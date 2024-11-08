Windham shows outpouring of support for local hero Moody during basketball court dedication

A night of mixed emotions spread around the basketball courts next to Windham’s Public Safety Building on Sunday, Nov. 3 for coach, father, husband and Windham’s most enthusiastic supporter, Pat Moody.
|Windham basketball's biggest supporter Pat Moody smiles
while among his fans at the 'Pat Moody Basketball
Courts dedication event on Sunday, Nov. 3. Moody
has learned his cancer has returned and only has a
few months to live. PHOTO BY MATT PASCARELLA
People showed up at the event to show their love and support for Moody as the dedication to him was made through tears, applause and laughter.
“I love this town, and I love this sport,” said Moody. “I don’t know how many hundreds of people are here who I love also; it’s very special,” he said. “To come out here and have this dedication ... it basically just made my heart explode seeing everybody’s faces here and all the love. ‘Gratitude’ isn’t a strong enough word; It’s just super, super special. It’s too special for me to put into words.”
Moody’s goal was always to give back to Windham basketball and do whatever possible to better Windham so people could enjoy the greatness he enjoyed growing up.
“He’s had a huge impact across the community and the kids,” said Windham resident Nick Davis. “He’s inspired the next generation – just an awesome guy, awesome friend.”
Windham residents Tyler Graves and Windham High varsity boys’ basketball coach Chad Pulkkinen wanted to do something lasting to honor Moody. He was a big part of the blue basketball courts by the Public Safety Building being built. Moody had wanted lights on the blue courts and Pulkkinen and Graves, along with the help of various companies, organizations and donations, made that happen.
“He’s been one of the biggest advocates for spreading basketball positivity throughout Windham and means so much to this community,” said Windham graduate Josh Guite.
It was important Moody be surrounded with the love he’s given everybody else; it was also important that his family see the impact and for them to feel that love. The event brought everyone together to lift Moody’s spirits up and really showed the strength of the community.
“He’s done a lot for the basketball community,” said Windham resident Nicole Lewis. “We’ve known them for a long time, the Moodys are good people. As a community, everybody is here to support the Moodys as a whole – it’s not all about basketball.”
Pulkkinen said that Moody always believed in him at every stage of his basketball career, right through becoming the WHS varsity boys’ basketball coach.
Graves and Moody met in the first grade. Graves was best man at Moody’s wedding; Graves says he would do anything for Moody, just like Moody would do anything for anyone anybody else; and Moody is Graves’ hero.
“He’s been such a huge influence in my life and my daughter’s life, wouldn’t miss (this dedication) for the world,” said Windham resident Tina Sabine. “He’s been a coach to my daughter, he’s been a friend. Our kids went to school together, he has a huge impact on everyone he comes in contact with.”
It meant a great deal for Moody’s family to see the love and support of everyone from Windham for Pat Moody.
Rod Moody, Pat’s father, said it was tremendous to see how many people love and support him.
“The only thing I can say is Amor Fati, it means ‘love of one’s fate’ and it is a true testament of Pat’s kind heart and paying it forward,” said Pat Moody’s wife Sherma Moody. “Every one of these people he touched in one way or another and it was just overwhelming for the family to see what a great community to be a part of, but also giving him the love and support he needs during this time.”
According to son, AJ Moody, it means the world to him; Pat Moody really deserves this honor. His son said he’s the best person and AJ Moody is very proud of his dad’s journey that has become history.
“What this means to me is the community just loves and cares and every person in the community is so amazing,” said Pat Moody’s daughter, Hayleigh Moody. “All these people who came together and did this for my dad means the world to me. I can’t thank anyone enough for all the love and support you guys did and how you made this become an actual thing. Ever since I was young my dad has been trying to figure out where can kids go to play after school and these courts came along and now that they’re under his name ... thank you so much, every one of you.”
The Pat Moody Foundation was also created and raised more than $5,000 on the night of the dedication. This is a new non-profit that will continue to support youth sports and activities in Windham as well as give a scholarship to a graduating student athlete who has shown dedication to community service.
To donate to the new Pat Moody Foundation, you can do so through Venmo at moodyfoundation. <
Windham residents Tyler Graves and Windham High varsity boys’ basketball coach Chad Pulkkinen wanted to do something lasting to honor Moody. He was a big part of the blue basketball courts by the Public Safety Building being built. Moody had wanted lights on the blue courts and Pulkkinen and Graves, along with the help of various companies, organizations and donations, made that happen.
“He’s been one of the biggest advocates for spreading basketball positivity throughout Windham and means so much to this community,” said Windham graduate Josh Guite.
It was important Moody be surrounded with the love he’s given everybody else; it was also important that his family see the impact and for them to feel that love. The event brought everyone together to lift Moody’s spirits up and really showed the strength of the community.
“He’s done a lot for the basketball community,” said Windham resident Nicole Lewis. “We’ve known them for a long time, the Moodys are good people. As a community, everybody is here to support the Moodys as a whole – it’s not all about basketball.”
Pulkkinen said that Moody always believed in him at every stage of his basketball career, right through becoming the WHS varsity boys’ basketball coach.
Graves and Moody met in the first grade. Graves was best man at Moody’s wedding; Graves says he would do anything for Moody, just like Moody would do anything for anyone anybody else; and Moody is Graves’ hero.
“He’s been such a huge influence in my life and my daughter’s life, wouldn’t miss (this dedication) for the world,” said Windham resident Tina Sabine. “He’s been a coach to my daughter, he’s been a friend. Our kids went to school together, he has a huge impact on everyone he comes in contact with.”
It meant a great deal for Moody’s family to see the love and support of everyone from Windham for Pat Moody.
Rod Moody, Pat’s father, said it was tremendous to see how many people love and support him.
“The only thing I can say is Amor Fati, it means ‘love of one’s fate’ and it is a true testament of Pat’s kind heart and paying it forward,” said Pat Moody’s wife Sherma Moody. “Every one of these people he touched in one way or another and it was just overwhelming for the family to see what a great community to be a part of, but also giving him the love and support he needs during this time.”
According to son, AJ Moody, it means the world to him; Pat Moody really deserves this honor. His son said he’s the best person and AJ Moody is very proud of his dad’s journey that has become history.
“What this means to me is the community just loves and cares and every person in the community is so amazing,” said Pat Moody’s daughter, Hayleigh Moody. “All these people who came together and did this for my dad means the world to me. I can’t thank anyone enough for all the love and support you guys did and how you made this become an actual thing. Ever since I was young my dad has been trying to figure out where can kids go to play after school and these courts came along and now that they’re under his name ... thank you so much, every one of you.”
The Pat Moody Foundation was also created and raised more than $5,000 on the night of the dedication. This is a new non-profit that will continue to support youth sports and activities in Windham as well as give a scholarship to a graduating student athlete who has shown dedication to community service.
To donate to the new Pat Moody Foundation, you can do so through Venmo at moodyfoundation. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.