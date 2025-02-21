Abbreviated Sebago Rotary Ice Fishing Derby remains fun for anglers

Sebago Lake wasn’t completely frozen over but there was a great deal of excitement surrounding this year’s 24th Annual Ice Fishing Derby hosted by the Sebago Lake Rotary Club on Saturday, Feb. 15
|Rob Stoodley of Rochester, New
Hampshire won first place in the
Togue category of the 24th Annual
Ice Fishing Derby by catching a
9.29-inch, 32 1/8-pound togue on
Saturday, Feb. 15.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Bell said you could hear excitement in the fishermen’s voices as they came to register or to weigh their fish that they were happy to be back out on Sebago Lake this year.
“It appeared that the fish just weren’t biting like they had in past years so fewer fish were brought to the weigh stations on Saturday,” Bell said. “The event had to cancel Sunday in anticipation of the incoming storm.”
The ice fishing contest proved once again to be more than just an excuse to get outside for time spent fishing. Proceeds from the Ice Fishing Derby benefit local charities and nonprofit organizations that the Rotary Club donates to, including “Feed the Need,” which assists with funding for 12 food pantries in the Lakes Region of Maine.
Anglers found that searching for suitable ice was fun and the event brought together people from all walks of life, helping forge new friendships among those fishing and left them with great stories to tell about their experiences that probably will be shared for a lifetime.
Participants also fished in the 20-plus remaining lakes and ponds in the weighing area that had adequate ice to ensure safety and found an abundance of perch and pickerel ready to be caught.
Bell said that as in years past, participating fishermen continued to donate their catches which were delivered to Nova Seafood and will be processed and delivered to assist in feeding the homeless and those facing food insecurity.
Tom Noonan, a Sebago Lake Rotary Club member, is credited with coming up with the concept for the Ice Fishing Derby in 2001 in cooperation with the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department.
Since then, the event has grown substantially to become the Sebago Lake Rotary Club’s largest annual fundraising initiative and has supported hundreds of charities over the past two decades, with more than $1 million donated to local causes since its inception.
“Under the leadership of Sebago Lake Rotarian Toby Pennels, the derby gained additional national notoriety as one of only four fishing derbies in the United States to be featured in a television program filmed for the National Geographic Channel that aired in June 2014,” Bell said.
Here are the 2025 Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby winners
Top Event Winners
Perch:
1. Travis Lawler, 1.53 length, 13 7/8 pounds
2. Jason Vassillion, 1.5 length, 13 1/2 pounds
3. Heidi Lawler, 1.48 length, 13 9/16 pounds
Pike:
1. Ben Carlin, 3 pounds
2. Mark Beatty, 1 pound
Togue:
1 Rob Stoodley, 9.29 length, 32 1/8 pounds
2. McKae Curran, 8.49 length, 29 1/2 pounds
3. James Guy, 8.22 length, 27 7/8 pounds
Pickerel:
1. Brian Keahon, 4.03 length, 26.5 pounds
2. Brian Rocray, 3.82 length, 25 1/8 pounds
3. Charlie McGee, 3.49 length, 24 1/8 pounds
Through this event, the Sebago Lake Rotary Club raises money for cash prizes and donates to “Feed the Need,” which supports food pantries at the Casco Village Church Food Pantry, Casco Alliance Church Food Pantry, Gray Community Food Pantry, Crosswalk Community Outreach, Naples Community Resource Council, First Congregational Church in New Gloucester, Raymond Food Pantry, Sebago Warming Hut, Standish Food Pantry, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry and Town of Windham Food Pantry. <
