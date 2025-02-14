Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with Windham family

On Wednesday, the Rev. Robert “Bob” Canfield achieved a milestone that only 0.027 percent of people ever attain when he celebrated his 100th birthday at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.
Born in Beloit, Wisconsin on Feb. 12, 1925, Canfield was one of five children in his family growing up during the Great Depression. His father was a World War I veteran, and his mother stayed at home to care for the children.
During World War II, Canfield became what he calls “a dry land sailor,” assigned to a Navy ammunitions depot in Indiana where he worked with 5-inch Navy shells and black powder as a Fireman First Class.
Following his discharge at the end of the war, he completed studies at a junior college in Michigan before transferring to Greenville College in Illinois to obtain a four-year degree. One evening his college roommate told Canfield that the woman he was dating had a roommate who would go to a school dance with him. That evening, he walked to the girls’ dormitory on campus and met his blind date, a student named Helen Anderson who would become his wife a year later.
The couple embarked upon a life of service to others as Canfield entered the ministry as a Free Methodist clergyman and served at Light and Life Children’s Home in Kansas City, Kansas, then at three churches in New York state before moving to Maine and leading a church in Gardiner. They had two children, a daughter, Debbie, who has lived in Windham for more than 50 years, and her older brother, Daniel Canfield, who passed away two years ago. Helen died in 2018.
Always having been handy since he was a child, Canfield remains active at the veteran’s home and his room is filled with spare parts and mechanical gadgets for him to work on his hobbies.
“He paints, he makes box kites, and he works on building models of ships and a truck,” Hutchinson said.
When the weather is nice, sometimes Canfield is brought from the veteran’s home to visit his daughter and son-in-law at their home in Windham and he spends every Thanksgiving with them when he’s up to it.
Canfield has overcome more than a few health issues in reaching his 100th birthday.
He’s hard of hearing, he’s had a leg amputated, and is in a wheelchair, but his mind remains sharp, and his sense of humor is intact. He continues to read, watch television and carry on conversations with other veterans and staff members at the veteran’s home.
“I read the Bible every night until my eyes hurt,” Canfield said. “God is keeping me alive for some reason. Some of that may be to keep my daughter in line and to make sure she behaves.”
According to Canfield, he’s slowed adjusted to living at the Maine Veterans Home.
“They don’t give me what I want because I want everything,” he said. “I’m always working on crafts and projects in my spare time and I drive them crazy asking for everything I need for that.”
He attributes the secret to his longevity to his faith in God and living a clean life.
“I have never smoked, and I have never had any liquor,” Canfield said. “But I believe you never really know. Sometimes the righteous die young and some die old. It’s really all in the Lord’s hands.”
Now that Canfield has reached the milestone being 100 years old, he described what it feels like to be a centenarian.
“Honestly, being 100 years old is just like being 99,” he said. <
