Town of Raymond publishes draft of new Comprehensive Plan

The Raymond Comprehensive Plan committee is staying on schedule producing the preliminary draft of the document just in time for the fall 2024 projected deadline.
|A poster displays notes and suggestions
for community services and facilities
developed during a workshop used
to formulate the Town of Raymond's
new Comprehensive Plan.
PHOT BY KENDRA RAYMOND
The website explains, “Raymond staff, the Comprehensive Plan Committee, and North Star Planning have been working together since May 2023 to update Raymond’s comprehensive plan. This draft plan includes Maine State requirements along with goals, policies, action items, and a Future Land Use Plan based on what we’ve heard from the Raymond community through online surveys, workshops, informal polls, and the Committee.”
The CPC draft features several top Priority Goals and Actions that emerged through surveys and workshops held over the past year. These include “Build a resilient Raymond, protect Raymond’s natural and water resources, invest in road and traffic improvements, prioritize walking and biking around Raymond, and strengthen Raymond’s sense of community.”
CPC Co-chair Peter Leavitt took a minute to provide an update about the progress of this long-term and much anticipated project.
“The community feedback collected by the Comprehensive Plan Committee (CPC) over the past two years is reflected in the plan's Mission Statement (page 9) and Priority Actions listed at the very beginning of the draft plan,” he said.
Leavitt highlighted the priority actions at this junction as:
* Build a more resilient Raymond regarding extremes in weather and natural disasters
* Protect Raymond's natural and water resources
* Invest in road safety and traffic improvements
* Strengthen Raymond's sense of community
It is important to recognize that the priority actions are just a starting point. Leavitt explained, “While these are intentionally broad goals, the data and detail of the many initiatives necessary in achieving them are contained in the section of the draft entitled Goals, Policies and Action Items beginning on page 33. Each initiative is identified with a segment(s) of municipal government assigned to its implementation as well as an assigned timeframe for action, for example priority (As Soon As Possible), short term (one to three years), medium term (three to five years), and long term (five to 10 years).”
The document is comprised of three parts: the outlook for the future (including the vision, goals, and action items), data collection results (topics required by state law), and the appendices which include public engagement events and the Capital Improvement Plan for the town.
North Star Planning representatives Ben Smith, AICP, Kate Burch, and Sam Peikes lead the process with the assistance of Forrest Meader with Rhumbline Maps. The Comprehensive Plan Committee consists of a cross-section of Raymond residents including John Clark, Greg Foster, Kaela Gonzalez (co-chair), Peter Leavitt (co-chair), Frank McDermott, Shawn McKillop, Danelle Milone, John Rand, Jacqueline Sawyer, and Brad McCurtain.
The committee has been working together since August 2022 to guide the process, gather and synthesize data and feedback to create a vision for the future of Raymond.
The update reminds residents, “During this time, the State of Maine Municipal Planning Assistance Program will review Raymond’s plan for completeness and compliance with the state’s Growth Management Act.”
Once the public comment period has ended and state review is complete, Raymond staff, the Comprehensive Plan Committee, and North Star Planning will make edits and updates to finalize the plan. Then, the plan will go to the Select Board to vote on inclusion in the 2025 Town Warrant, where you will be able to vote on its approval.”
Following gaining approval to proceed, Leavitt said that the next step after the statutory public comment period and public hearing will be the submission of the draft plan to the State of Maine.
“The state approval can take up to three months. Once approved by the state the plan is presented to the town Select Board for placement on the Town Warrant for our June 2025 elections,” said Leavitt. “As with any major warrant article the plan will be the subject of a final town hearing prior to the community vote.”
Once approved, it will be time for the committee to “roll up their sleeves” once again.
“The real work is in the implementation of the priority actions, goals and policies identified by the community. It is the responsibility of the Select Board to create the Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee to this end,” said Leavitt.
He went on to sum up the journey perfectly.
“The process is completed once the citizens of Raymond vote to accept the Comprehensive Plan,” Leavitt said. “As I have learned with Municipal comprehensive planning this…’is not the end...this is not even the beginning of the end...but perhaps this is the end of the beginning!" (Winston Churchill).’”
The CPC is seeking public comments and feedback on the recently published draft as requested on their website, “Now, we want to hear from you. The public comment period runs through Dec. 4. Please submit your comments using the form or drop them off in person at the Raymond Town Office.”
A Public Hearing on the draft plan will be held by the Raymond Comprehensive Plan Committee at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Follow this link to learn more about the comprehensive plan, review the draft, and submit your comments: https://compplan.raymondmaine.org/index.php/review-the-plan/ <
The CPC is seeking public comments and feedback on the recently published draft as requested on their website, “Now, we want to hear from you. The public comment period runs through Dec. 4. Please submit your comments using the form or drop them off in person at the Raymond Town Office.”
A Public Hearing on the draft plan will be held by the Raymond Comprehensive Plan Committee at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.
