Windham mourns loss of community icon Moody

Exactly one week after more than a thousand supporters gathered to dedicate basketball courts in Windham to him, longtime community champion Patrick “Pat” Moody passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday evening, Nov. 10.
“Pat and I first met in 1993,” said Windham High School varsity assistant basketball coach Geoff Grigsby. “I had just moved back to Maine and was playing in the first basketball game of the season against Windham. Pat was the big shot point guard on his team, and I was for my team. We started out as rivals, and it was such a big rivalry that he was actually my “pet peeve” in my senior picture in the yearbook. I ended up going to Windham’s prom with a friend of Pat’s and she introduced me to him for the first time off the court, and he was just the friendliest guy, so I couldn’t hate him anymore. We’ve been friends ever since. When I moved to Raymond and became part of the Windham community 17 years ago, he started recruiting me for Windham Youth Basketball and other coaching roles. He pushed for me to join the Windham High coaching staff, and more than anything we’ve just been friends forever.”
Windham resident Kristin Osgood Drottar said this is a tremendous loss to Windham and Moody made an impact on everyone who knew him. During the basketball courts’ dedication, many people got shirts that asked, “What Would Pat Do?” and Drottar said she has been thinking a lot about this. She thinks Pat would hold the door for a stranger, he would smile at someone, even if he wasn’t in the mood, he’d take silly pictures with his kids and never miss an opportunity to tell the love of his life that she was his everything.
“He would want everyone to know they mattered; he’d be kind. In a divided and busy world, we should ask ourselves what Pat would do and ... do that,” she said.
Others expressed gratitude for having such a positive person in their lives.
“I am forever grateful to know you and be one of the countless people Pat Moody had an incredibly positive, profound and uplifting relationship with,” said New Gloucester resident Jordan Scanlon. “From a young-age hooper ... to a young adult faced with a mountain of fears and challenges, Moody never wavered in support or willingness to help, even if it was just a text to come hoop – it meant a lot to me. Moody’s God-given ability to make everyone he’d encounter feel appreciated, seen and valued is unmatched. I will never stop looking up to him as a hooper, a positive community leader, or most importantly a father. You’re truly one of the greatest examples of humanity I have ever known."
There are people with so many good things to say about Moody, and it could fill numerous articles.
“He has such a strong connection and bond with my children and so many children in this town, his infectious smile will be deeply missed,” said Windham resident Maureen Flaherty Janvrin. “I am so happy he was able to see Windham bring home the first basketball state championship, the Celtics win the NBA finals and have an outpouring of dedication courts, and he could be a part of all of that joy; he was the epitome of community.”
Around a year ago Windham resident Shane Bryant was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), a non-curable but manageable blood cancer. Bryant only shared this with family and a few very close friends. One of those close friends let Pat know because of his own cancer diagnosis. Pat had rung the bell on cancer, which was amazing. Pat immediately reached out to offer his support and to let Bryant know he was there anytime he wanted to talk. Moody told Bryant he needed a pair of “lucky sneakers.” Moody said the sneakers he purchased brought him tons of luck and Pat sent Bryant’s daughter, Nola, a gift card to Footlocker so she could buy him the lucky sneakers.
While this might seem like a small act of kindness, it meant so much more to Bryant and his family.
Windham resident and town councilor Jarrod Maxfield and Moody worked together on the community center committee. Maxfield says he remembers Moody being passionate and not one to shy away when obstacles arose. It meant a lot for Maxfield to get to know him, because Moody was always positive and set a great example to follow.
Ashley Fearon of Windham met Pat through her son.
“I have known Pat Moody since my son was in preschool, which he is now a senior in high school,” said Windham resident Fearon. “Braycen and AJ went to kindergarten together and have played sports their whole lives. I met Pat because I was waitressing at Pat’s Pizza, and he used to come in with Hayleigh and AJ. Pat has always been such a friendly, optimistic person. He never judged and never excluded anyone. He taught my son how to play basketball and how to drive. He was definitely always the dad with a carload of kids for every adventure. The best are the pictures; Pat was always doing group selfies or sending funny shots. There wasn’t anything that Pat wouldn’t have done for somebody else. From day one I think Pat became family and that’s just how he made you feel being around him.”
The Windham community’s thoughts and prayers are with the entire Moody family and are deeply saddened by the loss of Pat. <
