relevate Power. “The Dundee Dam is owned by Presumpscot Hydro, the licensee of the Dundee Hydroelectric Project, and is operated by Relevate Power Management.”
According to Wengert, on May 17, one of the dam’s two deep sluice gates, used to pass large amounts of water during flooding events malfunctioned, sticking in the open position.
“These gates are original components of this historic 1913 dam, over 100 years old, and while proper maintenance has kept them in service for over a century, one of the gates reached the end of its useful life unexpectedly,” Wengert said. “While the dam was at no risk of failure, the malfunctioned gate caused water levels to drop until the pond was completely drained.”
He said that given the location of the gate at the very bottom of the 52-foot structure, repairs could only safely begin once the pond had been emptied.
“To expedite the repairs, we accelerated procurement, hired local contractors who could start immediately, and put all our Presumpscot River staff on the project,” Wengert said. “Furthermore, while the pond is drained, we’re taking the opportunity to conduct additional preventative maintenance, including completely overhauling the other gates, to minimize the likelihood of other gate-related shutdowns over the coming years.”
Wengert said that the current estimate is that all the repairs will be completed by Aug. 31.
“Upon completion, the impoundment will be refilled. Per our consultations with agencies such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, we expect this to take a few weeks,” he said. “The refill rate being critical to minimize potential negative environmental and structural impacts. If all goes well, we expect the pond to be back to normal operating level by early October.”
In the press release, Wengert said that Relevate Power understands the impact this unanticipated and unavoidable event has had upon the Windham community.
“We know our dams play a central role in both the enjoyment and safety of our waterways and we are working diligently and expediently to return Dundee Pond back to normal operating conditions as soon as safely possible,” Wengert said. “In the meantime, we will provide additional updates should there be any material changes to the plan. We appreciate your patience and support while we get the job done.”
Michael Shaughnessy, Friends of the Presumpscot River president, told The Windham Eagle in July that the surrounding ecosystem will suffer long-term as a result of the pond being drained.
“Biologically it’s set back for years,” Shaughnessy said. “You need to have upstream and downstream remediation.”
He said that the Friends of the Presumpscot River group wants the town to conduct an environmental study to determine the lasting and expansive impacts and determine future costs of infrastructure or programs that are needed for the park, river, and pond to get back to full biological health.
“If they just focus on filling it up and think it will be just like it was and that won’t happen,” said Shaughnessy. “The major concern is the impact on the fisheries by virtue of the water level going down. Other wildlife will be impacted such as turtles, clams, and birds of prey. The biological life that was lake oriented has been destroyed. The silt is going down impacting the lower impoundment. It’s a lake and there’s lots of water over many acres, then it goes down and now it’s all dried mud.” <
