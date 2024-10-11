Windham Middle School welcomes new School Resource Officer

Schools are one of the safest places our children can be, and there is a lot of work that goes into making sure that is true. One very significant part of keeping our school safe is the role of a School Resource Officer, now handled by Windham Police Officer Devyn Rogers at Windham Middle School.
Becoming an SRO was no easy task, and Rogers attended the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Basic School Resource Officer course, as well as receiving on the job training from other school resource officers in the Windham Police Department.
“I wanted to become a school resource officer to help provide a safe school environment, interact with a different part of the community, and work with students to provide a potentially different perspective on law enforcement,” says Rogers.
As a school resource officer, Rogers will serve as a valuable resource for students, parents, teachers, staff and administration. His mission is to gain the students’ trust and respect and become a positive role model in their lives. His work is more than breaking up fights and ensuring the physical safety of the staff and students. It also involves being a teacher, counselor, and law enforcement officer, and much of his duties result in conversations that help students navigate tough situations.
He’s in charge of the physical security of the entire WMS facility and the students within, emergency operations planning for the school district, safety training for the district, education on various topics for students, and the day-to-day operations of the middle school community.
According to Rogers, as a school resource officer, each day is different.
“Most days I start with monitoring parent drop off, and then during class periods I will walk the building or school grounds and assist the administration with any tasks or concerns, as well as monitor the cameras,” says Rogers. “I try to spend time in all the lunch periods to talk with the students, as that seems to be their favorite time to ask me questions. During the afternoon periods, I will typically do any work, reports, or emails, and often have meetings.”
The high school SRO and Officer Rogers then go out at dismissal to ensure the safety of the students during bus pickup.
“Much like an officer patrolling the streets, I often interact with people when they are having what may be the worst day of their life,” says Rogers. “Those can be tough situations to navigate.”
There are many things that the role of an SRO entails, but Rogers keeps his definition short and sweet.
“As an SRO, I help provide a safe and secure environment for students and staff, assist school staff with resolving conflict and problems, and as a resource for the students if they have issues that they don’t want to bring up to other staff,” he said.
Married and the father of two children, Rogers grew up in North Yarmouth and graduated from Greeley High School. He attended Norwich University and the University of Southern Maine before entering law enforcement.
As the SRO of the Windham Middle School, Rogers hopes to make a positive impact on the students and the school as a whole.
“I have gotten some invitations from teachers to join them during class and I think that is a great opportunity to provide some insight to students and help them make good decisions,” Rogers says.
Though being a middle school resource officer is no easy task, Rogers said he loves what he does.
“Working as an SRO is a bit of a change of pace for me, but I am finding my groove and enjoying it,” he says. “I want teachers, students, and parents to know that I am here as a resource more than anything. If you feel like I could be of benefit to a situation or discussion, please let me know.” <
