Raymond Story Walk connects books with nature

What do you get when three dynamic community organizations join forces? The answer is something remarkable and in this case it’s the brand new and much-anticipated Story Walk located at Tassel Top Park in Raymond.
Raymond Village Library Director Richard Dowe said he is excited about the opportunity and explains how the project developed.
“The collaboration came about through a shared interest in creating more family-friendly, educational opportunities in the community. It was a joint effort between the Friends of the Raymond Village Library, the Raymond Village Library, the Parks and Recreation department and the crew at Tassel Top Park,” he said. “The idea was sparked by the library’s ongoing mission to promote literacy and community engagement, and Tassel Top Park provided the perfect location to blend nature with reading.”
Town of Raymond Parks and Recreation Director Joseph Crocker said he thinks that the collaboration is a great idea and wants to spread the word to local families about this new opportunity.
Deb Hutchinson of the Friends of the Raymond Village Library said she is pleased to announce the news saying, “This is an exciting accomplishment for the town of Raymond!”
Dowe mirrored that sentiment, noting the tight-knit sense of community it supports.
“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive!” he said. “The story walk was funded by the Friends of the Raymond Village Library and has been a long time coming! We are excited to offer this activity for everyone who lives in and visits Raymond. Special thanks to Karen Alden, Barry Alden, and Cole Heanssler of Tassel Top Park who set up the Story Walk.”
With all this hype, you may be asking, “So exactly what is a story walk?”
Dowe explains it best.
“A story walk is an outdoor reading experience where pages of a children’s book are displayed along a designated path,” he said. “Families or groups can walk through the trail, reading the story page by page while enjoying nature. It combines literacy, physical activity, and family engagement, promoting both reading and outdoor exploration.”
Families, nature, and reading – that could just be the perfect combination. Coincidentally the current book for the Story Walk gives a nod to the unique connection with nature.
Dowe said that the library team chose the book and will continue to rotate titles from time to time.
“Currently, the book is ‘Over and Under the Snow’ by Kate Messner and illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal. This book was selected because of its appeal to children and its ability to engage readers with an outdoor theme,” said Dowe, “It’s an endearing story about a daughter and father cross country skiing and has facts about the different animals they spot along the way. The book will change periodically, hopefully twice a year, to keep the experience fresh and exciting for returning families.”
For those wishing to visit the Story Walk, head over to Tassel Top Park in Raymond, across from the shopping plaza on Route 302. Before you get to the gate, look for the parking lot on the left. There you will find the first page of the Story Walk.
Dowe says that participation is open to everyone during the park hours.
“We would like to ensure the Story Walk is always freely available for the public to use. We encourage schools and other organizations to use the story walk whenever they want,” he said.
Looking ahead, Dowe said that the group’s hope to expand the Story Walk in the future. Plans are in the works to incorporate seasonal books. Eventually, they hope to include some interactive elements such as activities or questions along the trail.
To learn more about the Raymond Story Walk, visit the website https://www.raymondvillagelibrary.org/raymond-story-walk-at-tassel-top-park/
It is also listed under the Programs & Events menu on the library’s website.
Story Walk fans are also encouraged to visit Raymond Village Library, Raymond Parks and Recreation, and Tassel Top Park on Facebook for updates. <
