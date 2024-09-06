Author of historical fiction novel for teens eager to promote book in Windham

The author of a new historical fiction novel set in Maine and containing a powerful message for teens will be in Windham on Saturday to meet the public and promote her book “Sophie’s Gifts.”
|Author Shirley Ericson will be at Sherman's
Maine Coast Book Shop in Windham on
Saturday, Sept. m7 to promote her new
book 'Sophie's Gifts,' a powerful
historical fiction story set in Maine
and intended for teen readers.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
In “Sophie’s Gifts,” trouble quickly settles in the Glidden home and the community once Sophie's parents discover that Sophie has a rosary. While searching for answers about why many adults in the fictional Kittington, Maine town are biased against Catholics, Sophie uncovers secrets about the church that she attends, and she finds a skeleton in the family closet.
Reviewers have called the novel “a powerful message with so much history and information about the time weaved in” and “a fast-paced story that takes us on an exciting ride through history, weaving together action and suspense.”
Although Ericson wrote this book for students, it is also an engaging adult read.
“All of the characters are fictitious. However, Mrs. Weymouth is a combination of three people from my life,” Ericson said. “They were all snoops and one in particular was not fond of children. I came up with the name Weymouth one day while driving through Saco. I saw a street sign with the name and decided it was the perfect New England name for a character in my book.”
During the time that she was creating the book there were periods when Ericson did not feel like writing.
“I put the manuscript in the drawer, worked on other things, and did not think about the book,” she said. “When I returned to it, my eyes were fresh, and my mind was clear, making it easier to be objective and catch what wasn’t working. Sometimes, I did not work on ‘Sophie’s Gifts’ for as long as a month, especially if I was stuck. Usually, though, I set it aside for a week or two.”
When she was writing, it was in the afternoon most of the time.
“But once in a while, I woke up at night, and ideas flowed, so I got up and wrote for as long as two to three hours some nights,” Ericson said. “My favorite season to write is winter, but I write year-round.”
The inspiration for her book came from an experience in her own life.
“Thirty-five years ago, my husband served the Second Christian Congregational, United Church of Christ in Kittery, Maine,” Ericson said. “During his pastorate there, I had an eye-opening conversation with a parishioner. Charlie was in his 80s at the time. He told me that when he was a boy, he sat up on Rogers Road and watched the KKK march by the parsonage and the church right down Government Street. I was surprised. Charlie explained to me there had been considerable discrimination against immigrants, especially Irish Catholic immigrants, when he was growing up. I did some research and was stunned by what I learned. I knew I wanted to write a book and weave the history of Klan activity in Maine into the story. While teaching, I didn’t have time to write or do all the research needed. Now, in my retirement, I have met my goal.”
According to Ericson, readers are captivated by the history they learn in the “Sophie’s Gifts” book.
“Only a few people, including Mainers, know the history that is revealed,” she said. “It is important to learn history. It cannot be swept under the carpet. If we learn something about our ancestors that we don’t like, we should not scratch their names off our family trees. Instead, we should celebrate the growth that has taken place over time between them and us. We should look for ways to advocate for justice today, as Sophie did in her time.”
Ericson said that when she was writing “Sophie’s Gifts” she was sensitive to the fact that there might be people sitting in the pews at Second Christian Church in Kittery who are descendants of Ku Klux Klan members.
“Therefore, I did not use the names of any parishioners or the church's name in my writing, and I invented Kittington, Maine as the community's name for the book’s setting,” she said. “The story does not take place in Kittery or any other community. I drew from several places and memories when I created scenes. The kinds of events that took place in Southern Maine with the KKK occurred throughout the state, all the way up through Aroostook County.”
She currently lives in Hershey, Pennsylvania with her husband and is now working on a new book which will also be set in Maine.
“My husband has constantly supported me from the first words I put on paper,” Ericson said. “Now, he goes with me to signings and other book events. All of his coffee buddies at the neighborhood café and the staff have bought and read ‘Sophie’s Gifts.’”
The “Sophie’s Gifts” book is published by the Newman Springs Publishing Company and expects to have an audiobook available by early winter 2025. Ericson is also writing a study guide for teachers who might want to incorporate “Sophie’s Gifts” for their class.
Ericson will be at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Windham from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 to meet the public and discuss “Sophie’s Gifts.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. It is also available in paperback, hardcover, and eBooks through Apple iTunes, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.