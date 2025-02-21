New K9 team enhances capabilities of Windham Police Department

By Ed Pierce
A valuable new officer has joined the Windham Police Department and it’s a responsibility he can really sink his teeth into.
“I grew an interest in being a K9 handler almost as soon as I got started on the road with Windham PD,” Pattee said. “I assisted K9 handlers from Westbrook PD, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Portland PD on tracks in Windham for everything from locating elderly citizens who had wondered away to Domestic Violence suspects who had fled from the scene. I quickly realized that Windham needed to have a K9 asset and wanted to be the one to provide it. I was also excited by the idea of assisting officers on a variety of calls and improving the department’s capabilities.”
Pattee said that K9 Zeus came from Boston Police Department’s training barracks and was selected by him with the help of K9 trainers from both the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Scarbrough PD.
“I was looking for a dual purpose K9, meaning a K9 fully capable of patrol work and narcotics detection,” he said. “I viewed multiple possible K9s but when I met Zeus, I quickly knew he was the one. He was full of energy, fearless and I felt a bond with him from the start.”
Becoming a K9 handler was almost second nature for Pattee.
“Growing up, my family always had dogs. There’s an obvious difference between them and K9 Zeus, those three were pets and farm dogs while K9 Zeus is a working dog, he said. “K9 Zeus is full of more energy than any one person could ever use in a day, but he is also incredibly smart and capable of solving his own problems without needing much of anything from me. K9 Zeus loves tracking and can go all day, being just as excited about it when he’s finished, as he was when he started.”
According to Pattee, K9 training is not an easy task.
“It takes a lot of time, dedication and patience. It takes a level of commitment that you can’t truly understand until you’ve done it yourself. I train with the group called Law Enforcement Dogs of Maine (LEDME) and it requires at least 480 hours of training with a certified trainer before a K9 team can be certified in patrol work,” he said. “In training we work on tracking, article searching, which is locating items that someone may have dropped or thrown, and suspect apprehension. We also conduct scenario-based training which puts both the K9 and the handler through real world situations and helps us be better prepared to make the right decisions on real deployments. The group has a great team of trainers with years of combined K9 experience to learn from and I appreciate everything they’ve taught me.”
The Windham Police Department last had a K9 team about four years ago, but since then has had assistance from other agencies when a K9 is needed or would be helpful.
“Time can play a big factor during certain calls and an available team may be too far away to be effective,” Pattee said. “With Windham gaining a K9 team again, we can improve are response times to situations as having the resource a K9 brings. For example, if an elderly citizen with dementia has wondered away from home and gotten lost in the woods, Windham now has a K9 nearby to pick up that person’s trail and locate them much quicker than waiting for a team from an outside agency.”
Pattee spent his early childhood in Westbrook and then moved to Windham, where he graduated from Windham High School. While still in high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves and he continues to serve in the reserves, where he’s been enlisted for 11 years with one mobilization overseas.
He says his girlfriend has been a huge supporter of his efforts to become a K9 handler, which is not easy.
“Being a K9 handler is what you make of it,” Pattee said. “It takes a lot of dedication, and you have to love what you’re doing to make the most of it. You have to be ready to continuously learn and improve your skills as well as being able to understand what your K9 partner is trying to tell you.”
The greatest misconception the public may have about K-9 police dogs is that although patrol certified K9 teams have the ability to apprehend a suspect with force, that is not the primary goal of a K9.
“K9s are a locating tool. This could be locating a suspect who has fled a scene or vehicle, to find a missing person, or helping officers identify where a suspect is hiding inside a building which improves safety for all involved,” Pattee said. “K9 Zeus is a very happy dog and full of excitement every day. He’s not just a tool but also my partner. We are both very excited for the opportunity to serve the Windham community and its citizens. When you see us around town, K9 Zeus may be barking but know he is there ready to help serve and protect the same as every officer from the Windham Police Department is.” <
