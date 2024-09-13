Windham resident becomes living organ donor

Special to The Windham Eagle
So, have you done anything ‘big’ lately? For one Windham resident, the answer is a resounding yes. That resident is Barbara “Billie” (Carlin) LaVallee, and if you met her, you’d likely have no idea what she has recently experienced and accomplished. Billie just donated a large portion of her liver to save the life of a person suffering from acute liver disease. This makes her a so-called “living donor.”
LaVallee, 54, grew up in Windham and has deep roots here. She and her husband, Dan, recently purchased a home and moved back to Windham. Billie works for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and as a dental hygienist. She has three adult sons and is active in corporate track and field competitions. She and Dan are enthusiastic travelers who share a strong interest in our National Parks.
Billie and I are lifelong friends, and I know that Billie has done lots of noteworthy things in her life, but perhaps none quite as incredible as her choice to become a living donor. That said, Billie is adamant that her decision to do this does not classify her as a “hero.”
In fact, when that word comes up, she is quick to highlight that the real heroes in the realm of organ donation/transplantation are the individuals who persevere through daily pain and hardship while waiting in the hope of a donation to be available. She is also quick to mention the surgeons and medical staff whose skill and hard work make this whole process possible.
It was my idea to write this article, and I broached the topic knowing full well that Billie might initially resist. Visions of headlines about a local woman becoming “a hero” were repugnant to her. As Billie and I talked, though, it became clear that in sharing her story and her personal experience, her community could be made aware of the very notion of living organ donation, and of the life-changing possibilities it brings.
INSPIRATION
Billie credits a friend and former co-worker with inspiring her interest in exploring living organ donation.
"This friend spearheaded our office's participation in National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, which is celebrated every year in April,” she said. “We would wear blue and green that day to raise awareness about organ donation. Sadly, my friend became ill and in an ironic and tragic twist of fate, she died from liver disease."
She was also inspired by her husband.
“Throughout his life he has worked hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle by religiously exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, eating well, etc.,” she said. “Despite his efforts he has been both unlucky and lucky in regards to his health. He is a cancer (unlucky) survivor (lucky) and had to undergo open heart surgery due to a congenital heart defect.”
Billie does not take her good health for granted.
"It is a blessing, and living donation was a way for me to give back. It’s not realistic for everyone though,” she said. “People give back in all sorts of ways, some give their time, money, knowledge, compassion, blood and through their vocations, as well as many other ways. For me it just so happened to be part of my liver. I have also been a lifelong blood donor and plan to resume blood donation after my required six-month deferral."
The process began with a phone call to the Lahey Medical Center’s Transplant Program. This got the ball rolling and led to some initial blood work for her.
“I was also encouraged to apply for financial assistance through the National Living Donation Center (NALDC) which is a non-profit organization who often assists eligible donors with costs such as travel expenses, lost wages, and dependent care costs," she said. "For example, NALDC covered the cost of my husband’s hotel stay postoperatively. It’s also important to note that many employers have organ donation programs, such as mine, which paid me lost wages while I was out. In addition, donors are not responsible for any of their medical costs as the recipient’s insurance plan covers the donor’s expenses."
The work-up to be accepted as a live donor is extremely comprehensive. After the initial blood work came back favorable, Billie was scheduled for two days of tests at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. The exams ran the gamut and included a chest x-ray, echocardiogram, stress test, abdominal MRI, a psych evaluation, a surgical evaluation and more.
The time from her acceptance to the actual procedure was less than three months.
"I was accepted as a living donor shortly after my mid-February evaluations," she said. "I donated on May 1 and did not know the recipient at the time of donation."
The day of her surgery was very emotional as she was concerned about what a long day it would be for her husband and children.
"I believe that the waiting is the hardest part,' Billie said. "I had it easy as I was going to have a long nap. I was also anxious as to what the outcome would be. Would sharing my liver change the life of my recipient? I was prayerful. The surgery took place at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. There are no liver transplant programs in Maine."
SURGERY
"This friend spearheaded our office's participation in National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, which is celebrated every year in April,” she said. “We would wear blue and green that day to raise awareness about organ donation. Sadly, my friend became ill and in an ironic and tragic twist of fate, she died from liver disease."
She was also inspired by her husband.
“Throughout his life he has worked hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle by religiously exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, eating well, etc.,” she said. “Despite his efforts he has been both unlucky and lucky in regards to his health. He is a cancer (unlucky) survivor (lucky) and had to undergo open heart surgery due to a congenital heart defect.”
Billie does not take her good health for granted.
"It is a blessing, and living donation was a way for me to give back. It’s not realistic for everyone though,” she said. “People give back in all sorts of ways, some give their time, money, knowledge, compassion, blood and through their vocations, as well as many other ways. For me it just so happened to be part of my liver. I have also been a lifelong blood donor and plan to resume blood donation after my required six-month deferral."
The process began with a phone call to the Lahey Medical Center’s Transplant Program. This got the ball rolling and led to some initial blood work for her.
“I was also encouraged to apply for financial assistance through the National Living Donation Center (NALDC) which is a non-profit organization who often assists eligible donors with costs such as travel expenses, lost wages, and dependent care costs," she said. "For example, NALDC covered the cost of my husband’s hotel stay postoperatively. It’s also important to note that many employers have organ donation programs, such as mine, which paid me lost wages while I was out. In addition, donors are not responsible for any of their medical costs as the recipient’s insurance plan covers the donor’s expenses."
The work-up to be accepted as a live donor is extremely comprehensive. After the initial blood work came back favorable, Billie was scheduled for two days of tests at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. The exams ran the gamut and included a chest x-ray, echocardiogram, stress test, abdominal MRI, a psych evaluation, a surgical evaluation and more.
The time from her acceptance to the actual procedure was less than three months.
"I was accepted as a living donor shortly after my mid-February evaluations," she said. "I donated on May 1 and did not know the recipient at the time of donation."
The day of her surgery was very emotional as she was concerned about what a long day it would be for her husband and children.
"I believe that the waiting is the hardest part,' Billie said. "I had it easy as I was going to have a long nap. I was also anxious as to what the outcome would be. Would sharing my liver change the life of my recipient? I was prayerful. The surgery took place at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. There are no liver transplant programs in Maine."
SURGERY
The surgery was about seven hours on a Wednesday, and she was released early the following Monday.
"The first couple of weeks were rough despite my pain being well controlled. I had a reaction to one of the pain meds and had some nausea and vomiting on postop Day 3," Billie said. "Imagine how little fun it is vomiting with a new incision that runs vertically from the thorax just below my belly button. Fortunately, that did not last long."
According to Billie, getting quality sleep was also a challenge.
"Getting out of bed and even rolling over were suddenly a Herculean feat. I also had an abdominal drain that was removed immediately before discharge from the hospital. The wound site from this drain was still discharging fluid and I would often wake up having soaked through the bandaging and my pajamas. Napping suddenly became an essential part of my existence."
She began walking, more like shuffling, in the hospital and continued upon returning home.
"The first day I slowly ambled about my neighborhood about one-quarter of a mile. After week one I was able to get out several times a day and began gradually increasing the distance and speed. She felt remarkably well and almost back to normal at about six weeks, returning to work after eight weeks with restrictions not to lift anything above 20 pounds.
"At this point I had also begun to run again and by the end of July I was able to lightly return to competing with my corporate track and field team," she said.
The experience was what she expected.
"I was well prepared for the experience thanks to the wonderful transplant team at Lahey as well as my mentor and now friend, Lynn," Billie said. "Lynn has donated both a kidney and part of her liver and works for the National Kidney Donation Organization."
HUMBLING EXPERIENCE
"The first couple of weeks were rough despite my pain being well controlled. I had a reaction to one of the pain meds and had some nausea and vomiting on postop Day 3," Billie said. "Imagine how little fun it is vomiting with a new incision that runs vertically from the thorax just below my belly button. Fortunately, that did not last long."
According to Billie, getting quality sleep was also a challenge.
"Getting out of bed and even rolling over were suddenly a Herculean feat. I also had an abdominal drain that was removed immediately before discharge from the hospital. The wound site from this drain was still discharging fluid and I would often wake up having soaked through the bandaging and my pajamas. Napping suddenly became an essential part of my existence."
She began walking, more like shuffling, in the hospital and continued upon returning home.
"The first day I slowly ambled about my neighborhood about one-quarter of a mile. After week one I was able to get out several times a day and began gradually increasing the distance and speed. She felt remarkably well and almost back to normal at about six weeks, returning to work after eight weeks with restrictions not to lift anything above 20 pounds.
"At this point I had also begun to run again and by the end of July I was able to lightly return to competing with my corporate track and field team," she said.
The experience was what she expected.
"I was well prepared for the experience thanks to the wonderful transplant team at Lahey as well as my mentor and now friend, Lynn," Billie said. "Lynn has donated both a kidney and part of her liver and works for the National Kidney Donation Organization."
HUMBLING EXPERIENCE
But despite being well prepared for the surgery itself, Billie said that the experience was humbling.
"I am so grateful to the Lahey Hospital and Transplant Program staff, my surgeons, and the entire nursing staff," she said. "I wish I had known a bit more of how losing your gallbladder can affect your digestion. Gallbladders are removed along with your liver donation. I took Pepcid, as prescribed, for 90 days postoperatively to alleviate acid reflux. I also learned to eat several smaller meals. I am happy to report that I am no longer having any issues.
As far as doing anything differently, Billie advises to have extra boxes of gauze and bandages on hand.
"Like I mentioned my incision site from my drain leaked for days and I ran out of dry dressings," she said. "One of my sisters came to the rescue and delivered a fresh supply. "If thinking about becoming a living organ donor, I would advise them to start with finding a mentor. I would be honored to speak with anyone who might be interested. Lynn was such a Godsend to me. We discussed the big stuff as well as the small little details that you may not feel comfortable asking a surgeon, like 'Will I get constipated?' or 'Will I be able to shower?' The answers respectively are: 'most likely' and 'not until just before you are discharged.'
She says be prepared for lots of needles.
“While hospitalized, I had IVs in both arms, one in my hand, and one in the jugular vein in my neck," Billie said. "I also received heparin shots daily (to prevent blood clots). Fortunately I am much more afraid of spiders than needles. I would also encourage a potential living donor to have candid conversations with their family and loved ones. Family support is crucial."
Billie said she can’t begin to convey the gratitude that she has for all those who have supported her on this journey and says thanks.
"Several people have suggested that I am a 'hero.' I adamantly disagree with this. I am however someone who has been blessed with good health, a loving husband, children, family, friends and community," she said. "Living donation is not possible without a team of real heroes surrounding you. I continue to think about the complexity of the surgery and the skills and competence of the surgeons. I recently found a video on YouTube and am awed with the intricate nature of the surgery. Interestingly, the liver is the only organ that regenerates."
Recently she had the opportunity to meet the recipient and his wife.
“It’s so hard to describe the magic of the moment. I am ecstatic to share that Mark is doing remarkably well," she said. "He is resuming beloved activities such as going to camp and hiking in the woods. We have stayed in touch and text frequently. We also are planning another outing in a couple of weeks. His amazing wife is currently going through the work-up to be a potential living donor."
Her goal in sharing her experience is to raise awareness about the living donation process and the impact it can have on the lives of people like Mark.
"I am hoping for a domino effect," Billie said. "If I can inspire one person to be a living donor and they in turn inspire another, just imagine the number of lives that can be changed."
If you would like to learn more, Billie recommends checking out Donate Life America’s website donatelife.net. Those wishing to contact Billie directly can reach her at barb.lavallee1@gmail.com. <
"I am so grateful to the Lahey Hospital and Transplant Program staff, my surgeons, and the entire nursing staff," she said. "I wish I had known a bit more of how losing your gallbladder can affect your digestion. Gallbladders are removed along with your liver donation. I took Pepcid, as prescribed, for 90 days postoperatively to alleviate acid reflux. I also learned to eat several smaller meals. I am happy to report that I am no longer having any issues.
As far as doing anything differently, Billie advises to have extra boxes of gauze and bandages on hand.
"Like I mentioned my incision site from my drain leaked for days and I ran out of dry dressings," she said. "One of my sisters came to the rescue and delivered a fresh supply. "If thinking about becoming a living organ donor, I would advise them to start with finding a mentor. I would be honored to speak with anyone who might be interested. Lynn was such a Godsend to me. We discussed the big stuff as well as the small little details that you may not feel comfortable asking a surgeon, like 'Will I get constipated?' or 'Will I be able to shower?' The answers respectively are: 'most likely' and 'not until just before you are discharged.'
She says be prepared for lots of needles.
“While hospitalized, I had IVs in both arms, one in my hand, and one in the jugular vein in my neck," Billie said. "I also received heparin shots daily (to prevent blood clots). Fortunately I am much more afraid of spiders than needles. I would also encourage a potential living donor to have candid conversations with their family and loved ones. Family support is crucial."
Billie said she can’t begin to convey the gratitude that she has for all those who have supported her on this journey and says thanks.
"Several people have suggested that I am a 'hero.' I adamantly disagree with this. I am however someone who has been blessed with good health, a loving husband, children, family, friends and community," she said. "Living donation is not possible without a team of real heroes surrounding you. I continue to think about the complexity of the surgery and the skills and competence of the surgeons. I recently found a video on YouTube and am awed with the intricate nature of the surgery. Interestingly, the liver is the only organ that regenerates."
Recently she had the opportunity to meet the recipient and his wife.
“It’s so hard to describe the magic of the moment. I am ecstatic to share that Mark is doing remarkably well," she said. "He is resuming beloved activities such as going to camp and hiking in the woods. We have stayed in touch and text frequently. We also are planning another outing in a couple of weeks. His amazing wife is currently going through the work-up to be a potential living donor."
Her goal in sharing her experience is to raise awareness about the living donation process and the impact it can have on the lives of people like Mark.
"I am hoping for a domino effect," Billie said. "If I can inspire one person to be a living donor and they in turn inspire another, just imagine the number of lives that can be changed."
If you would like to learn more, Billie recommends checking out Donate Life America’s website donatelife.net. Those wishing to contact Billie directly can reach her at barb.lavallee1@gmail.com. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.