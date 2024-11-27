VFW Post 10643 honors Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy student winners

There is no shortage of patriotism in Windham and especially on Veterans Day. During this year’s annual Veterans Day observance, three local students were honored as winners of VFW Post 10643’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest and the Voice of Democracy audio essay contest.
As local winners from Windham, Hougaz-McCormick, Wheeler and Sands advance in the contest to compete at the VFW district level in Maine. The girls also were presented with checks by VFW Post Commander Willie Goodman for winning the local contest. Hougaz-McCormick received a first-place check for $200, while Wheeler took home a second-place check for $150. Sands received a first-place check for $250.
Goodman said that the Patriot's Pen essay competition is open to all middle school students from Windham and Raymond attending Windham Middle School, Jordan-Small Middle School in Raymond, Windham Christian Academy, Baxter Academy for Technology and Science, and other public and private schools and home-schooled students, in grades 6 to 8. Middle school students were invited to write a 300- to 400-word essay about this year's theme and what it specifically means to them. The Voice of Democracy competition is open to all high school students from Windham and Raymond in grades 9 to 12, including those who are home-schooled. Students are asked to write and record a 3- to 5-minute essay (on an audio CD) on this year's theme and the meaning it holds for them.
Essay Contest
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society.
District winners compete in the VFW’s annual state competition while trying to secure a berth in the national competition with a chance to win thousands of dollars in college scholarships. The first-place VFW state winner also receives a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the national Patriot’s Pen contest.
Each year, nearly 25,000 students in grades 9 to 12 from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the Voice of Democracy program. The first-place winner nationally receives $5,000 for the Patriot's Pen winning essay and the first-place winning essay nationally for the Voice of Democracy receives a $35,000 college scholarship.
Hougaz-McCormick said the best part of this year’s contest was being able to share her work with the community because she could show others her opinions and make a difference in the world.
“Making sure my opinions were strong enough that people would listen to them and consider what I had to say was the hardest part of the contest for me,” she said. “It took me about three weeks to write it and I worked on it after school for about 30 to 45 minutes a day. I thought about how much democracy means to me and I wrote down all my feelings and then put it together in an essay.”
She said that her family was excited and happy for her when she won the contest, but it was challenging to read her essay aloud before the audience.
“I was a little nervous at first, but I felt honored and excited to read my essay,” Hougaz-McCormick said. “I would recommend participating in this contest to other students because it gives others an opportunity to express their feelings about topics they feel strongly about. I learned that if you step outside your comfort zone it can have a positive consequence.”
According to Hougaz-McCormick, she would like to become a police officer when she grows up and specifically a D.A.R.E. officer.
Patriot’s Pen second-place winner Brenna Wheeler said the best part of the contest was typing out her essay and seeing the progression she was making.
“This helped me show how much my essay had grown since the rough draft,” Wheeler said. “The hardest part was keeping to the word count. My rough draft was over the word limit and I had to cut it down. And, for me, I would have typed more and more.”
It took her about three weeks to fully complete her essay.
“My teacher did a great job making sure we started early and had enough time to edit and make sure we were happy with our final draft,” she said. “My teacher suggested we start with a question and write an answer for that question. It helped so I could summarize what we could do for My Voice in America’s Democracy.”
Surprised by honor
Surprised by honor
Once she learned she was one of the local winners, Wheeler said her family was very surprised and excited.
“It was really encouraging for me as it showed you can accomplish something you work hard for,” she said. “I am proud of what I did and honored to be one of the winners. Reading my essay in front of the VGW members and their families was nerve racking. I was so nervous. But I soon realized that it would all be just fine and that I needed to have confidence. I was honored to be the first person to read their essay. I highly recommend other students participate in this contest. It is hard work to write an essay, but it is worth it. You get to see your progress and you may even get the chance to read it in front of veterans and their families. Do not be afraid to be a voice, and do not be afraid to speak in front of others. Both of these will help you in the future and show that hard work pays off. You should always try and maybe you’ll receive a reward.”
Wheeler said she wants to pursue a career in photography, science, or astronomy when she’s older.
For Amber Sands, the best part about being in the Voice of Democracy contest was the confidence it gave to her writing.
“I've been hoping to win this contest for years, and finally achieving that was a great boost for my creative self-esteem,” she said. “The hardest part was recording my essay. I tried to put as much feeling into it as I could, like I would if I was speaking directly to someone. It was difficult to manage without sounding like I was simply reciting a paper. I worked on this in my government class for a few days, so probably a total of an hour and a half. Being in a government class was great for writing my essay, because I was able to use terminology I hadn't known before. I'm also a fan of the musical Hamilton and enjoyed referencing that time period using my knowledge of the movie.”
She says her family members are proud of her achievement and excited that this could be a great step for her potential writing career.
“I'm generally fairly confident speaking in front of people, but I was definitely nervous at the Windham Veterans Center,” Sands said. “They were a great audience though, and many people came up to me afterward to congratulate me and compliment my essay. I would recommend this contest to other students because it really is a great platform, and it is totally worth it. I have taken away from this experience that you never know what will happen and how much people will like your work, but it's still good to try! You could end up touching a lot of people.”
Sands said she plans to go into creative writing for a future occupation.
“Writing is something I've always loved to do, and so this was a great step for me,” she said. <
