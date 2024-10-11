Local elections drawing interest in Windham, Raymond

By Ed PierceIf you haven’t noticed it by now, local candidates and campaigns are coming down the home stretch as voters across Windham and Raymond will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In Windham, there are three individuals running for two Windham Town Council seats. Incumbent William D. Reiner is unopposed in seeking a three-year term representing the town’s West District. Competing for an At-Large council seat for a three-year term are incumbent David Nadeau and former town council chair Clayton Haskell.
Three candidates are vying for two seats in Windham on the RSU 14 Board of Directors for three-year terms. The top two candidates in this race receiving votes will earn seats on the board. Candidates include Frances Etheridge, Virginia Woodman, Jessica Bridges. Kathleen March has announced her candidacy earlier this year but has withdrawn from the race.
As a reminder, all seats on the RSU 14 Board of Directors and the Windham Town Council are non-partisan.
For Maine State Senate District 26 representing Windham, part of Raymond, Casco, Frye Island, and part of Westbrook, incumbent Tim Nangle of Windham, a Democrat, will be opposed by Republican challenger Kenneth J. Cianchette of Windham.
Two candidates are seeking the Maine House of Representatives District 106 seat representing part of Windham. Incumbent Barbara Bagshaw of Windham, a Republican, is running for re-election and is opposed by Democrat challenger Doris Poland of Windham.
Three candidates are running for the Maine House of Representatives District 107 seat representing part of Windham. Incumbent Democrat Jane Pringle of Windham is opposed by Republican challenger Mark Cooper of Windham and Independent challenger and former State Representative Patrick Corey of Windham.
Several candidates are on the ballot in Raymond vying for the Maine House of Representatives District 86 seat, representing part of Raymond, part of Poland, Casco and Frye Island. Longtime incumbent Jessica Fay, a Democrat, is term limited and Republican Rolf A. Olsen is challenged by Democrat Craig Messigner for the position.
Voters will also determine the outcome for five statewide referendum questions in the election.
For Windham residents, there will be a Candidate Forum from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Windham Town Hall gymnasium, 8 School Road in Windham.
This forum will be a moderated event with a 30 minute "meet and greet" session prior to the event.
Windham candidates for State Senate, State Representative, Town Council and RSU 14 Board of Directors have been invited to participate.
Residents seeking to vote absentee may do so at their respective town clerk's office as soon as absentee ballots are available. By law, absentee ballots must be made available at least 30 days before the election at the municipal clerk's office. Voters do not need to complete an absentee application if they vote in person at the clerk's office. The deadline for absentee voting in the presence of the clerk, unless special circumstances exist, is the Thursday before the election, which in this case is Thursday, Oct. 31.
If requesting an absentee ballot, to be counted, ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those seeking to mail an absentee ballot must request a ballot no later than 15 days prior to Election Day and they must be returned no later than seven days prior to Election Day.
In-person voting will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Windham High School for Windham residents and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Jordan-Small Middle School for Raymond residents. <
