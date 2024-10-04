New leader settles in at Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce

An experienced leader will serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer for the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
|Amber Rankine is the new President and CEO of the Sebago
Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. She formerly led the
Greater Fort Kent Area Regional Chamber of Commerce.
PHOTO BY ED PIERCE
“With a robust background in regional economic development, she previously served as the Executive Director at the Greater Fort Kent Area Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Jonathan Priest, chair of the SLRCC Board of Directors. “Amber brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to community growth.”
Priest said that Rankine is eager to build new relationships in the community and is hoping to make a positive difference locally through her work with the chamber.
“She is eager to collaborate with local businesses and stakeholders to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the Sebago Lakes Region,” he said. “Please stop in at the chamber and introduce yourself to her at any time.”
As President and CEO of the chamber, Rankine will work in collaboration with the SLRCC’s Board of Directors and will be responsible for all facets of the organization’s performance. Her primary objectives include implementing strategic initiatives to promote the economic prosperity of the Sebago Lakes Region through promoting, marketing, and advocating for the interests of the membership, developing a strong membership base, and supervising all Chamber of Commerce staff.
“Sebago Lakes Region has always been my happy place,” Rankine said. “From the time I could walk we gathered here every summer as a family to visit a camp on Watchic Lake. Since then, most of my immediate family has all migrated to the area and my family has had a desire to live and thrive in the area alongside of them.”
Rankine said that her goal in this new role will be to become a positive support for business and community engagement and to bring to the two together collaboratively.
“In order to do this job well it is imperative to have a good knowledge of the businesses and the community as a whole, so I have a lot of learning to do to get to that point,” she said. “I most look forward to the growth and learning this opportunity will afford me as well as the unique offerings I can bring to it.”
She was born and raised in Eagle Lake, Maine and attended the University of Maine at Fort Kent where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
Married and the mother of three children, Rankine said her family is so excited about this transition to living in the Lakes Region.
“My husband has always been a super supportive man and has been able to thrive in any location he desires,” she said. “My children are ready and excited about the amazing opportunities a place like the Sebago Lakes Region can afford them.”
According to Rankine, her previous work with the Greater Fort Kent Area Regional Chamber of Commerce was a rewarding experience.
“My previous chamber and its board grew and thrived substantially in comparison to previous years,” she said. “Opportunities to transition and grow were presented and with the right mindset and a committed board they will undoubtedly continue to do so.”
In her new position with the SLRCC, Rankine says she is bringing new ideas and a new perspective to the organization.
“I hope to shed a different light and outlook on the chamber,” she said. “Different paths and pasts can present some wonderful insight into corporations to help create a broader scope and deeper delve into what is already working well or could potentially need improvement, especially when working effectively with a strong source of knowledge and history like the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber Board and its current director have.”
Thus far she’s been learning as much as possible about the towns and villages that the SLRCC serves and the chamber itself to be able to work effectively as the holiday season nears for the local business community.
“I truly hope to learn the culture, area, and background enough to make a difference and be a solid support to them moving forward,” Rankine said. <
