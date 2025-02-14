Local stylist aims for ‘USOA Mrs. Maine’ pageant crown

A Windham hairstylist vying for the title of “United States of America Mrs. Maine” is seeking to raise awareness about infertility issues affecting women and step outside her comfort zone by entering the statewide pageant.
|Nichole Burke will represent Windham in the
United States of America Mrs. Maine Pageant
in August this fall. If she wins the title, she
would like to use her platform to raise
awareness about infertility issues.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
“Something many people may not know about me is that after four years of struggle, I became a first-time mom at 40, welcoming a beautiful son just 10 months ago,” Burke said. “My husband and I had a whirlwind year – we got married in June 2023, bought our first home five months later, and then, just four months after that, became parents.”
She was asked by the director a few months ago to join the pageant.
“I have some friends who have done pageants, so I talked with them and got a lot of encouragement,” Burke said. “I decided that this experience would be something just for me, where I could step out of my comfort zone and grow personally. A motivation to get back into self-care and regular exercise, something that I miss. Also, an opportunity to get more acquainted with our new community and be of service. Doing service work has been very fulfilling for me, and I am looking forward to it again. Another important part of my journey is that I have been in recovery for almost 16 years, a path that has shaped me into the resilient and compassionate person I am today.”
Originally from Saco, she’s been a hairstylist for 16 years, and she also serves as an independent consultant with Arbonne.
According to Burke, she’s hoping that this new experience of competing in a pageant will help her obtain another level of personal growth, filling her spirit in a new way.
“The motto for the pageant is ‘Empower, Inspire, and Uplift’ and I am hoping to be and share those things,” Burke said, “Personal growth is important to me. This experience is an opportunity for me to build new connections in Windham and across Maine. I want to challenge myself personally, by stepping outside of my comfort zone, to embrace the confidence that comes with being part of the USOA Mrs. Maine Pageant.”
If honored as the pageant winner, Burke hopes to use this platform to amplify the conversation around infertility, breaking the stigma and fostering a community of support for women facing similar struggles.
“I want to advocate for greater access to fertility awareness, mental health resources, and community support,” she said. “By sharing my own experiences, I hope to encourage open conversations, provide comfort to those struggling, and work toward a future where no woman feels alone in her fight to become a mother. I would also like to help young girls and teens with self-esteem and empowerment.”
The 2026 USOA Mrs. Maine Pageant will be held from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at the Senator Inn & Spa and the Augusta Civic Center and judges will select the winner based upon an interview, swimsuit, and evening gown categories. The pageant is the Official State Preliminary to the National United States of America Pageant which will be held July 4, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Burke says that her friends and family are excited to see her enter the pageant, and she’s amazed at how supportive and encouraging everyone has been.
“My greatest strength in this pageant is my ability to connect with and uplift others. Through my years of service in the recovery community, speaking, organizing events, and offering support, I’ve developed strong leadership skills and a deep passion for helping people,” Burke said. “However, my biggest challenge will be stepping into a completely new environment and applying these skills in a different way. To overcome this, I plan to embrace the experience with an open heart, lean into my ability to inspire others, and stay true to my mission of spreading hope and resilience.”
Currently Burke is looking for sponsors and seeking ways to be of service to others in the Windham community.
“I would love to partner with local businesses in Windham and surrounding areas,” she said. “Businesses get promotion at the pageant and an ad in the program. Also, social media promotion and media articles are shared by contestants and current title holders. If interested in a sponsorship, or for any questions please contact me at allure.hair@live.com.” <
