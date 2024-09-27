Winners take home prizes for 9th Annual Togue Fishing Derby

Special to The Windham Eagle
The Sebago Lake Anglers’ Association (SLAA) conducted its 9th Annual Togue Fishing Derby on Sebago Lake during the weekend after Labor Day.
|Mike Whitman of Marlboro, Massachusetts took
home first-place honors with a 10.72 pound,
31.25 inch togue during the 9th Annual Togue
Fishing Derby on Sebago Lake on Sept. 7
and 8. SUBMITTED PHOTO
The prize for the largest fish on Saturday went to Fred Gallant Sr. of Saco with a fish weighing 8.52 lbs. As will often happen, the largest fish on Saturday usually holds up to win a prize on Sunday for the overall derby and such was the case for Fred.
He didn’t win first place, but his fish was large enough to win second place and Fred went home with two checks from the Sebago Lakes Anglers’ Association, one for $100 and another for $750 for second place in the tournament. Not a bad payday for doing what you wanted to do anyway – go fishing.
The largest fish in this year’s derby was turned in by Mike Whitman of Marlboro, Massachusetts and it weighed in at 10.72 pounds. He took home a check for $1,000 for his efforts.
Third place went to a local guide and his fish weighed 6.69 pounds, and he took home a check for $500.
In addition to these winners, three anglers took home a check for $100 for being selected out of a lottery for togue turned in and Andy Whitman won an additional $100 for having the smallest togue at 0.78 pounds that had been caught by hook and line, and not regurgitated by a larger fish. It was 14 and 7/8 inches long.
One of the purposes of the derby, besides providing prizes and a lot of fun, is to remove togue from Sebago Lake to allow other more desirable fish, young salmon and brook trout, to have a better shot at the forage fish such as smelts and alewives.
In all, the 9th Annual Togue Fishing Derby anglers turned in 165 togue, some of which were kept by fishermen and some also went to the Maine Wildlife Center as food for the animals there.
The SLAA wishes to thank all its generous sponsors and invite all who may be interested in joining the club which meets the second Tuesday of every month for a potluck dinner at the United Methodist Church in Naples at 6:30 p.m.
Look for signs in area variety stores and post offices announcing the derby for 2025, always held the week after Labor Day. <
