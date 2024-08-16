Windham Economic Development Corporation formulates plan for sustainable growth

By Kaysa Jalbert
Windham’s Economic Development Corporation, or WEDC, presented an updated strategic economic development plan crafted by Crane Associates at the July Windham Town Council meeting. The plan, presented by WEDC Executive Director Thomas Bartell, identifies four objectives and strategies to pave the way for sustainable growth and community enhancement in Windham.
Strategies for developing Windham’s niche focus on bringing in small scale manufacturing, such as biomedical manufacturing, and possibly recreation equipment manufacturers. Another strategy is developing business incubator facilities for manufacturing, entrepreneur innovation co-working space and shared commercial kitchens. It’s the next step in taking one’s personal business out of the home garage.
According to Bartell, during a meeting with Crane Associates, they discussed creating the region’s best trail network as a strategy for pursuing amusement and recreation opportunities.
“We want to figure out how do we make Windham known for that,” he said. “The idea is that we promote the trail so people can use it and when their done, they can head up to North Windham and enjoy dinner or shopping, these sorts of things.”
Bartell said they also discussed the idea of attracting indoor recreation facilities to boost the year-round economy in town.
Objective three focuses at attracting professional and business service to North Windham by implementing the North Windham 21st Century Downtown Master Plan that aims to create a live, work, and play environment and building additional housing.
This also involves a new transportation plan called North Windham Moves, that aims to improve traffic flow through North Windham by providing local access routes. This way people, mostly residents, don’t have to rely on Route 302 to get around Windham.
One access route will come off Route 115 and connect to Franklin Drive. Another extends Manchester Drive to Whites Bridge Road. Route 302 will remain the main route to Raymond and Casco. The new routes will hopefully attract local shoppers and tourists to North Windham but reduce traffic for residents getting around. On both lateral access roads there will be pedestrian bike paths.
“Overall, we are hoping that will allow us as residents to be able to find our way around North Windham and not be afraid to go to North Windham during certain times of year,” said Bartell. “All of this will provide opportunities for businesses to come in and grow and hopefully employ residents of Windham.”
This is a state-led project that Windham received a $25 million grant in federal funding. The state is granting an additional $3 million and another $3 million came from the town, making it a roughly $30-million project.
Lastly, objective four aims to maintain the collaborative efforts of town officials, departments and WEDC, while working with regional agencies and local business groups on attraction initiatives and to expand outreach efforts to state and national business organizations. It also includes initiating appropriate development policy and identifying new and continuing funding opportunities for programming and infrastructure.
Bartell says the town is finally fulfilling objectives from the previous plan, such as the sewer road network improvements in Northern Windham that has also started. The goal is to have the sewer project operating by 2026 and have almost everyone in town who wished to be connected by the end of that year.
“I think it will benefit the community and the residents in a number of ways,” says Bartell. “There’s an environmental consequence of not having a sewer system. That will eliminate the septic system dispersal directly into the aquifer below North Windham and we've noticed over the years that the nitrate and phosphorus levels change. Those are numbers we want to see down, and this will allow that to happen.”
Bartell says the updated plan maintains the vision, mission and core values of the strategic plan when it was created 10 years ago. The vision is to create a business-friendly environment, and a welcoming atmosphere, while preserving rural characteristics and natural resources. The WEDC’s mission is to encourage economic growth and development to increase prosperity in Windham and improve the quality of life for its residents.
“We have to keep going getting the infrastructure in place and then we want to move forward with the economic development strategic plan and work toward these goals,” says Bartell. “I think patience and persistence are the key to economic development.”
The updated plan is expected to undergo more changes and improvements and could be integrated as soon as the end of August. <
