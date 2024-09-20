Cyclist overcomes disability to complete gravel bike race

Gabby Sinotte was born without her left hand, so when she wanted to learn how to ride a bike like her older brother, her father taped a Styrofoam cup to her bike handlebars where she could place her wrist to steer. She’s come a long way and this past August, Gabby Sinotte traveled from Windham to compete in her first gravel bike race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with her fiancée, Brian Duggan, and beat her own record time by 45 minutes.
|Born without a left hand, Gabby Sinotte of Windham has
overcome her disability and completed the 57-mile
SBT GRVL cycling race in Colorado in August.
COURTESY PHOTO
“So much faster than I was anticipating,” said Sinotte. “I was crying before I think I even crossed the finish line because I was just like wow, I can't believe I did that.”
She completed the race, not with a cup taped to her handlebars, but with her own prothesis that she has been developing over the past few years. Sinotte is a prosthetist which allows her to make personalized prosthesis for bike riding.
“It’s been a progression over the course of three years,” Sinotte said. “I started with what kind of looked like a Lego hand that connects right onto the handlebar and it slowly built up my confidence riding. Now I have a kind of ball-and-socket joint that connects on my handlebar which allows me to stand and pedal which I've never done before. It gave me all the confidence to ride bikes at a higher level and I think once I got to that point, I was like ohh, the next step is doing a bike race.”
Sinotte started biking with her fiancée about five years ago following a situation that led to a silver lining. In 2019, when the couple was living in Northern California, they came home to find Duggan’s bike and skis had been stolen from their garage. The money they were able to use from renter’s insurance helped Sinotte purchase her own bike, and she has been riding with Duggan since.
“It was a horrible situation that turned really good,” said Duggan.
Sinotte found a group online that was advertising to build a team of athletes for the SBT GRVL Race. Sinotte says she thought to herself, “this looks fun,” so she signed up and didn’t think much more about it until one day in November, to her surprise, she got an email saying she had been selected on one of the teams.
Duggan also participated in the race.
“It’s an event that sells out and it's a lottery system. I was going either way, either being #1 fan or racing myself but yeah, I got to race,” said Duggan cheerfully.
For the next 10 months, the couple prepared and trained harder than ever before. When they arrived, they were provided with lodging at an adaptive ranch that was made for people with disabilities and has adaptive facilities.
The race took place from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18. The couple traveled the course to familiarize themselves with what was ahead, but also to be able to stop and take in some of the scenery along the route.
“The thing I love about bikes is it's a way to get outside and you can cover so much more ground than if you were walking but also go to way cooler places than if you were just in the car,” says Sinotte.
Gabby said she can get frustrated when biking with Brian because he is “always way faster than me,” but she reminds herself that he is built biologically differently than him, “and he has been cycling for 15 years. In the end, Duggan only beat Sinotte by two minutes.
“I'm blown away by how much she's been able to do on a bike in not very long,” said Duggan. “She's blowing people out of the water.”
Sinotte and Duggan train on their bikes year-round and say their favorite ride in Windham is Swett Road, a dirt road that the two always try to go very fast on. Sinotte plans to continue training and has thoughts of possibly competing in the 2028 Paralympics. <
