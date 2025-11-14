Community comes together to support families navigating difficult circumstances during the holidays and beyond

By Lorraine Glowczak
As the holiday season approaches, the Windham and Raymond communities once again prove that generosity and compassion are at the heart of small-town life. From gift drives for children to care packages for older adults, local volunteers and organizations are working tirelessly to ensure that no family or individual goes without the warmth and joy of the upcoming season.
Christmas Angels
One of the most heartfelt examples of this spirit is the Christmas Angels program, which began at Windham Middle School (WMS) just five years ago with a few families helping four local households, seven children in total. What started as a small effort at the school because of a phone call asking if there was help for families in need, has grown into a town-wide movement that last year supported 32 families and 37 children.
“It began with just a few families asking if the schools could help,” said organizer Debbie Hall, who coordinates the program through WMS. “Now we have over 100 ‘angels’, people and neighborhoods all across town, who have stepped up to make sure local kids experience a joyful Christmas.”
The Christmas Angels initiative works closely with the Windham Primary, Manchester, and the Windham High Schools to identify families who could use a little extra support. Each participating child provides a wish list of needs and wants, such as clothing, toys, and personal items. Volunteers then coordinate donations so that each student receives at least two or three gifts, along with a new blanket for every child, a small but meaningful gesture that has become a tradition.
“This community amazes me every year,” Hall said. “It has truly warmed my heart how many people want to help.”
The group’s work doesn’t stop when the holidays end. Christmas Angels operates year-round, stepping in when families lose belongings to fires or other emergencies. “We’ve helped families throughout the year, not just at Christmas,” Hall added. “That’s what makes this community so special, the willingness to show up when it matters most.”
Anyone interested in becoming an “angel” can contact Hall at dhall@rsu14.org to be included in this year’s gift drive. Donations are accepted through December 12, with drop-offs coordinated at each of the participating schools as follows:
Windham Primary School: Diana Jordan, djordan@rsu14.org
Manchester School: Jessica Weatherbee, jweatherbee@rsu14.org
Windham High School: Doug Daigle, ddaigle@rsu14.org
Raymond Elementary (RES) and Jordan Small Middle Schools (JSMS) are also helping their students and community too by working together with the Raymond Parks and Recreation. “Sponsors are helping provide Thanksgiving bags for RES and JSMS families,” RES Principal Beth Peavey said. “Yet there are families in our Raymond community who may not attend our schools, and we’re joining the Gather and Give community food drive to support them this Thanksgiving.”
Students will also be decorating boxes for the Thanksgiving box distribution to help make the deliveries extra special.
If you’d like to donate, please reach out to Peavey (bpeavey@rsu14.org) or JSMS Principal, Michelle Brann (mbrann@rsu14.org). RES will have a drop-off box in our lobby. Donations are due by November 18th.
Supporting Seniors Through Holiday Wish Bags
While children eagerly await Christmas morning, Windham hasn’t forgotten about its older residents. In partnership with the Windham Food Pantry, community members Mel Oldakowski and Deb McPhail organize an annual Senior Holiday Wish Bag drive.
“I have volunteered at the food pantry for years. A few years ago I started Christmas bags for the seniors. It’s so sad to see so many of them in need. It broke my heart, thus senior bags began,” said McPhail. “Various companies will donate the bags with their logo on it, and we also get monetary donations from companies and individuals. With the money we shop for the 10 most requested items. A survey goes out a couple weeks before to see their needs. They are so grateful.”
Last year, volunteers prepared and distributed bags for 67 seniors. This year, that number has grown significantly, with 91 seniors already signed up to receive a bit of holiday cheer.
“When seniors apply for the bags through the food pantry, they fill out a short wish list,” Oldakowski explained. “We then collect donations from businesses and community members and purchase whatever is left with donated funds.”
The most requested items are simple but deeply appreciated, such as warm hats, gloves, mittens, socks, dish soap, tissues, toilet paper, blankets, and even decks of playing cards. Gift cards are also welcome, providing flexibility for seniors to purchase groceries or other essentials.
Donations will be accepted anytime at Fielding's Oil located at 639 Roosevelt Trail in Windham through December 1, and volunteers will gather at Pat’s Pizza in Windham, which donates space each year, to fill the bags before handing them out at the food pantry on December 17.
To arrange for pick-ups or monetary donations please contact Mel at 207-205-0121.
It Takes a Village 207 Christmas Program
Another organization is making an impact and that is It Takes A Village 207 with their Christmas Program. Based in nearby Limington, they serve families across York and Cumberland Counties, including Windham.
Founded in 2020 by Becky Jackson and her mother Journey. This family-led effort began during the pandemic when Journey saw neighbors struggling to put food on the table. What started small by just them in their home has grown into a well-known regional program that connects donors with local children and families through a sponsorship model.
Individuals, families, and businesses can 'adopt' a child or household and purchase items directly from personalized wish lists. “We make tags for each child that list their specific needs and wants,” Becky Jackson shared. “People can pick a tag from a local business, buy the gift, and drop it off unwrapped.”
They also accept donations of new, unwrapped toys that are not specific to a child. Every little bit helps to give area children and teens an unforgettable Christmas morning. Drop-off trees and boxes are already up at Cormier’s Dog House, Fire & Ice Maine, Hailey’s Kitchen, Paul’s Boutique of Maine, Better Fit Fitness Center, The Kitchen in Limington, and The Windham Eagle office. Donations are accepted until December 13, with all gifts distributed locally.
“It’s amazing to see how our community pulls together,” Jackson said. “Even a small gift can mean the world to a child who might not have much to look forward to this time of year.”
For those wishing to participate or host a donation tree, the easiest way to connect is through the group’s Facebook page, It Takes a Village 207. The organization is still in need of sponsorships. The need this year is greater than ever and they are hoping to not have to turn anyone away. They post wish lists on their Facebook page to help navigate the most requested items and to help buy for specific kids. It doesn’t matter if people prefer to sponsor a child directly, grab a tag off a giving tree, or simply shop for various items to donate to the boxes around town, it all adds up into giving children a magical Christmas.
Windham’s compassion doesn’t fade once the decorations come down. Throughout the year, area churches offer free community meals every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.., welcoming anyone in need of a hot meal and friendly conversation. For more information, contact one of the following churches: St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, Windham Hill United Church of Christ, and Faith Lutheran Church - all of Windham.
In a world that often feels fast-paced and divided, community spirit stands as a reminder of what truly matters. Whether it’s a middle schooler picking out a gift for another child, a volunteer wrapping a blanket for a senior, or a business hanging donation tags on a tree, each act of generosity reflects the same shared belief: that no one should feel forgotten during the holidays.
As one volunteer put it best, “The success stories are what keep us going, especially from those who have received from our efforts and have given back to the community when life brought a brighter future for them. Every time we hear from a family or see the joy in a child’s eyes, we’re reminded that kindness still shines bright in our communities.” <
