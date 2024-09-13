Fundraiser rallies support for abused children in Maine

Bill Diamond of Windham isn’t about to overlook the issue of child abuse and child deaths while in state care in Maine and that’s why he created the nonprofit foundation called “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” several years ago. On the evening of Sept. 5, supporters gathered at Erik’s Church in Windham and raised thousands to help the foundation continue its important work.
“Donations are tax deductible and are making a difference in preventing the abuse and deaths of children in state care,” Diamond said. “We have brought much-needed accountability to the system that is failing our children. Momentum is on our side to help our most vulnerable children who are not being protected.”
He said that as of this past June, 2,573 children were in Maine state care and custody.
“Maine has the highest rate of child abuse and maltreatment in the nation, in fact, Maine’s rate of child abuse is over twice the national rate,” Diamond said. “More than 54 children died in Maine care over the last two years and another 34 died in 2021, four in one month. I started working this serious problem in 2001 when 5-year-old Logan Marr was killed by her foster mother, Sally Schofield, who used 42 feet of duct tape to bind Logan in a highchair and then put her in the basement unsupervised. She tipped over and then suffocated slowly. We discovered the department was failing children in many ways including not following required regulations pertaining to child safety.”
According to Diamond, this was during the administration of Maine Gov. Angus King and he since then the following three gubernatorial administrations, two Democrat and one Republican, have failed children as well.
“Children are dying at record numbers so we at the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes Foundation are committed to exposing the department’s failed policies and pressuring them to change their policies and their continued mismanagement,” Diamond said. “We are volunteers, and we use the funds donated to us, every dollar, to reach out and build awareness among Maine citizens and policy makers about the problem and to build support for change.”
Foundation member Patrick Corey of Windham said that this is the second consecutive year that Walk A Mile supporters have held a fundraiser at Erik’s Church and about 150 people attended the event.
“The organization is doing a fantastic job, and the results speak for themselves,” Corey said.
Kenny Cianchette of Erik’s Church says he was happy to help the foundation by hosting the fundraiser.
“This is a justifiable cause to save kids,” he said. “The stats are going in the wrong direction and Bill Diamond has been pursuing this intently to help children across Maine.”
Diamond said that the foundation is starting to see concrete results and has made a difference in the short time since it was launched.
“Change has happened in only our second year of existence,” Diamond said. “The Director of the Office of Child and Family Services resigned last December, one day after we released our researched report revealing the broken culture in the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the continual attempts to hide the facts of child deaths from the press and the public.”
Diamond said the state’s DHHS Commissioner resigned this spring which is a clear indicator that those in charge are eager to leave now that the facts about child abuse in the state are being uncovered.
“Maine’s independent Child Welfare Ombudsman has reported for the past four years that DHHS still does not make good decisions when it comes to placing children in safe environments,” he said.
Fundraising totals from the Sept. 5 event run well into the thousands are still being tabulated, but Diamond said that everyone associated with Walk A Mile in Their Shoes is grateful and appreciative for the support.
“It was a huge success, and the funds donated will help us on our journey to build a system that better protects our children,” Diamond said. “Kenny Cianchette, the owner of Erik’s Church, not only donated his tavern and his time, but also helped to raised money along with the dedication and support of Chris Black from Nappi Distributors and Shaw Brothers Construction. I am so grateful to everyone who attended and supported our cause, and we are so pleased that we are making a difference for our vulnerable children.”
Event sponsors included Central Maine Power, Maine Beverage, K&D Countertops, Tonya DiMillo, Senator Brad Farrin, Senator Jeff Timberlake, Maine Energy Marketers Association, Casco Bay Ford, Moody’s Collision Center, Joe Bruno, Johnny Shucks, UPP, Baxter Brewing, Mitchell Tardy Jackson, Glenn Cummings and Leslie Appelbaum, Dick Roy, Hall Implement Co., Troiano Waste, Mark Irving, Valley Beverage, Rep. Kim and Phil Pomeleau, Allagash Brewing Company, and Shipyard Brewing Company.
Auctioneer Stef Keenan of Windham was emcee for the event.
