New Finance Director joins Town of Raymond

By Kendra Raymond
Brenda Fox-Howard has hit the ground running as the newly hired Finance Director for the Town of Raymond. On board since late August of this year, Howard is busy learning the ropes and getting up to speed on the town’s financial operations.
|Brenda Fox-Howard is the new Finance Director
for the Town of Raymond. In her position she
will oversee the town's finances and help to
formulate the town's annual budget.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
“I have over 15 years of government financial experience working with different municipalities in and outside of Maine,” she said. “I enjoy the small community feel – it’s just my preference.”
Raymond Town Manager Sue Look said that she is pleased with the addition of Fox-Howard.
“Brenda has jumped in with both feet. She’s doing a fantastic job,” Look said. “We are thrilled to have her.”
Fox-Howard says that she’s optimistic about her new role and is enjoying getting to know folks from all walks of life in Raymond.
“There is a lot of vibrance here. Certainly, a lot of moving parts going on, and that is great,” she said.
She said that she is quite familiar with the area, having served as the interim Town Manager of New Gloucester recently.
As the Town of Raymond’s Director of Finance, Fox-Howard also serves as the town’s Treasurer. She oversees a vast array of financial responsibilities associated with the town’s operations. Fox-Howard says that some of her responsibilities include managing accounts payable and receivable, overseeing payroll and taxes, bank reconciliation, and a lot of general ledger management.
According to the position advertisement, the job description states, “This is a full-time position reporting to the Town Manager and is responsible for all activities and operations of the Finance Department. The Finance Director will be responsible for the collection and disbursement of all municipal funds. Duties include budgeting, investment of funds, financial forecasting, and capital planning. Also invoice payment, payroll management, cash receipts, bank deposits, any other financial transactions. The Finance Director is responsible for the preparation of the town’s annual budget, while working closely with the Town Manager and all department heads. Will also work with financial advisor to prepare for bond financing. Must have the ability to prepare the required reports as mandated by Federal, State, and County agencies and serve as the chief liaison with the accounting firm. Will be responsible for seeking bids for all insurance and administer employee medical insurance enrollment.”
Fox-Howard says that the town is currently conducting an audit, and along with that she is presently working on formulating next year’s budget for review by the Raymond Budget-Finance Committee and the Raymond Board of Selectmen.
She’s happy to report that the current software system used by Raymond is “good to go for many years to come” and the town is working on a new purchase order system.
Originally from Connecticut, Fox-Howard has been a Maine resident for many years. She received her education at Colorado Technical University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Management. She has previously worked as the director of finance in several towns, including Peterborough, New Hampshire, Putnam, Connecticut, and Winchester, Connecticut. She’s also served as a materials analyst at several companies in Connecticut including General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Groton, Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, and Dow Chemical in Gales Ferry, where she was also a rail fleet manager, and as a Financial Manager III for the State of Vermont from 2012 to 2014.
Fox-Howard says she has a positive outlook about her new position in Raymond.
“Everybody has been very nice to work with. It’s such a great group,” she said. “Even though I been very busy, I am enjoying the small-town feel here in Raymond.” <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.