Community shows gratitude for those who served at Veterans Day observance

Singer Bob Dylan once said that a hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his or her freedom. That truth was evident during the 2024 Veterans Day observance held on Monday at the Windham Veterans Center.
VFW Post 10643 Commander Willie Goodman led the event and welcomed guests including Windham’s state delegation members State Senator Tim Nangle and outgoing State Representative Jane Pringle, and Windham Town Council members Mark Morrison and David Nadeau. It was part of the national celebration of Veterans Day, which was originally known as “Armistice Day.”
The commemoration of a special day to pay tribute to military veterans was originally created Nov. 11, 1919, one year after the end of World War I. At the time, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson declared “Armistice Day” to take place annually in America on the “11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour” to remember the end of what was known as “The Great War,” now called World War I. In 1975, U.S. President Gerald Ford designated Nov. 11 as the permanent Veterans Day holiday because of the historical significance of veterans to America.
During the Windham observance, Goodman recognized three local students as winners of this year’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest and Voice of Democracy audio essay competition.
Zoie Hougaz-McCormick of Windham Middle School was first overall, and Brenna Wheeler of Windham Christian School finished second in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen contest for students in Grades 6 to 8 writing on this year’s theme of “My Voice in American Democracy.” Amber Sands of Windham Christian School won first place for her audio essay in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy contest for high school students on the theme of “Is America Today Our Forefather’s Vision?”
Ed Pierce, a U.S. Air Force veteran and the Managing Editor of The Windham Eagle newspaper served as the keynote speaker for the observance.
Pierce related three different stories, two about his own time in the military and one about a veteran he had met in New Hampshire during his time working for a newspaper there.
In his first story, Pierce described an incident he experienced as an E-1 Airman Basic on a seven-hour flight to Frankfurt, Germany from Gander, Newfoundland in 1977. During the flight, he inadvertently got brown gravy on the collar of the dress shirt of a U.S. Army Colonel sleeping next to him. While agonizing about what to do, the gravy dried and it turned out the colonel happened to be the chief aide to U.S. Army Four-Star General Alexander Haig, the Supreme Commander of NATO Forces in Europe at the time.
His second story involved meeting and interviewing future U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1975, and then seven years later having Reagan recognize him as an Air Force sergeant during an event at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Reagan mentioned that Pierce was his favorite writer and should be promoted and when the promotion list was posted two days later, he was indeed promoted. The following Monday, a large jar of jellybeans and a note bearing the presidential seal and offering congratulations appeared on Pierce’s desk when he arrived for work.
Pierce’s final story involved George Nichols, an 89-year-old resident of the New Hampshire Veteran’s Home in Tilton in 2014. He was covering the veteran’s home as part of his beat for the Laconia Citizen newspaper and was at the facility to report about a visit from then-New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan with the veterans for St. Patrick’s Day. Nichols, who was on oxygen and confined to a wheelchair, stopped Pierce and said he had a story for him to write about.
When Pierce went back the next day to speak to Nichols, he learned that the veteran had cancer and was a lifelong baseball fan. Nichols told him he had gone with his father to Fenway Park in Boston to watch his first Red Sox game in 1929. Nichols had wanted to pitch someday for the Red Sox but World War II intervened. He instead was drafted and trained as a medical corpsman and sent to Anzio Beach, Italy during the American landing there in 1944.
At the same time, Pierce’s father was drafted in 1943 and was shipped overseas as an infantryman serving first in Libya and Morocco and then was part of the U.S. invasion force trying to take Anzio from the Nazis. He was shot in the back by a German sniper and was rescued by a medical corpsman and taken for treatment.
During the Battle of Anzio, Nichols was asked to run onto the beach, pick up American soldiers who were injured but had a chance to survive, sling them over his shoulder and carry them to the medical station for treatment. On his 19th trip onto Anzio Beach to rescue wounded soldiers, a German mortar shell exploded nearby and sent shrapnel into Nichols’ left knee. Despite bleeding profusely, Nichols completed his mission, had his knee cleaned and bandaged and he went back and successfully completed six more trips. At the end of the day, he was informed that he would be put in for a Purple Heart medal for being wounded in combat.
But it never happened and years later when he turned 65, Nichols applied for his Purple Heart medal. He was denied the medal by the VA and over the next 19 years, Nichols applied every year and was denied each time. The reason for the denial was Nichols did not have his Army medical records to prove he had been wounded. Those paper records were stored in a facility in St. Louis, Missouri which burned to the ground in 1973 and lost forever, along with the records of 18 million other American military personnel.
The story about Nichols’ plight ran on the front page of the Laconia newspaper and was subsequently picked up and run by the Associated Press throughout the U.S. It so happened that the owner of the Boston Red Sox saw the article and invited Nichols and his family to be his guest and for him to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Armed Forces Day in 2014, fulfilling Nichols’ lifelong dream of throwing a pitch for his favorite team. The following spring he died without ever receiving his Purple Heart.
According to Pierce, veterans like George Nichols and those from the Windham VFW Post 10643 and Windham American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 gave unselfishly of themselves to protect our freedom and deserve our respect and gratitude not only on Veterans Day but throughout the year
In addition to the keynote speaker at the observance, the Windham Chamber Singers, under the director of Dr. Richard Nickerson, performed the National Anthem and a medley of military branch songs for the veterans. Afterward, those in attendance were treated to a lunch provided and served by Chick-Fil-A of Westbrook. A donation of coleslaw was made to the gathering by Windham Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Windham Boy Scout Troop 805 presented the colors, passed out programs and helped seat visitors at the observance. <
