Second consecutive state title in sight for Windham basketball

By Matt Pascarella
For the second year in a row, the Windham boys’ varsity basketball team is headed to the AA state championship with a record of 17-4 where they will take on South Portland with a record of 16-5. The Windham community couldn’t be prouder and more excited for this game.
South Portland edged Windham 55-54 in just the third game of the season, but Eagles coach Chad Pulkkinen says that he welcomes the opportunity to face a team that got the best of WHS. Windham’s team belief is unwavering.
“True strength within a team is revealed through adversity –
how you face challenges and overcome them together,” said Pulkkinen. “We've certainly had our share of those moments, and our guys have done an incredible job of regrouping, learning, and growing from them ... their resilience, hunger, and commitment to representing Windham as student-athletes set them apart.”
Windham was the team to beat since the start of summer ball. Teams went hard and wanted to beat the champions. Windham had to be ultra prepared; they needed to remain hungry and play like they were the underdogs.
Team members say that they are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of the community. The passion and energy brought to every game – home and away – fuel the players and make a lasting impact. Windham’s team extends their appreciation to high school staff and administrators for providing student-athletes with the opportunity to proudly represent Windham.
For Windham senior Levi Hayman, going after another Gold Ball means a lot. He said the kids are like brothers to him and to witness their determination and chemistry is astonishing. They are great role models for underclassman and youth of the community.
The late Pat Moody has been an inspiration for the team and his presence is felt without anyone saying anything. Moody is looking down, watching this team succeed. It’s tough not having Moody here, but Pulkkinen leads the team that he and Moody love. Moody continues to inspire the team after making Windham basketball what it is; Pulkkinen is lucky enough to lead the team and encourages his players to play with joy.
“As a parent it’s not just about the victory on the court,” said Sherma Moody. “It’s about all the hard work, dedication, coaches support and teamwork that have led to this point. One of Pat’s greatest joys was watching his son play. There’s a sense of pride in knowing how much they’ve overcome to get here, and excitement for what’s to come. It’s a proud moment for our family, and one that we’ll hold close to our hearts, especially knowing how much joy it brought to Pat.”
Longtime Windham announcer and resident Bob Witham said he thinks that it's absolutely fantastic that the boys are going for their second straight Gold Ball.
“The past two years have been unbelievable in Windham High School's gym; always packed with excitement from the crowd,” he said. “It's so much fun to watch this team; you can tell how much they care about each other, Windham High School and the community.”
Windham’s varsity boys’ basketball coaches want their players to be mentors to the younger kids. They want to develop a culture in Windham of basketball done right. They tell their guys, “There are people watching you; there are kids watching you, so act right. Do the right thing, be the right kid on the court and off the court.”’
WHS Students are proud of how this team represents them.
“As a fan and a person apart of this unreal and supportive community, I think it would be thrilling knowing those boys were able to bring home a Gold Ball for a second year in a row,” said Windham senior Stella Jarvais. “The pride this community and the fans already have for this team is unmatched to any other community I’ve seen. There isn’t a selfish player out there, and you can tell by watching them play. They know what it takes to get another Gold Ball.”
The Maine Class AA Boys’ Basketball Championship Game tips off at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland with Windham facing South Portland. The game will be televised live on Maine Public Television and streaming on mainepublic.org. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.