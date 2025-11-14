Outpouring of community support at annual Veterans Day celebration

By Matt Pascarella
The Windham Veterans Center was practically standing room only as at least 200 people from the community were in attendance to support and pay their respects to those who served or are serving their country at the 2025 Veterans Day observance hosted by VFW Post 10643 on Tuesday, Nov. 11.
This event brought community members of all ages. The Windham Chamber Singers were there to continue their tradition of uniting the crowd in song and Boy Scouts of America Troop 805 were present to help out during this occasion that celebrated the men and women who fought for the freedom of the people of the United States of America.
VFW Post 10643 new Commander Jeffrey Cook was the master of ceremonies; former Post 10643 Commander Willie Goodman will be Cook’s Senior Vice Commander. Goodman was presented with a certificate and a gift. The keynote speaker was Honor Flight Maine representative Elizabeth Cormier. The essay winners for the Patriot’s Pen for grades 6 to 8 and Voice of Democracy for grades 9 to 12 were also announced.
“Being the new commander means a lot to me,” said Cook. “Mostly because what it means to the other veterans and the older veterans, having a younger guy come in ... being here to support them. I do a lot of things during the week and the month that they can’t get out and do, and that’s the most important. This is my first Veterans Day event and I didn’t expect it to be this big. I didn’t expect it to be this well attended by the community and other veterans; it really shows what we have in the community.”
Windham senior and member of the Chamber Singers Rowan Cummings said the tradition and legacy of the group is to put the community first. Singing at the event every year is wholeheartedly an experience that means a lot to them. For her to see the community and veterans come together through their music is really touching.
This was the final year that Dr. Richard Nickerson will be with Windham Chamber Singers, he will retire in June 2026.
“There’s no performance that we feel more honored to be a part of,” said Dr. Nickerson. “And in my final time here, I want to thank you for allowing us not just to preform, but to be present in this ceremony. It means a great deal to us to be here.”
Keynote speaker Cormier said all veterans should apply to take their Honor Flight trip. No matter how big or little their service, all veterans are worthy of it. For Cormier, each trip reminds us gratitude should never have an expiration date. It’s a journey that truly touches hearts. VFW Post 10643 later presented Cormier with a donation of $1,000 to Honor Flight Maine.
The theme for both essays this year was ‘how are you showing patriotism and support of your country?’ The Patriot’s Pen winner was Windham Christian Academy eighth grader Elsa Pearson; second place was Annaelle Kawaya. The Voices of Democracy winner was Windham sophomore Shea Carey.
Pearson spoke of the importance of volunteering and how when she was in fifth and sixth grade, she volunteered at the local food pantry setting up Thanksgiving baskets. She said helping our community is one step closer to making our country better. She and her class have also traveled across southern Maine to perform juggling acts for nursing homes and spread the gospel, while visiting with the residents of these homes.
Carey’s essay was about the many ways to display patriotism. Whether that be standing to attention during the pledge of allegiance or standing up for those who can’t stand for themselves. Carey said each action she makes is done with intention, passion and regard for others. Her version of patriotism involves the simplest acts of kindness and integrity. She values being a kind person and hopes those who heard her essay take those words and strive to make a difference where they can.
“My whole family, father, grandfather, great-grandfather were all veterans, and I totally support what they do,” said Windham resident Tom Tyler. “I think the turnout here is absolutely awesome for the patriotism of this country.”
97-year-old Jerry Black was the oldest veteran at the observance. Black served in the Navy during the Korean War.
“It means more to me (to see everyone here) because my cousin, a military man is not with me,” said Black. “Whenever I can come to something I try to represent him as well as myself. Just to be here and be active with all these people and the young people; I want to be here. The town has been good to me, and I hope I can be good to them sometime.”
Black described his cousin like a brother; they grew up together and he is proud to represent him at these events. At 97, Black said he’d like to make it to 100 but takes it day-by-day. He feels good, he still drives, he walks and emphasized it’s important to keep moving. He enjoys coming to the Windham Veterans Center to just have a cup of coffee with the guys.
“Probably someone here either is a veteran, knows a veteran or has a veteran in their family. Today we honor every veteran,” said Cook. “Let us also remember the families and the loved ones of those who still carry the burden of the true cost of freedom.”
